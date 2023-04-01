City of Wenatchee
February 3
Cristopher Forrest, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 2B, $150,000, addition/alteration
Steven (Chih Cheng) Peng, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Unit E1, $5,000, tenant improvement
H Drafting & Design, 808 Ferry St., $199,786, addition/alteration
February 7
Jose Amezcua, 1001 W. Park St., $10,000, reroof
February 8
City of Wenatchee, 127 S. Mission St., $10,000, miscellaneous
February 10
Tilly Bart, 529 S. Wenatchee Ave., $213,020, addition/alteration
Roberts Construction LLC, 2018 Lightning Lane, $324,172, single-family residence
February 13
Scott Groce, 929 N. Mission St., $21,000, mechanical
February 14
Cascade Central Construction LLC, 305 Olds Station Road, $15,000, addition/alteration
Shelly R. and Gordon B. Seslar, 1509 Woodhaven Place, $3,772, addition/alteration
February 15
DOH Associates PS, 3715 U.S. Highway 97A, $889,125, addition/alteration
Craig Burke, 845 Methow St., no valuation, mechanical
February 17
Neil Oyston Enterprises LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 3, $25,000, tenant improvement
Wenatchee Rescue Mission/Hospitality House, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., $50,845, mechanical
February 21
Heidi Ohta, 604 Okanogan Ave., $36,738, mechanical
Wells & Wade Mechanical, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, mechanical
February 22
John and Mary E. Gormley, 25 S. Cleveland Ave., $48,031, asbestos
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 2018 Broadway North, $118,980, pool
Hurst Construction LLC, 139 Easy St., no valuation, demolition
February 23
Columbia Construction Llc, 411 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition
Allied Plumbing LLC, 1446 Cherry St., $1,100, fuel line and appliance
February 24
Brannon Payne, 2123 Duncan Road, $3,300, miscellaneous
February 27
Midtown Ventures, 33 S. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, tenant improvement
Robert L. and Cahterine L. Sandidge, 117 N. Delaware Ave., $25,428, asbestos
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 528 Okanogan Ave., $24,658, asbestos
Revolution Energy Systems, 1600 Maple St., $12,011, miscellaneous
Ty and Caryl Andre, 1812 North Road, $358,973, single-family residence
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1600 Brandi Court, $12,550, mechanical
Chelan County
February 1
Holly A. Watkins, 10642 Merry Canyon Road, $236,685, single-family residence
February 2
Parker Sean, 16725 Mule Tail Flats Road, $1,681,434, single-family residence
Timothy A. Poxton and Janet M. Horton, 931 1st St., $464,928, single-family residence-addition/alteration
David/Mary Longanecker, 1476 S. Lakeshore Road, $7,500, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Parker Sean, 16725 Mule Tail Flats Road, $47,434, accessory structure
Thomas P. and Teddi C. Pettigrew, 700 Wapato Lake Road, $25,845, accessory structure
February 3
Robert P. and Mary Ann Koontz, 770 Upper Trails Road, $47,690, accessory structure-addition/alteration
American Associated Inc., 651 Roses Ave., $69,000, new
Steven J. and Cordelia M. Ford, 894 Homesteader Lane, $362,004, single-family residence
Steven J. and Cordelia M. Ford, 894 Homesteader Lane, $10,256, accessory structure
Ponderosa Community Club Inc., 21300 Cayuse St., $209,222, accessory structure
Steven J. and Cordelia M. Ford, 894 Homesteader Lane, no valuation, plumbing - residential
February 6
Grette Associates LLC, 417 Bayshore Lane, no valuation, dock - accessory structure
Laura Colasurdo, 140 Outlaw Lane, $200,295, single-family residence
Kurtis L. Wyant, 234 S. Lakeshore Road, $222,818, additional dwelling unit
February 8
Priscilla Madison and Gregory Peterson, 5985 Squilchuck Road, $463,093, single-family residence
Stacy and Sherry Gronlund, 356 Hinthorne Lane, $66,258, additional dwelling unit
February 9
Lopez Design LLC, 11307 Eagle Creek Road, $343,143, single-family residence
Carl W. III and Sally J. Middleton, 20884 Kahler Drive, no valuation, single-family residence
February 10
McDonald Building LLC, 17060 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential
One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 182 Sun Bay Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
February 13
30805 E. Red Mountain Road, K&L Homes LLC, 86 Division St., $420,469, single-family residence
Rui Xu, 4286 April Drive, $6,834, single-family residence-addition/alteration
K&L Homes LLC, 84 Division St., no valuation, additional dwelling unit
February 14
Jason Lohr-Johnson, 22929 Maple Drive, $37,430, single-family residence
Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 330 Pine St., $184,608, accessory structure
February 16
John W. and Patricia R. Elmore, 20 Lopes Lane, $284,762, single-family residence
H Drafting & Design, 228 Chandrin Lane, $465,312, single-family residence
H Drafting & Design, 108 Tex Ford Drive, $389,429, single-family residence
Complete Design, 21707 Colt Road, $314,726, single-family residence
Prestigious Patios LLC, 508 Highpoint Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 17 Great Horned Owl Lane, $55,382, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3213 Fairview Canyon Road, $175,993, accessory structure
BT Buildingworks LLC, 48 Viewdale Ave., $113,592, additional dwelling unit
BT Buildingworks LLC, 29 Beuzer St., $91,941, additional dwelling unit
Grette Associates LLC, 133 Lord Acres Road, no valuation, dock
February 17
Nancy Newell, 8384 Main St., $15,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 1149 Greens Landing Road, no valuation, dock
February 21
Traci Hartmann, 244 Crandell Lane, $217,832, additional dwelling unit
February 22
Grette Associates LLC, 16610 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock accessory structure
Stuart W. Pitstick and Emily Leighpitstick, 12591 Prowell St., no valuation, demo
One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 2525 Lakeshore Drive, $442,145, single-family residence
Boghokian Construction, 1509 Walnut St., $1,700, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 16610 S. Lakeshore Road, $37,127, accessory structure
Rolando Lugo Rubio, 200 Boodry St. #12, no valuation, mobile home
Stuart W. Pitstick and Emily M. Leigh Pitstick, 70 Snow Creek Lane Unit A, no valuation, plumbing - residential
February 23
Kyle T. Skalisky, 409 W. Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
February 24
Brad Piers and Wendy M. Collins, 6260 Campbell Road, no valuation, demo
February 27
Smith Excavation, 8408 S. Lakeshore Road, $30,000, accessory structure
James H. Jr. and Jennifer A. Paxton, 14973 S. Lakeshore Road, $34,460, accessory structure
City of East Wenatchee
February 1
Clark Cooke BCC, 1817 Briarwood Drive, no valuation, building/garage
February 2
Zach Schwarzmiller, 1434 Sunset Highway, $30,000, building/3 unit garage conversion
February 3
Rene Soperanez, 940 N. Gale, no valuation, plumbing
February 10
Gene Dodd, 626 N. Keller, $54,000, building/shop
February 13
Sean Heath, 1490 Eastmont Ave., $141,200, building/remodel
February 14
Ana and Armando Cortes, 1100 Parkroy Place S.E., $38,000, building/shop
Douglas County, 140 19th Street N.W., $5,000, building/tenant improvements
February 24
Nexgen Nails and Beauty LLC, 810 Valley Mall Parkway, $500, sign
Derek Engebretsen, 1630 Eastmont Ave., $10,000, building/addition
KRH LLC, 505B Grand Road, $10,000, building/repair
Douglas County
February 1
Mark and Leslie Riggs, 1244 Palisades Road, $107,620, remodel
February 2
Maria Christina Barros Trustee, 4720 Hurst Landing Road, $249,085, pool
February 3
Ana Chavez, 20 Gun Club Road #B, $15,000, miscellaneous
February 6
Kenneth Gordon, 44 Wagon Road, $66,459, accessory structure
February 7
Luis and Maria Torres, 3065 8th St. N.E., $299,544, single-family residence
February 8
Lake Orchards Inc., 6 Lake Orchards Lane, $184,608, accessory structure
Sheila and Greg P. Mackay, 2525 Fancher Landing, $742,356, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2448 Neighbor Place N.E., no valuation, Fsta
Rene Alberto and Marina Sanchez, 2437 Sunset Highway, $114,201, addition
February 10
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2637 Patriot Way S.E., $373,757, single-family residence
J. Jesus and Ana L. Sanchez, 4790 N.W. Cascade Ave., $1,584, Fsta
James Michael and Vickie Ann Wright, 277 23rd St. N.E., $49,194, garage
Phitsamay Maytrychit Andres Banuelos, 855 S. Mary Ave., $80,000, pool
February 15
Troy L. and Teresa G. French, 2330 Veedol Drive, $1,000, Sfba
February 16
Yvonne M. Dymerski and Leslie A. Curths, 191 Ridge Road, $75,780, accessory structure
Rimmer and Roeter Construction Inc., 5537 Nelpar Drive, $1,362,163, new
Mark and Courtney Ahlstedt, 248 Vineyard Drive, $314,779, remodel
February 17
Veedol LLC, 3790 5th St. N.E., $8,000, tenant improvement
Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 66 Orchard Place, $240,959, remodel
February 21
Christopher R. Eckert, 3005 N. Breckenridge Drive, $1,000, Fsta
February 22
Javier Arevalo Jimenez, 183 Desert Court, $13,356, patio
Eric R. and Rebecca M. Laporte, 16 Ivy Lane, $30,000, pool
February 23
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 613 S. Perry Ave., $407,518, single-family residence
Chris Edward and Danette L. Flores, 4657 S.E. Colockum View Drive, $120,000, pool
Kylie Buerbaugh and Austin Flemens Kylie Buerbaugh, 2824 8th St. N.E., $120,000, pool
Joshua and Shannon Weldy, 314 Stoneridge Drive, $20,000, pool
February 24
Beebe Ranch Dock LLC, 14 Bridge View Drive, $123,789, dock
Bradley L. Johnson, 700 Coulee Meadows Road, $106,490, addition
February 27
School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, $16,000, miscellaneous
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2559 Parkette St. S.E., $443,288, single-family residence
Scirocco Properties LLC, 4919 Contractors Drive, $50,000, tenant improvement