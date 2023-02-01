City of Wenatchee
Dec. 1
Northwest Handling Systems Inc., 3907 U.S. Highway 97A, $54,583, tenant improvement
Dec. 5
H Drafting and Design, 1027 Dakota St., $83,876, addition/alteration
Dec. 6
First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Miller St., $29,367, addition/alteration
Dec. 7
Mustang Signs, 1405 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Walker Family Holdings LLC, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit B, no valuation, sign
Dec. 12
Nevio Tontini Jr. Trust, 1505 N. Miller St. Suite 110, no valuation, plumbing
Gardner Plumbing Service, 708 Highland Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Dec. 14
Luke Hedtke, 10 S. Columbia St. Suite 200, $7,500, tenant improvement
Dianne Caffiere, 104 N. Franklin Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Dec. 15
Jeff Rade, 1115 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign
Plumb Perfect/Bruggman Mech. Inc., 1426 Poplar Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Dec. 16
Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 2822 Euclid Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement
Tang Hao, 1408 9th St. Unit A, no valuation, miscellaneous
Dec. 19
Bob Cortez, 700 N. Western Ave., $13,950, mechanical
Dec. 22
Cascade Architecture and Design, 1308 Gaspar St., $122,991, addition/alteration
Chelan County
Dec. 1
Jared and Jannetta Meharry, 6393 Stemilt Creek Road, $71,053, single-family residence
Jared and Jannetta Meharry, 6393 Stemilt Creek Road, $241,440, single-family residence-addition/alteration
SMR Architects, 200 Green Ave #11-14, $135,000, addition/alteration
SMR Architects, 200 Green Ave #21-26, $135,000, addition/alteration
SMR Architects, 200 Green Ave #51, $135,000, addition/alteration
SMR Architects, 200 Green Ave #31-34, $135,000, addition/alteration
SMR Architects, 200 Green Ave #41-46, $135,000, addition/alteration
John B. Yale, 3235 Squilchuck Road, $8,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Lake Wenatchee State Park, 15090 Cedar Brae Road, $45,000, new
Bradley D. and Christina Toney, 22943 Maple Drive, $61,854, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Bradley A. and Jodel Mcdowell, 152 Rocky Cove Lane, no valuation, plumbing - residential Denise K. Baach and Boyd C. Nichols, 8809 Josephine Ave., no valuation, mobile
Laurie J. Braunstein, 11033 North Road #B, $1,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dec. 2
Robin Skouge, 763 Kinsey Road, $130,764, accessory structure
Allen Pratt, 9925 Bell Drive, $25,000, accessory structure
Allen Pratt, 9925 Bell Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Dec. 6
Elissa Banuelos, 203 Saratoga Lane, $50,926, single-family residence-addition/alteration 123 Kelly E. and Stephanie M. Fahey, Pine Crest Place, $750, single-family residence-addition/alteration
John W. Michael, 15481 Cedar Brae Road, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Mulhall Construction, Inc., 94 Wapato Point Parkway, $30,000, change of use
Steven P. Godmere, 12939 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, $32,717, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Steven P. Godmere, 12939 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Joseph B. and Emily J. Britton, 17 Miller Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Daniel R. and Sheri V. Foster, 14140 Idlewild Road, no valuation, dock
Dec. 7
David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 137 Milan Drive, $8,974, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Steven J. and Cordelia M. Ford, 894 Homesteader Lane, no valuation, demolition
Caleb G. and Joanna Swart, 20603 S. Shugart Flats Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 8
Syndicate Smith LLC, 10995 Merry Canyon Road, $395,778, single-family residence
James J. Wilson and Steven Seigel, 10995 Merry Canyon Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Byron and Barbara Williams, 90 Little Bear Lane #A, no valuation, single-family residence 90 Byron and Barbara Williams, Little Bear Lane #B, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Keith and Heather Maehlum, 4440 U.S. Highway 97A, no valuation, dock accessory structure Airway Excavation and Construction LLC, 4915 Malaga Alcoa Highway, $6,000, accessory structure
Dec. 9
Matthew C. and Julie E. Canlis, 3385 ½ Number 1 Canyon Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 12
Dennis and Niki McMahon, 9694 Embroden Road #B, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Doug and Janelle Pinski, 750 E. Wapato Lake Road, $188,035, single-family residence
Dec. 13
Eric and Catha Link, 5890 Mountain Lane Road, $66,252, additional dwelling unit
Dec. 14
Cameron Smith, 134 Ranch Creek Road, $92,385, additional dwelling unit
Thomas S. Tanner and Sandra A. Franco, 31 Cochran Lane, no valuation, mobile home
Thomas K. Welch, 4320 Anna Lane, $39,383, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Trout Blue Chelan Inc., 100 S.R. 150, no valuation, addition/alteration
Dec. 15
Robin W. and Brenda S. Nicholson, 9371 E. Leavenworth Road, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dec. 19
Douglas R. Davidson, 4757 Chelan Blvd., no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 20
Kathi Johnston, 236 Shadow Hill Lane, $26,460, accessory structure
Kathi Johnston, 236 Shadow Hill Lane, no valuation, mobile home
Mark C. and Danielle M. Renshaw, 45 Big Jim Lane, $22,973, accessory structure
United States of America USDA Forest Service, 311 Natapoc Ridge, $65,000, addition/alteration
Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 24304 Saddle St., no valuation, mechanical - residential
Schuyler J. and Kimberly A. Smith, 458 Panorama Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 21
Complete Design, 272 Pine Crest Place, $470,885, single-family residence
H&B Harvey Family LLC, 66 Grammas Lane, $68,920, accessory structure
Mary Esther Fraser Intervivos Trust, Michele Clark Trustee, 16255 Entiat River Road, $1,700, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Darren M. and Amy C. Fricke, 511 Highpoint Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 22
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1707 Walnut St., $50,767, accessory structure
Dec. 23
Lopez Design LLC, 3723 Knowles Road, $523,089, single-family residence
Heaven Can Wait LLC, 12395 W. Shugart Flats Road, no valuation, demolition
Dec. 27
Syndicate Smith LLC, 9088 Icicle Road, $558,183, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 9088 Icicle Road, $36,922, accessory structure
Manson Growers Co-Op Inc., 1680 Manson Blvd., $200,000, new
Dec. 28
Linda K. Sorensen, 1315 Washington St., no valuation, mechanical - commercial
Luke H. and Sydney C. Groen, 6326 Campbell Road, $250, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Ronald and Chelsea Goode, 6030 Hazel Place, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Dec. 29
Lopez Design LLC, 4094 Knowles Road, $856,473, single-family residence
John D. Bauer and Abigail L. Peterson, 277 Logsdon Lane, $525,518, single-family residence Jeremy and Brittany Stumetz, 301 Hilltop Place, $159,308, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dec. 30
Lopez Design LLC, 235 Hillcreek Lane, $316,431, single-family residence
Paul and Eveann E. Spartveit, 3124 A S.R. 150, no valuation, mechanical - residential
City of East Wenatchee
Dec. 13
Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th Street N.E., $ 1,183.79, building/fire alarm system
George McKinzie, 616 Valley Mall Parkway 2A & C, building/tenant improvement
Dec. 21
Yolanda Julihanna Cortes, 784 N. Kentucky Ave., $10,000, building/remodel
Lester Cooley/Verizon, 114 N. Georgia Ave., $9,800, building/replace antennas
Lester Cooley/Verizon, 80 9th St. N.E., $8,600, building/add 3 new antennas
Dec. 22
Fred Meyer, 11 W. Grant Road, $3,981,725, building/tenant improvement
Douglas County
Dec. 1
Double D Vineyards LLC, 415 Pond Lane, no valuation, demolition
Dec. 5
Christopher Weston and Ashlee Michelle Davis, 2535 Catalina Drive, $1,062,552, single-family residence
Chad A. and Kathleen Jackson, 220 E. Emerson Drive, $8,000, fsta
Dec. 7
John Glen and Donna Karen Gay, 237 S. Partridge Lane, $54,396, retaining wall
John A. Corey Jr., 319 Pineview Drive, $12,329, patio
H.R. Spinner Corporation, 5665 Nelpar Drive, $214,400, fire
Dec. 8
Humberto and Tammy L. Lopez Garcia, 624 S.R. 173, $45,621, addition
Dec. 14
Saul Urias Ruiz and Victoria Arias Arballo, 2549 N. Baker Ave., $147,343, add well
Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, $24,000, miscellaneous
Dec. 15
Joshua C. and Abby L. O'Brien, 59 S. Douglas Road, $27,125, patio
Dec. 16
H.R. Spinner Corporation, 5665 Nelpar Drive, $29,854, sign
Dec. 19
Brett A. Peterson, 504 S. James Ave., $16,410, accessory structure
Dec. 22
Ophir Orchards Partnership, 2 AMC Road, $152,826, manufactured
Dec. 27
Cary Melton and Syrina Hutsell, 2477 Highland View Drive, $6,872, accessory structure
Dec. 28
Pedro and Maria P. Lopez, Francisco Lopez, 4991 S.E. Ladera Lane, $268,225, accessory structure
Merle E. and Juanita K. Buckley, 2363 Appaloosa Way, $8,500, miscellaneous