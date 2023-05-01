City of Wenatchee
March 1
Creative Spaces, 708 Highland Drive, $1,000, fuel line and appliance
March 2
Idaho Rentals LLC, 600 Douglas St., no valuation, miscellaneous
March 6
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 1815 Aspen Creek Lane, no valuation, pool
March 7
Stemilt Growers LLC, 3135 Warehouse Road, $9,548,295, new
Julio C. and Imelda Gonzales, 1007 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
March 9
Crown Castle USA Inc., 2055 Duncan Road, $25,000, addition/alteration
March 10
Nathan C. Layman and Collette A. Oliver Soleil, 809 Princeton Ave., $2,500, addition/alteration
March 13
Alexandra McCoy, 300 Okanogan Ave., $20,000, addition/alteration
March 14
Valvoline, 142 Easy St., $20,000, tenant improvement
Construction Solutions USA LLC, 1304 N. Miller St. Unit A, $53,050, tenant improvement
5 Pin, 17 S. Mission St., $2,500, addition/alteration
Ben Beckett, 315 Sunset Ave., $10,000, reroof
Apollo Inc., 1201 S. Miller St., no valuation, plumbing
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., no valuation, plumbing
March 15
Columbia Construction LLC, 412 Malaga Ave., $12,000, reroof
March 17
Triad Maple LLC, 2152 Ridgefield Way, $484,486, single-family residence
March 20
Robin R. Carey, 1607 D Maiden Lane, $7,000, addition/alteration
Roberts Construction LLC, 2019 Lightning Lane, $281,308, single-family residence
March 21
Forte Architects Inc., 1307 Orchard Ave., $200,000, addition/alteration
Habitat for Humanity Greater Wenatchee, 444 S. Wilson St., no valuation, demolition
March 22
5 Pin, 17 S. Mission St., $2,500, tenant improvement
V&B Framing Construction, 1248 Dakota St., $12,000, miscellaneous
Craig Burke, 845 Methow St., no valuation, miscellaneous
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 994 Racine Springs Drive, $70,950, pool
March 23
Stephen Mayo, 151 Sienna Road, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
March 27
DM Park Ventures LLC, 805 S. Mission St., $344,285, tenant improvement
March 28
Brent S. and Christi R. Bofto, 1606 Quail Hollow Lane, no valuation, miscellaneous
Cindy Seyster, 716 Kenaston Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate
Dick's Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 16 Sunburst St., $13,150, mechanical
Chelan county
March 1
STA Architecture, 4870 Yaksum Canyon Road, $250,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 2946 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock
Lord Acres Farm LLC, 42 Dietrich Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential, plumbing - residential
March 2
Bruce B. Anderson et al, 277 Bright Court, $39,229, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 1193 Greens Landing Road, no valuation, dock
March 3
Young Bucks Landscaping LLC, 3020 Riverview Lane, $44,000, accessory structure
Lisa M. and Marc Alteio, 506 S. Lakeshore Road #A, $62,171, additional dwelling unit
Jason Markham, 231 Division St., $50,870, single-family residence-addition/alteration
March 6
Pool to Spa Services LLC, 35 Sienna Court, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 395 Bayshore Lane, no valuation, dock
Eric W. and Lisa C. Fotherby, 3525 Westridge Place, no valuation, mechanical - residential
March 7
Lopez Design LLC, 21107 Lariat Road, $10,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Complete Design, 2025 Edgewood Lane, $689,061, single-family residence
T-Mobile, 125 Strand Lane, $75,000, addition/alteration
Timothy D. and Vicki L. Larson, 3175 Main St., no valuation, mechanical - residential
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 9241 Lone Pine Orchards Road, no valuation, pool/spa
March 8
Niwas Homes LLC, 81 Summerset Blvd., no valuation, pool/spa
On-Grade Excavating, 730 Upper Trails Road, $123,072, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 286 Aria Lane, $510,520, single-family residence
Complete Design, 16993 Camp 12 Road, $698,836, single-family residence
Jesus and Donna Zavala, 35 Tunnel Hill Road, $325,409, single-family residence
Michael Wade Holscher, no valuation, addition/alteration
March 9
Mark Reimers, 895 Panorama Lane, $45,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Borealis Builders LLC, 9041 Derby Canyon Road, $30,556, accessory structure-addition/alteration
DOH Associates, 14158 Chiwaukum Creek Road, $165,145, accessory structure
Darrin W. and Theresa L. Linam, 3830 Jim Smith Road, $87,930, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 22612 Alpine Drive, no valuation, dock
March 10
SNJ Construction, Remodeling & Design LLC, 7917 Chelan Butte Road, $12,923, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Upfront Construction LLC, 163 John Truett Drive, $417,775, single-family residence
George C. and Diane L. Fuller, 5746 Tigner Road, $48,452, single-family residence
Steel Structures America Inc., 750 E. Wapato Lake Road, $106,662, accessory structure
Chelan County c/o Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive, no valuation, addition/alteration
March 13
Marcus S. and Andrea L. Talley, 1009 Blazing Star Lane, $298,230, single-family residence
Michael W. c/o Huffman and Claudia Huffman, 7301 Entiat River Road, no valuation, manufactured home
Lopez Design LLC, 11190 Meadow Drive, $239,683, single-family residence
March 14
Michael McRae et al, 205 Summerset Blvd., $37,747, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Guzman and Hermilla Fernando et al, 1830 Duke St. #A and #B, $445,687, duplex
March 15
Lopez Design LLC, 18180 Chumstick Highway, $71,367, additional dwelling unit
Coulter Architects PLLC, 305 Chukar Run, Gold Construction Inc., $349,244, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 124 Banks Ave., $92,304, accessory structure
Paul and Juliann Zalud, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, Gann Construction LLC, $110,765, accessory structure
Paul and Juliann Zalud, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 112 Coyote Hill Road, $32,819, accessory structure
March 16
Overlake View LLC, 16 Elena Lane, $441,754, single-family residence
Duane F. Ownby et al, 76 Oak Orchard Lane #B, $200, additional dwelling unit
Modform LLC, 48 Meraki Lane, $470,786, single-family residence
Jennifer L. and Jay M. Roberts, 48 Meraki Lane, $96,406, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 966 Cloudless Drive, $30,768, accessory structure
March 17
Lopez Design LLC, 3850 Stayman Flats Road, $270,340, single-family residence
Complete Design, 302 Highpoint Lane, $554,413, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 3862 Stayman Flats Road, $270,340, single-family residence
March 20
HC7 Construction LLC, 35 Viewdale Ave., $4,339, single-family residence-addition/alteration
March 21
Chelan County PUD, 1476 Nixon Rapids Lane #C30, $255,697, new
March 22
Cyrus and Sara Bowthorpe, 182 Shadow Hill Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
March 27
Christopher N. and Angela M. Stay, 22213 Arabian Lane, no valuation, demolition
Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 12345 W. Emig Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
TCF Architecture, 5689 U.S. Highway 97A, $1,346,975, addition/alteration
Charles C. and Annette B. Robinson, 210 Outlaw Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
March 28
Darin and Michelle Barenchi, 4702 A US Highway 97, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Ada Construction LLC, 47 Ambrosia Lane, $1,231, single-family residence - addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 147 John Truett Drive, $323,525, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 11508 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock
J&JP Construction LLC, 240 Easy St., $1,050, single-family residence - addition/alteration
March 29
T8 Development LLC et al, 60 Ledford Lane, $374,064, single-family residence
Oscar and Jacquelyn V. Mejia, 7838 Stine Hill Road, $50,000, single-family residence
Carl and Kirsten French, 138 Thorburn Lane, $81,203, additional dwelling unit
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 6076 Sunburst Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Environmental Systems Design Inc., 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway, $1,400,000, new
March 30
Steel Structures America Inc., 5194 Regan Road, $133,328, accessory structure
Donald T. McCutcheon, 62 Richard Lutz Lane, no valuation, dock accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 407 Hidden Lane, no valuation, dock accessory structure
March 31
Joshua C. and Maggie E. Cooper, 3200 Rivers Edge Place, $186,941, single-family residence
City of East Wenatchee
March 1
Wenatchee Pain Relief, 616 Valley Mall Parkway 2A and C, $2,000, signage
March 3
Ramon and Janet Bravo, 1620 Hannah Way, $147,032, building/pool
March 8
Janelle Schmutzler, 372 9th St. N.E., $400,000, building/additional dwelling unit
March 30
Mario Tellez, 460 Edwards Place, $35,000, mobile home placement
Ralph Reid, 1431 N. Anne Ave., $20,000, building/remodel
Sidechick Sports Bar, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, $15,070.06, signage
Mario Tellez, 460 Edwards Place, $45,000, building/garage
March 31
Jesse Clay, 101 N. Hanford Ave., no valuation, building/garage
Douglas county
March 1
Intergate Columbia I LLC, 4405 Grant Road Building B, $87,192, tenant improvement
Andrew J. and Heidi L. Gale, 328 N. Perry Ave., $30,063, patio
March 2
Juan Ramon Valencia Mendoza, 4199 S.E. Kennedy Court, $565,182, single-family residence
Ismael Valencia, 4223 S.E. Kennedy Court, $561,740, single-family residence
Laura Preciado, 550 S. Lyle Ave., $14,410, carport
Ismael Valencia, 4215 S.E. Kennedy Court, $238,503, add well
Porfirio and Linda K. Covarrubias, 21469 US Highway 97, no valuation, demolition
March 6
Kevin N. and Patricia A. McRae, 2851 N. Brie Lane, $94,283, garage
David and Laurie Willett, 191 Banks Lake View Road, $27,125, deck
March 7
Phillip D. and Kylee Foshee III, 69 Shore Drive, $113,700, pool
Sarah and Neal Safley, 416 N. Perry Ave., $113,043, pool
March 8
Daniel V. and Mary Lynn Schmid, 2250 Rock Island Road, $12,307, accessory structure
AFC Ranch 1 LLC, 21902 US 97, $309,128, tenant improvement
Nicole and Roger Howe, 52 Tunnel View Drive, $353,276, garage
Jesse and Brittany Roberson Robbins, 1912 and 1914 N.W. Bates Ave., $376,722, duplex
March 10
Allen P. and Mary P. Swenson, 514 River View Drive, $400,454, single-family residence
Anthony J. and Jennifer K. Zelinski, 2283 Brinley Court, $30,312, garage
Christopher Weston and Ashlee Michelle Davis, 2535 Catalina Drive, $49,108, pool
March 13
Joshua Shane Flowers, 48 Belflowers Road, $729,701, single-family residence
Kevin J. and Kerry D. Toney, 2319 Fancher Heights Blvd., no valuation, FSTA
March 15
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 381 S. Newton Ave., $211,232, single-family residence
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 373 S. Newton Ave., $211,232, single-family residence
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 363 S. Newton Ave., $211,232, single-family residence
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 389 S. Newton Ave., $211,232, single-family residence
March 16
Jeremy D. and Amanda Marsh, 253 23rd St. N.E., $118,000, pool
March 17
RSC Trust I Russell S. Clark, Trustee, 202 Vineyard Drive, no valuation, demolition
March 24
Anthony T. and Susan M. Rodriguez, 1821 9th St. N.E., $24,864, deck
March 27
Stephanie Waldbauer, 17554 Badger Mountain Road, $121,248, accessory structure
March 28
Sage Homes LLC, 2435 3rd St. S.E., $270,694, single-family residence
Maryhill East LLC, 2461 3rd St. S.E., $232,957, single-family residence
Maryhill East LLC, 2443 3rd St. S.E., $233,373, single-family residence
Maryhill East LLC, 2453 3rd St. S.E., $260,359, single-family residence
Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra, 984 S. Wells Ave., $229,579, add well
March 29
Alvin F. and Joanne Little Jr., 58 Orchard Place, $75,000, pool
March 30
Lyle S. and Michelle Sloan, 199 N. Shore Drive, $35,297, accessory structure
Jose Refugio Ortega Eva Montes Perez, 1328 S. Union Ave., $479,640, single-family residence
Chapacka LLC, 3188 Tmp1 Badger Mountain Road, $458,129, single-family residence
Chapacka LLC, 3188 Tmp2 Badger Mountain Road, $31,814, pool
Lyle S. and Michelle Sloan, 199 N. Shore Drive, $124,660, pool
March 31
Randy T. Kennedy, 274 Brays Landing Road, $496,029, single-family residence