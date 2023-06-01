City of Wenatchee
April 3
Sarah Lindell, 19 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, tenant improvement, $50,000
H Drafting and Design, 1038 Dakota St., addition/alteration, $40,000
True Custom Construction LLC, 400 Ridgeview Loop Drive, manual, $180,000
Columbia Construction LLC, 901 Peachey St., reroof, $5,000
April 4
Graybeal Signs, 137 N. Wenatchee Suite 101, sign, no valuation
Matthew Morris, 118 N. Delaware Ave., miscellaneous, $5,000
April 5
Orca Mechanical 24/7 LLC, 300 Okanogan Ave., mechanical, $6,000
April 6
Courtnee Gomez, 1215 S. Miller, addition/alteration, $15,000
Graybeal Signs, 1111 N. Mission St. Unit A, sign, no valuation
Ralph E. Zufall et al, 1114 N. Mission St. Unit A, sign, no valuation
Wenatchee Reclamation District, 900 S. Wenatchee Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
April 7
Columbia Construction LLC, 1432 McKittrick, addition/alteration, $12,990
April 10
BLGpermits, 2152 Ridgefield Way, retaining, $27,000
April 11
Zach Mason, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., tenant improvement, $145,000
Boghokian Construction, 1034 Linwood Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
Frontier Roof LLC, 1818 Skyline Drive, miscellaneous, $90,000
April 12
Forte Architects Inc., 3135 Warehouse Road, tenant improvement, $850,000
April 14
Roberts Construction LLC, 909 Racine Springs Drive, single-family residence, $270,504
April 18
Housing Authority Chelan County and City of Wenatchee, 1555 Methow St., addition/alteration, $275,815
Armando Hernandez et al, 215 Lewis St., demolition, no valuation
April 19
Edgar Hernandez, 232 N. Emerson Ave., reroof, $8,000
Eugene P. and Shauna L. Cenotto, 1417 Poplar Ave., plumbing, no valuation
April 21
Chad Hamilton, 14 N. Mission St., tenant improvement, $12,000
Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC, 1 S. Chelan Ave., tenant improvement, $20,000
April 24
Glenn Gorst, 915 Bryan St., addition/alteration, $26,867
Triad Maple LLC, 2161 Maple St., single-family residence, $334,531
Triad Maple LLC, 2157 Maple St., single-family residence, $329,079
Alpine Aire Heating & Cooling Inc., 212 Fifth St., mechanical, $6,500
April 25
Localtel Federal Building LLC, 206 S. Chelan Ave. Unit 1B, addition/alteration, $50,000
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road, miscellaneous, no valuation
April 27
Sage Hill Professional Services, 625 S. Elliott Ave., communication tower, $10,800
April 28
H Drafting and Design, 1800 Heritage Drive, patio, $6,934
Jose J. Mora and Veronica Mora Sanchez, 1131 Pershing St., demolition, no valuation
Chelan County
April 3
Armando and Abigil Espinosa, 6091 Campbell Road, single-family residence, $170,221
April 4
Mark J. and Tammy A. Lord, 16755 Fir Road, single-family residence - addition/alteration, no valuation
Lyman B. Boyd, 15580 Cedar Brae Road, accessory structure, $28,819
Lopez Design LLC, 1604 Walnut Place, accessory structure - addition/alteration, $5,000
April 5
H Drafting & Design, 3595 Bainard Road #A and #B, duplex, $400,784
H Drafting & Design, 3577 Bainard Road #A and #B, duplex, $400,784
H Drafting & Design, 3561 Bainard Road #A & #B, duplex, $400,784
Yost Gavin, 4265 Stayman Flats Road, single-family residence, $559,716
April 6
Niwas Homes LLC, 81 Summerset Blvd, single-family residence, $666,981
Niwas Homes LLC, 83 Summerset Blvd, single-family residence, $665,084
Grette Associates, LLC, 7720 S Lakeshore Rd, dock, no valuation
April 7
Cowlishaw Kelly D., 2525 Lemaister Ave., residential mechanical, no valuation
April 10
Permit Connections, 2519 Kinnikinnick Drive, single-family residence addition/alteration, $250,542
April 11
Cascade Architecture & Design, 5197 Hinman Drive, single-family residence, $421,264
H Drafting & Design, 1707 Idyll Spurs Lane, single-family residence, $366,660
April 13
Thomas E. Groce, 5063 Harnden Road, single-family residence, $758,436
WA State Dept. Fish and Wildlife, 7172 Swakane Canyon Road, new construction, $50,000
WA State Dept. Fish and Wildlife, 7172 Swakane Canyon Road, new construction, $100,000
Russell J. and Carrie Reece, 8087 Nahahum Canyon Road, single-family residence, $558,497
April 14
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 915 S. Lakeshore Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Tony Panagiotu, 199 Highpoint Lane, residential mechanical, no valuation
April 17
Eric J. and Christine A. Rickert, 16691 Chumstick Highway, single-family residence, $75,408
Complete Design, 1681 S. Lakeshore Road, occupancy, no valuation
April 18
Complete Design, 900 Swartout Road, addition/alteration, $7,000
Tony Palazzo, 100 Summerset Blvd., pool/spa, no valuation
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 150 Wall St., pool/spa, no valuation
April 19
Lopez Design LLC, 18745 Alpine Acres Road, single-family residence, $455,271
Randy C. and Karen K. Morrison, 2350 Summit Blvd., single-family residence, $837,321
Tony Panagiotu, 199 Highpoint Lane, pool/spa, no valuation
April 20
Steel Structures America Inc., 4276 Mission Creek Road, accessory structure, $46,152
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 150 Wall St., accessory structure, $6,500
Mark A. de Weirdt et al, 1195 Winesap Ave., single-family residence, $790,235
April 24
Reagles Construction LLC, 4340 Ivan Morse Road, accessory structure, $140,815
Kathleen T. Sorenson, 4322 Ivan Morse Road, plumbing-residential, no valuation
April 25
Irving M. and Marcea D. Ray, 4925 Crown Lane, accessory structure, $36,922
April 26
Steel Structures America Inc., 7664 Icicle Road, accessory structure, $52,306
Ras Construction Inc., 163 Manzanita Drive, pool/spa, no valuation
Kenneth S. and Sari K. Greene, 4458 Bardin James Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 342 Glory View Lane, single-family residence, $322,857
Seth and Mary Shiflett, 6275 Stemilt Loop Road, accessory structure, $38,306
April 27
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 109 Faulkenberry Lane, single-family residence, $324,018
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 12735 Shore St., accessory structure, $24,614
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3940 Jim Smith Road, accessory structure - addition/alteration, $4,923
Stefan and Susan L. Dobratz, 30 Nickel View Lane, accessory structure - addition/alteration, $4,500
April 28
Franklin Manson Village LLC, 452 Hyacinth Road, single-family residence, $739,774
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 151 Clos Chevalle Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Herbert R. and Lynn R. Clark, 16188 S. Lakeshore Road, dock, no valuation
City of East Wenatchee
April 4
Stan Peak, 239 S. Georgia Ave., mechanical, no valuation
April 17
Douglas County, 120 19th St. NW, building/remove & replace concrete, no valuation
Chicken Train LLC, 120 Rock Island Road, building/commercial addition, $30,000
Cascade Fire Protection, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, fire alarm system, no valuation
April 19
Big Bidness, LLC, 610 Grant Road, building/commercial addition, $15,000
Rodolfo Beltran, 401 N. Colorado Ave., building/gazebo, $5,000
April 24
Fred Meyer Stores Inc., 11 Grant Road, building/temp placement of commercial trailer, no valuation
April 25
Douglas County Sewer District, 1050 Sunset Highway, building/commercial remodel, no valuation
April 27
Greg Moncrief, 773 N Keller Ave, building/roof extension, no valuation
Douglas County
April 4
Sandra Francis and Reid Cowell, 59 Corral Creek Drive, add well, $126,442
Dean T. and Kristi A. Sloan, 9 E. Shore Court, pool, $60,000
April 5
The Sperline Hand Revocable Trust, 1834 4th St. S.E., single-family residence, $219,132
April 6
Stemilt Growers LLC, 88 S. Ward Ave., addition, $47,590
Marcus and Amanda Pearcy, 202 Chipmunk Trail Road, carport, $20,570
April 7
Maryhill East LLC, 2487 3rd St. S.E., single-family residence, $233,776
Maryhill East LLC, 2486 3rd St. S.E., single-family residence, $210,695
Elliot Molitor, 327 23rd St. N.E., single-family residence, $610,539
April 10
Brian and Heather Harper, 63 Shore Drive, single-family residence, $783,932
April 11
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2474 Neighbor Place N.E., accessory structure, $33,229
Scott D. and Teresa L. Jensen, 44 Orchard Place, accessory structure, $75,689
Donald and Marilyn Patterson, 17 Park Place, deck, $12,489
April 12
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2474 Neighbor Place N.E., single-family residence, $353,141
Nick Haupt, 30 Daisy Hill Road, accessory structure, $89,894
Veedol LLC, 3790 5th St. N.E. Building #A, fire system, $15,000
April 13
Thomas and Judith Graham, 540 S. Iowa Ave., accessory structure, $46,152
Microsoft Corporation, 875 B. Urban Industrial Way Suite #201, single-family residence, $46,968,923
Chad and Clarice Cechini, 325 Stephanie Place, garage, $147,686
April 14
Rawland Dean and Loretta Taplett, 542 23rd St. N.E., pool, $20,000
April 17
Troy C. Racus, 473 N. Kentucky Ave., accessory structure, $49,229
Nile & Second Street LLC, 2516 1st St. S.E., single-family residence, $294,492
Michael Evans Goll, 186 Road 10 N.E., single-family residence, $356,504
Nile & Second Street LLC, 2556 & 2558 1st St. S.E., single-family residence, $332,955
April 18
H Cordell and Cara E. Schroeder, 2690 S.E. Falcon View Drive, patio, $25,685
April 19
Maryhill East LLC, 2425 3rd St. S.E., single-family residence, $217,953
Theodore A. and Donna M Manos, 175 Malloy Place, garage, $128,826
Robert A. Bossen, 142 25th St. N.W., deck, $11,302
Nicanor Nunez Gutierrez, 2440 Rock Island Road, deck, $34,245
April 20
Cindie E. Burgess, 37 33rd St. N.E., single-family residence, $480,014
Cindie E. Burgess, 41 33rd St. N.W., tenant improvement, $83,690
April 21
Riley and Jessi Rettenmier, 480 W. Entiat Drive, deck, $28,255
Laurel Evenhus, 4790 Rock Island Road, pool, $88,191
April 24
Intergate Columbia II LLC, 4405 Grant Road Building #D, tenant improvement, $2,586,272
April 25
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 48 Pilot Rock Road, single-family dwelling, $129,755
Nick Haupt, 26 Daisy Hill Road, single-family residence, $601,394
James C. and Rebecca K. Anderson, 2520 N.W. Boston Ave., addition, $65,771
Jose and Ana M. Gutierrez, 3190 Rock Island Road, addition, $89,042
Longitude 120 LLC, 15 Pangborn Drive Suites #A - #D, new construction, $1,965,888
Nick Haupt, 26 Daisy Hill Road, pool, $148,268
April 26
Justin and Rebecca Fevold, 549 33rd St. N.W., patio, $21,926
Stephen W, and Joann E. Deeds, 440 W. Entiat Drive, remodel, $6,026
David and Alice Wilson, 265 W. Beach Drive, deck, $38,201
April 27
Scirocco Properties LLC, 4919 Contractors Drive, sign, $103,783
Power Block 404 LLC, 404 Urban Industrial Way Buildings A-E, single-family residence, $416,175
Paul Steven and Susan Jo Avilla, 280 23rd St. N.E., garage, $61,536
Vidal and Maria Joya, 659 S. Newton Ave., remodel, $4,352
April 28
Tania R. Russell, 581 S. Iowa Ave., single-family detached accessory, $5,500
Jason and Jenny Kaminski, 817 N. Ladd Ave., pool, $117,137