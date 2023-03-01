City of Wenatchee
Jan. 4
Ralph W. Zufall et al, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Dorette Banghart, 2000 Center Court Drive, $45,000, addition/alteration
Jan. 5
Ruben and Kimberley Ornelas, 1916 Lion Place, $50,069, addition/alteration
Jan. 6
Benjamin Cadman, 1826 Rocklund Drive Unit B, $10,000, addition/alteration
Douglas and Michelle Clay, 1029 Gellatly St., $25,000, addition/alteration
Washington West Homeowners Association, 10 S. Cove Ave., $25,000, miscellaneous
Jan. 9
H Drafting and Design, 1925 Leavenworth Place, $16,757, addition/alteration
Sherne M. McMillan, 619 Idaho St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Jan. 11
Joseph M. and Jennifer I. Beach, 400 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, demolition
Jan. 12
Eric P. and Victoria L. Nelson, 1620 McKittrick St., $4,000, addition/alteration
Jan. 17
Jose Amezcua, 1001 W. Park St., $22,194, miscellaneous
Mason and Mason LLC, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition
Jan. 18
Forte Architects, Inc., 18 S. Mission St. Unit 101, no valuation, tenant improvement
Complete Design Inc., 270 E. Penny Road, $8,000, retaining wall
France & Company, 935 Grenz St., $12,500, addition/alteration
Jan. 26
Heather M. and Mark R. Seman, 1111 Okanogan Ave., $4,000, addition/alteration
Jan. 27
Hartnett Real Estate LLC, 270 E. Penny, no valuation, sign
Monaco Design, 1422 Appleridge St., $12,033, addition/alteration
Jan. 30
Star Construction LLC, 607 Woodward Drive, no valuation, miscellaneous
Chelan County
Jan. 3
Peshastin Hi-Up Growers, 10225 Peshastin Mill Road, $320,000, addition/alteration
Jan. 4
Buell E. Hawkins, 1340 Swartout Road, no valuation, pool/spa
James and Debi Gray, 1390 Mission Creek Road, $29,537, accessory structure
Marcin and Erika Szuster, 10627 Titus Road, $34,460, accessory structure
Jan. 5
Britt A. Gale, 18118 S. Lakeshore Road, $366,699, single-family residence
Joseph P. and Brandy E. Nicolas, 66 Trestle View Lane, no valuation, additional dwelling unit John D. Bauer and Abigail L. Peterson, 275 Logsdon Lane, $171,755, additional dwelling unit
Jan. 6
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 857 1st St., no valuation, pool/spa
Steel Structures America Inc., 2190 Easy St., $110,765, accessory structure
Jan. 9
Lance and Jodell Harvey, 156 Lakeshore Drive, $359,305, single-family residence
Mark and Darcy Wenger, 75 Hurley Lane, $383,922, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 5989 Pioneer Drive, $53,331, accessory structure
Jan. 10
Shawn and Jeanna Smith, 31 Getaway Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Jan. 11
John M. and Kathleen A. Wittlinger, 8087 Tilly Lane, $150,000, mobile - addition/alteration
Joe M. Collins, 937 Sunrise Drive, no valuation, mobile
Richard and Julleen Snyder, 420 McClosky Drive, $256,885, single-family residence
Jan. 12
Holly and Ian Davidson, 95 Slide View Lane, $276,552, single-family residence
Complete Design, 4145 W Eaglerock Drive, $11,500, single-family residence-addition/alteration Lopez Design LLC, 12446 Hill St., $135,379, accessory structure
Jan. 17
Steve Haggard, 104 Latigo Lane, $42,758, additional dwelling unit
Grette Associates LLC, 18490 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock
Jan. 18
Gregory E. Forinash, 3549 Hansel Lane, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Jan. 19
Forte Architects Inc., 389 Sabio Way, $486,722, single-family residence
STJI LLC, 373 Sabio Way, $389,324, single-family residence
Forte Architects Inc., 135 Sabio Way, $526,645, single-family residence
Kevin Winters, 74 Number Hill Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Scott E. and Marie Stalin, 4305 W. Eaglerock Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Jan. 20
Prestigious Patios LLC, 329 Old Vine Lane, $60,000, pool/spa
Prestigious Patios LLC, 329 Old Vine Lane, $60,000, accessory structure
James and Laurie Rich, 8939 Entiat River Road, $10,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Jan. 24
Ponderosa Community Club Inc., 21000 Morgan St., no valuation, demo
Complete Design, 5125 Vista Heights Place, $8,600, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Peter Cohan Architect, 2860 Lakeshore Drive, $21,538, accessory structure
Jan. 26
Midnight Land Company LLC, 86 Chelan Ranch Road, $5,000, new
Complete Design, 4113 Jagla Road, $482,659, single-family residence
Thomas R. Croy, 2624 Cottonwood Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
David L. and Allison Williams, 3795 Viewmont Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Jan. 30
Jessica K. Garrett, 17051 Chumstick Highway, $600, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Jan. 31
Forte Architects Inc., 95 Hidden Brook Lane, $292,365, single-family residence
Modform LLC, 165 Winesap Ave., $93,241, single-family residence
Jake J. and Sandra J. Stern, 565 Lakeshore Drive, no valuation, mechanical - residential
H Drafting & Design, 41 Kokanee Lane #A and #B, $583,107, duplex
Kenneth and Cammy K. Linderman, 90 Lees Place, no valuation, mechanical - commercial Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1707 Walnut St., no valuation, plumbing - residential
City of East Wenatchee
Jan. 5
Brandon Littrell, 85 N. Hanford, $80,000, building/remodel
Jan. 9
Leanne Housden, 1351 N. Devon Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Jan. 19
Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District, 4789 9th Street N.E., $25,000, building/gazebo
Jan. 30
Circle K Stores Inc., 111 Valley Mall Parkway, $20,000, mechanical
Kate Bratrude, 1845 Country Club Drive, no valuation, building/deck replacement deck cover
Douglas County
Jan. 3
Margaret E. Murphy, 1743 Glen St. N.E., $3,298, miscellaneous
Jan. 5
Valley Tractor / Brian Nelson, 4884 Contractors Drive, $10,915, sign
Valley Tractor / Brian Nelson, 4857 Contractors Drive, $10,915, sign
Jan. 6
Alan S. and Lori J. Bokma, 355 S. Partridge Lane, $317,407, single-family residence
Jan. 9
James and Tamara Qualls, 429 S. Partridge Lane, $209,901, add well
Jan. 10
Matthew C. Shaeffer, 470 W Marine View Drive, $56,510, garage
Jeffrey A. and Deborah A. Manas, 2526 Parkette St. S.E., $68,873, retaining wall
Jan. 11
Jose Refugio Ortega and Eva Montes Perez, 1328 S. Union Ave., $800, demolition
Jan. 12
Sage Homes LLC, 318 S. Newark Loop, $295,938, single-family residence
L.V. Alton, 2111 N.W. Cascade Ave., $12,206, carport
Jan. 17
Samuel Lee and Frances Noel Gray, 2105 Black Rock Road, $86,150, accessory structure
Jan. 18
Leonard E. and Katie Handley, 3126 Ridgeway Road, $390,513, add well
Nancy Jane Anderson and Sandra Kay Leduc, 451 S. Partridge Lane, $121,980, pool
Steve and Cynthia Mcgonigal, 2267 Maryhill St. S.E., $104,700, pool
Jan. 19
Dean Rawland and Loretta Taplett, 542 23rd St. N.E., $18,601, remodel
Robert B. Harnetiaux and Sharon Z. Morrison, 204 Vineyard Drive, $190,385, remodel
Jan. 23
Douglas R. and Barbara L. Heinle, 19 Wind Cliff Lane, $54,544, single-family residence
Mark and Cheryl Jones, 25 S. Shore Drive, $618,351, single-family residence
Douglas R. and Barbara L. Heinle, 19 Wind Cliff Lane, $140,900, pool
Jan. 24
Randall B. and Linda L. Walter, 394 Pugsley Place N.W., $633,482, single-family residence
Miguel Cervantes, 260 N.W. Chinook Way, $270,342, single-family residence
Linda C. Sheppard, 1191 Road G S.E., $16,896, carport
Jan. 25
East Wenatchee Water District, 170 19th St. N.W., $33,000, reroof
Jan. 27
Jayme Bunkelman and Jacob Paul, 350 Palisades Road, $130,000, manufactured
Balaji and Jennifer Newton Laxmanan, 536 23rd St. N.E., $291,614, pool
Jan. 31
Cody Konarek, 15 E. Shore Court, $329,811, single-family residence
Jennifer L. and Douglas C. Plinski, 2038 Road 3 S.W., $238,000, manufactured