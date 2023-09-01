City of Wenatchee
July 6
Columbia Construction LLC, 411 Kittitas St., addition/alteration, $9,500
Michael & Sara Rolfs, 508 Day Road, miscellaneous, $2,500
Cody J. Curry, 1102 Cashmere St., reroof, no valuation
July 7
Sky Hawk Excavation, 2067 Broadcrest, miscellaneous, no valuation
July 10
Meridian Construction Inc., 609 Okanogan Ave., tenant improvement, $225,000
Thomas E. and Ester M. Cash, 410 Kittitas St., addition/alteration, $30,025
Roberts Construction LLC, 930 Racine Springs Drive, single-family residence, $323,017
Roberts Construction LLC, 1006 Racine Springs Drive, retaining wall, no valuation
July 11
Mustang Signs, 1304 N. Miller St. Unit A, sign, no valuation
July 12
Alpine Construction & Consulting/D.B.A. Alpine Roofing, 323 N. Franklin Ave., miscellaneous, $19,800
July 13
Juan C. Diaz, 1018 Spring Mountain Drive, retaining wall, $10,000
July 14
Washington Heating and Air Conditioning, 1301 S. Columbia St, mechanical, no valuation
Central Washington Heating and Air Conditioning, 1301 S. Columbia St, mechanical, no valuation
July 17
Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1911 N. Wenatchee Ave., tenant improvement, $55,466
MG Wagner Co. Inc., 1201 C.S. Miller St., reroof, $218,208
July 18
Dicks Heating & A/C, 1736 Windsor Court, mechanical, $13,350
Dicks Heating & A/C, 1483 Rex Road, mechanical, $12,150
Dicks Heating & A/C, 1219 4th St., mechanical, $13,850
July 19
MJ Neal & Associates, 759 Riverside Drive, tenant improvement, $38,000
Boghokian Construction, 1100 Rosewood Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
Mark and Kathy Lewis, 1466 S. Wenatchee Ave., mechanical, no valuation
July 20
Boghokian Construction, 400 S. Chelan Ave., miscellaneous, $1,100
July 25
Jon R. Picard, 1633 Fifth St., tenant improvement, $25,000
July 26
Boghokian Construction, 7 S. Garfield Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
July 27
Alpine Aire Heating & Cooling Inc., 811 N. Chelan Ave., mechanical, $61,408
July 28
RLH Homes LLC, 320 N. Wenatchee Ave., tenant improvement, $32,000
Chad Hamilton, 14 N. Mission St., tenant improvement, $55,000
July 31
Roberts Construction LLC, 2027 Lightning Lane, single-family residence, $266,523
Chelan County
July 5
Cheyenne Stocker, 900 Willmorth Drive, manufactured home placement/move, no valuation
Chilo’s Landscaping, 4729 Sky Meadows Road, mechanical, no valuation
July 7
Jay D. O’Connell, 1611 Britini Drive, accessory dwelling unit, $46,152
July 10
Sean Parker Architects, 16725 Mule Tail Flats Road, single-family residence, $1,719,648
Sean Parker Architects, 16725 Mule Tail Flats Road, accessory structure, $154,369
Lopez Design LLC, 25615 Camp 12 Road, single-family residence, $150,475
Ras Construction Inc., 550 Green Ave., pool/spa, no valuation
Steven and Stacy Bryerton, 20477 Beaver Valley Road, mechanical-residential, no valuation
July 11
Kurt and Tami Lamp, 24 Harding Lane, single-family residence addition/alteration, $21,076
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 1225 Rue Jolie, pool/spa, no valuation
Meranto, 2206 Pine Tree Road, single-family residence addition/alteration, $199,395
Brian Blue, 2079 Lakeshore Drive, single-family residence, $422,994
Lopez Design LLC, 22884 Brown Road, accessory structure, $73,638
July 12
Michelle A. and Eric M. Loomis, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road #83, accessory structure, $28,717 Marshall R. and Hannah Wallace, 402 Cloud Cap Lane, single-family residence, $509,351
Nancy K. Barga, 12160 W. Shugart Flats Road, accessory structure, $30,768
Nathan and Misty Foster, 67 Wild Willows Lane, pool/spa, no valuation
July 13
Ace-1 LLC, 155 Boyal Lane #C, new building, $250,000
Ace-1 LLC, 155 Boyal Lane #D, new building, $250,000
Ace-1 LLC, 155 Boyal Lane #B, new building, $250,000
Ace-1 LLC, 155 Boyal Lane #A, new building, $250,000
Donald M. Barth, 530 Legacy Ranch Lane, accessory structure, $83,074
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 1225 Rue Jolie, accessory structure, $600
BT Buildingworks LLC, 2266 Pine Tree Road, accessory structure, $26,666
July 14
Steel Structures America Inc., 1640 Mulberry Lane, accessory structure, $82,048
July 17
Mark Reimers, 445 Henderson Road, single-family residence, $219,897
Forte Architects Inc., 10721 Fox Road, accessory structure, $288,942
July 18
Mark Reimers, 895 Panorama Lane, accessory structure, $29,537
Azure Lakes Inc., 1600 Navarre Coulee Road, single-family residence, $211,801
Tristan R. and Elaine C. Ansell, 290 Pumbaa Lane, single-family residence, $245,493
Steven F. and Karen S. Keller, 8847 Entiat River Road, new building, $20,000
Susan K. Fox, 517 Village Drive, single-family residence, $384,877
July 19
Kenneth J. Skou, 275 Rock Ranch Lane, accessory structure, $49,229
July 20
Ronald P. and Madelyn J. Cook, 602 Division St., single-family residence addition/alteration, $17,281
Lopez Design LLC, 14155 Chiwawa Loop Road, accessory structure, $123,072
Janet Bowen, 15300 Cedar Brae Road, mechanical - residential, no valuation
July 21
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 415 Karma Kanyon Drive, single-family residence, $501,678 Brett V. and Pamela B. Gaspers, 3828 Sky Crest Lane, single-family residence, $700,057
July 24
Craftncast LLC c/o Sherman, 36 Shop Ave., new building, $100,000
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 65 E. Hugo Road, new building, $20,000
Lisa M. Steele-Haberly and Jeffrey B. Haberly, 96 Wells Ave., single-family residence addition/alteration, $18,307
Steel Architects LLC, 1124 Azwell Road, accessory structure, $145,840
Calvin K. and Patricia I. Ramsay, 25401 Camp 12 Road, single-family residence addition/alteration, $19,904
July 25
Chelan County Fire District #5, 250 Manson Blvd., tenant improvement, $75,000
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 317 Cottontail Lane, pool/spa, no valuation
July 26
Anuel W. and Patricia L. Goodrich, 124 Everafter Lane #B, accessory dwelling unit, $101,926 Lopez Design LLC, 1275 Apple Acres Road, single-family residence, $449,271
Grette Associates LLC, 14264 Idlewild Road, dock, $105,000
July 27
Godmere Family Living Trust, 239 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, accessory dwelling unit, $77,504
Godmere Family Living Trust, 239 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, accessory dwelling unit addition/alteration, $13,538
Azure Lakes Inc., 1252 Riverview Cemetery Road, single-family residence, $373,869
Grette Associates LLC, 9064 S. Lakeshore Road, dock, $23,570
July 31
Complete Design, 945 Veroske Road, single-family residence addition/alteration, $175,070
Richard and Deborah Oehmcke, 11726 Freund Canyon Road, single-family residence, $418,688
Michael R. II Tutino, 7638 Olalla Canyon Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Grette Associates LLC, 73 Washut Lane, single-family residence addition/alteration, $16,256 Buildingworks LLC, 12825 Bayne Road, accessory dwelling unit, $115,390
Coulter Architects PLLC, 3080 Lakeshore Drive, single-family residence addition/alteration, $384,141
Grette Associates LLC, 6200 Malaga Alcoa Highway, demolition, no valuation
City of East Wenatchee
July 13
50 14th St. LLC, 50 14th St. N.E., building/complex E 10 units, $1,681,931
July 14
Walker Family Holdings LLC, 226 Grant Road, tenant improvement, $2,000
July 18
Jose Gonzalez, 1635 1st St. S.E., building/remodel, $2,000
SKIL LLC, 1026 N. Devon Ave., building/carport, $22,500
Douglas County
July 3
Stephen J. and Jane E. Baldock, 271 Conifer Landing N.W., single-family dwelling, $491,216
July 5
Sigelmann Revocable Living Trust, Milton Ribeiro and Susan Radzykewycz Sigelmann, 4400 Hurst Landing Road, accessory structure, $92,342
Sigelmann Revocable Living Trust, Milton Ribeiro and Susan Radzykewycz Sigelmann, 4400 Hurst Landing Road, addition, $362,376
July 6
Selland Construction, 2450 1st St. S.W. 2101 - 2116; 2201 - 2216; 2301 - 2316, manufactured home development, $4,698,662
Selland Construction, 2450 1st St. S.E. 4101 - 4108; 4201 - 4208; 4301 - 4308, manufactured home development, $4,255,295
July 7
Bryan J. and Rebecca J. Pape, 10 Dallas Road, garage, $241,720
Michael Bradley and Shirley Louanne Morgan Revocable Living Trust, 1682 W. Baseline Road, accessory structure, $123,072
Larry D. Bryant, 5350 4th St. S.E., accessory structure, $27,691
July 10
Mason Wyat and Mary Jennifer Tabler, 445 Road S. N.W., accessory structure, $24,966
Kevin A. and Julianne K. Precht, 2343 Fancher Heights Blvd., retaining wall, $265,852
Ben and Julie Wieting, 157 N. Shore Drive, single-family dwelling, $528,196
July 11
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2546 1st St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $415,717
July 12
Jeff E. Jones, 20 Fine Wine Rod, accessory structure, $151,452
Donald R. Kurtis, 201 W. Entiat Drive, deck, $10,000
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 214 Solomon Loop N.W., single-family dwelling, $301,121
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 212 Solomon Loop N.W., single-family dwelling, $301,121
July 13
Timberwood Homes (Chris Fullerton), 664 S. Juli Ave., single-family dwelling, $523,252
Timberwood Homes (Chris Fullerton), 658 S. Juli Ave., single-family dwelling, $488,360
Maryhill East LLC, 2417 3rd St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $260,359
Maryhill East LLC, 2407 3rd St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $270,694
Timothy T. and Haley N. Townsend, 27 McElmurry Lane N.E. Unit #B, accessory dwelling, $169,931
July 17
Patricia and Daniel R. Gilyard, 501 S. Lyle Ave., garage, $41,111
Brandon N. and Karly A. Loebsack, 2527 N. Boston Ave, single-family dwelling, $688,548
July 18
Darrell Alkema, 133 Crestview Drive, manufactured home, $17,631
July 19
Patrick J. and Donna R. Wendt, 2820 River Walk Place, patio, $15,088
Chapacka LLC and Cal-Neva LLC and Sunrise Property LLC, 4577 Colockum View Drive, retaining wall, $6,914
July 20
Avelino Lopez Ireri y Arrez Perez, 40 Cedar Ave., garage, $24,614
The Green Pit LLC, 10 N.E. Cascade Ave., tenant improvement, $306,305
Darin M. and Stephanie A. Darnell, 360 Palisades Road, single-family dwelling, $359,831
Andrew J. and Heidi L. Gale, 328 N. Perry Ave., carport, $59,675
Morgan Investments LLC, 5564 Industry Lane, tenant improvement, $65,278
July 24
Jorge Ramirez and Vianca Angelica Melendrez, 2590 Parkette St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $325,019
Sage Homes LLC, 2354 S. Skyline Lane, single-family dwelling, $307,253
Sage Homes LLC, 2366 S. Skyline Lane, single-family dwelling, $287,931
July 25
Justin H. and Sarah M. Wilkinson, 2335 N. Baker Ave., accessory dwelling, $269,739
Double D Vineyards LLC, 111 Orchard Place, fire system, $20,000
Matthew B. and Karli M. Prazer, 1200 S. Webb Place, accessory dwelling, $253,198
Vicki Harless, 1910 Sunset Highway, manufactured home, $2,000
July 26
Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 3263 2nd St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $316,294
Vertical Bridge Reit LLC, 899 Clark Road, miscellaneous, $11,000
July 27
Maryhill East LLC, 2397 3rd St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $239,653
Maryhill East LLC, 2387 3rd St. S.E., single-family dwelling, $211,290
July 28
Doug and Maeleen Schreifels, 22 Ivy Lane, pool, $100,000
Ronald Douglas Valenti Vicki Leah Gempko, 410 29th St. N.W., garage, $71,796
July 31
Conan J. and Koreena A. Vandel, 2333 N.W. Alan Ave., remodel, $202,699
East Unit Inc., 3188 Badger Mountain Road, single-family dwelling, $405,085