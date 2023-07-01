City of Wenatchee
May 1
Core One Consulting, 102 N. Wenatchee Ave., addition/alteration, $70,000
Graybeal Signs, 1121 S Columbia St., sign, no valuation
Maggie Ambrose, 930 Idaho St., addition/alteration, $9,000
Gary Amaral and Teresa H. Nguyen, 1418 Orchard Ave., demolition, no valuation
May 2
Pybus Market Charitable Foundation, 7 N. Worthen St., new, $900,000
Dicks Heating & A/C, 2223 Sandy Brooke, mechanical, $15,350
Charla R. and Michael A. Hill, 1510 Songbird Lane, fuel line and appliance, no valuation
May 3
Elisa Schafer, 1350 McKittrick St., addition/alteration, $100,000
Miguel and Heralda Gutierrez, 24 S. Cleveland Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
May 5
Dicks Heating and A/C, 3013 GS Center Road, mechanical, $72,650
May 8
HMS Architectures LLC, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave., tenant improvement, $40,000
Allison Miller Architect LLC, 1415 S. Hills Drive, patio, $22,101
May 9
Roberts Construction LLC, 2023 Lightning Lane, single-family residence, $280,867
Chim Chimney, 7 S. Garfield Ave., fuel line and appliance, no valuation
May 10
Enrique and Maria Rosales, 1119 Kittitas St., duplex, $449,115
Enrique and Maria Rosales, 1117 Kittitas St., duplex, $449,115
Jay's Heating and Air Conditioning, 207 S. Columbia St., mechanical, $69,000
May 11
Graybeal Signs, 100 N Wenatchee Ave, Sign, no valuation
May 15
Bryan Visscher, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., addition/alteration, $75,000
Trent Tinney, 1400 Central Ave., addition/alteration, $7,434
May 16
Hank Anderson, 1300 Fifth St., mechanical, no valuation
May 18
Dicks Heating and A/C, 1414 Jefferson St., mechanical, no valuation
May 19
Jacob Strieck, 100 N. Wenatchee Ave., tenant improvement, $10,000
Angel and Carlos Avelar, 1527 Maiden Lane, miscellaneous, no valuation
Boghokian Construction, 1005 Walker Ave., miscellaneous, no valuation
Roberts Construction LLC, 962 Bentley Lane, retail, no valuation
Roberts Construction LLC, 966 Bentley Lane, retail, no valuation
May 22
Leobardo and Gracia Betancourt, 1505 Maiden Lane, demolition, no valuation
May 23
Roberts Construction LLC, 944 Racine Springs Drive, single-family residence, $345,220
Roberts Construction LLC, 940 Racine Springs Drive, single-family residence, $368,568
May 31
Dicks Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 500 Austin Ave., mechanical, no valuation
Confluence Health, 903 Red Apple Road, plumbing, $20,169
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., plumbing, $55,569
Chelan County
May 1
Shawnee and Dallas Gibson, 214 Entiat Cemetery Road, manufactured home placement/permanent foundation, no valuation
May 2
Lopez Design LLC, 286 Aria Lane, single-family residence, $510,520
Lopez Design, LLC, 279 Bear Ridge Lane, single-family residence, $514,253
Boghokian Construction, 23550 White River Road, residential plumbing, no valuation
Ronald Davidson, 18605 S Lakeshore Rd, dock, no valuation
May 3
Benjamin and Shauna Hawthorne, 242 Chicken Farm Lane, accessory dwelling unit, no valuation
Sean Parker Architects, 16725 Mule Tail Flats Road, single-family residence, $285,000
Ryan and Aimee Douglass, 205 W. Peters St., plumbing - residential, no valuation
May 4
Joseph and Cynthia Kuijper, 659 Meeks Road, single-family residence, $425,857
Joseph and Cynthia Kuijper, 655 Meeks Road, accessory dwelling unit, no valuation
Katrina and Randall Blaufuss, 15891 River Road, accessory structure, $126,662
Lopez Design LLC, 2513 Kinnikinnick Drive, single-family residence, $445,261
AT&T Mobility, 139 Lone Horse Road, addition/alteration, $15,000
Kameron D. Duncan, 9061 North Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Jeffrey P. and Megan B. Benson, 505 Chelan Ranch Road, pool/spa, no valuation
May 5
Michael and Meri Munson, 1650 Hawks Meadow Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Gold Construction Inc., 6817 Dryden Ave., tenant improvement, $24,000
Cindy and James Walton, 400 4th St., mechanical - residential, no valuation
May 8
Bakken Construction, 334 Teakwood Lane, single-family residence, $648,828
Shelley and Joel Bakken, 18983 River Road, single-family residence, $256,259
Shelley and Joel Bakken, 18983 River Road, accessory structure, $40,614
Lawrence Bosa, 3001 Memory Lane, accessory structure, $41,844
Melody Lane Center LLC, 215 Melody Lane, tenant improvement, $1,200,000
Ferrand R. Beutler and Christine A. Bowlen, 15090 Entiat River Road, accessory structure, $29,537
Grette Associates LLC, 1422 S. Lakeshore Road, dock, no valuation
May 10
Loren E. and Tammy J. Barger, 5352 Binder Road, addition/alteration, $5,000
Boghokian Construction, 1825 Duke St., demolition, no valuation
May 11
Larry E. Hibbard, 27 Getaway Lane, accessory addition/alteration, $85,000
McCue Construction LLC, 88 Samantha Lane, pool/spa, no valuation
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 100 Grandview Lane, pool/spa, no valuation
Simplicity Homes LLC, 87 Sailing Hawk Lane, single-family residence, $294,653
Steven and Paula Mikkelsen, 14293 Idlewild Road, mechanical - residential, no valuation
May 12
Syndicate Smith LLC, 1961 S. Lakeshore Road, pool/spa, no valuation
Carlisle Classic Homes, 1961 S. Lakeshore Road, demolition, no valuation
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 47 Terrace Drive, pool/spa, no valuation
May 15
John F. and Tawnya F. Wilderness, 12 Spurlock Lane, manufactured home placement, no valuation
May 16
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 47 Terrace Drive, accessory, $84,000
May 17
Grant G. and Elizabeth J. Howard, 11150 Chumstick Highway, single-family residence, no valuation
Boone and Amanda Davis, 4266 Mission Creek Road, single-family residence, $544,865
Echelbarger P&M Trust, 3132 ½ S.R. 150, single-family residence addition/alteration, $52,376
May 18
Daniel A. and Audrey Kellogg, 295 Burch Hollow Lane, single-family residence addition/alteration, $88,272
Echo Holdings LLC, 8077 Green Road, occupancy, no valuation
Microsoft Corp. (Tax Department), 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway, new construction, $700,000
May 19
Forte Architects Inc., 18435 Winton Road, new construction, $500,000
Jerry D. and Sheila M. Rowe, 2955 Austin Court, accessory dwelling unit, $283,204
Lopez Design LLC, 4142 Mission Creek Road, addition/alteration, $774,533
James L. and Kimberly J. Thomson, 244 Shypoke Place, single-family residence, $237,969 Seth D. Cohen and Leah H. Edwards, 3755 Yaksum Canyon Road, pool/spa, no valuation
CSGSPEC LLC, 7720 S. Lakeshore Road, addition/alteration, $45,844
May 22
Christopher N. and Angela M. Stay, 22213 Arabian Lane, single-family residence, $205,900
Tod Gorle, 245 Division St., addition/alteration, $136,433
Syndicate Smith LLC, 108 Snow Creek Lane, single-family residence, $340,307
Syndicate Smith LLC, 108 Snow Creek Lane, accessory, $46,152
Complete Design, 11 Sunny Shores Lane, addition/alteration, $110,000
France & Co., 2630 Cottonwood Lane, accessory addition/alteration, $19,281
May 23
A.P. Construction, 1458 Dempsey Road, single-family residence - addition/alteration, $101,255
May 24
Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster, 303 S. Harris Ave, single-family residence - addition/alteration, $97,000
Syndicate Smith LLC,16673 N. Shore Drive, single-family residence, $163,048
May 25
Eider Construction, 48 Nickel View Lane, single-family residence, $439,065
May 30
Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center c/o Doug Waltar Executive Director, 12347 Ingalls Creek Road, single-family residence, $295,445
Dale F. England and Anne Rae, 289 Leo Lane, accessory, $92,304
Christine and Randy Brown, 3085 Wapato Lake Road, pool/spa, no valuation
May 31
Sharon Lunz, 7848 Old Bridge Road, single-family residence - addition/alteration, $71,767
Sharon Lunz, 7848 Old Bridge Road, accessory structure - addition/alteration, $8,256
City of East Wenatchee
May 5
Mail and More 595, Grant Road #3, signage, $6,137
May 9
Cody Weidenbach, 411 11th St. N.E., building/tenant improvements, no valuation
May 10
The Happy Crop Shoppe, 50 Rock Island Road, signage, $6,963
May 16
People's Bank, 337 Valley Mall Parkway, building/tenant improvements, $525,000
Gene and Diane Dodd, 626 N. Keller Ave., plumbing, no valuation
May 17
James Kiehn, 161 11th St. N.E., building/retaining wall, $12,500
May 24
Sharon Faussett, 986 N. Alvin Court, building/new mobile home placement, $340,000
May 25
Fred Meyer Stores Inc., 11 Grant Road, signage, $4,000
May 26
Cashmere Valley Bank, 199 Valley Mall Parkway, signage, $410.12
VZS Properties, 213 Rock Island Road, demolition, no valuation
Douglas County
May 4
Lynn and Diane R. Morgan, 29 Sanctuary Place, single-family dwelling, $906,398
Scirocco Properties LLC/Pape' Material Handling, 4919 Contractors Drive, tenant improvement, $534,916
May 5
Jeffrey S. and Subreena A. Slough, 2988 N. Baker Ave., garage, $167,038
Jennifer and Brandon Williams and Hedley Williams, 90 S. Valiant Drive, retaining, no valuation
May 8
John Gunderson and Lydia Mae Morgan John Adrian Gunderson, 2306 Highland Drive, accessory dwelling, $57,434
Tyler John and Jessika Marie Augustson, 5530 Penn Ave., addition, $214,663
May 9
Megan L. and Jeffrey M. Hayes, 296 Grange Road, single-family dwelling, $724,589
May 10
David and Laurie Willett, 191 Banks Lake View Road, single-family dwelling, $308,636
May 11
David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., fire, $20,000
May 16
Ken W. and Kathleen V. Scott, 1272 Wheatridge Drive, patio, $19,892
Charles and Sharon Podlich, 115 Rooster Ridge, demolition, $500
May 17
Morgan Investments LLC, 5564 Industry Lane, fire, $20,000
Jessica and Ismael Arroyo, 2307 N.W. Alan Ave., patio, $29,385
May 18
Giuseppe and Andrea C. Morella, 147 N. Shore Drive, pool, $95,271
Red Tail Ridge LLC, Higgins Loop Road, accessory, $223,991
R&D Ventures LLC, 7 Riverside Place Building #J, accessory, $723,240
R&D Ventures LLC, 7 Riverside Drive #M, accessory, $1,105,344
May 22
Nicole Howe and Roger Howe, 52 Tunnel View Drive, pool, $187,975
Troy Cantrell and Jennifer Cantrell, 9 Buyas Drive, pool, $108,575
May 23
Sage Homes LLC, 2324 S. Skyline Lane, single-family dwelling, $227,938
Sage Homes LLC, 2348 S. Skyline Lane, single-family dwelling, $306,153
Nathan W. Fusselman and Aubree Fusselman, 103 A Sagebrush Road, single-family dwelling, $500,874
May 24
Villa's Orchards LLC, 2864 Rock Island Road, single-family dwelling, $723,261
Trisha D. Schock, 5518 Battermann Road, pool, $110,000
George M. and Lynne J. Nelson, 465 McNeil Canyon Road, pool, $50,000
Scott and Daneen Sturgeon, 151 Ridge Road, pool, $141,922
May 25
Todd Janisch, 246 Chelan Hills Acres Road, addition, $49,229
John P. and Lisa A. Nilsson, Trustees of Nilsson Family Trust, 96 Orchard Place, single-family dwelling, $716,146
Selland Construction, 144 S. Nile Ave., retaining wall, $101,781
May 26
Daniel and Irma Arroyo Eliseo Aguilar, 3285 2nd St.. S.E., single-family dwelling, $314,930
Gary and Debra Bowling, 2050 10th St. N.E., retaining wall, $76,319
May 30
Tracy J. Smith and Jeanette L. O'Neil, 75 N. Shore Drive, miscellaneous, $5,000
Bandersnatch LLC, 5875 Nelpar Drive, sign, $22,919
Thomas J. and Brittnay N. Gilstrap, 2196 Maryhill St. S.E., addition, $105,441
Jeff and Nounsi Carpenter, 45 N. Shore Drive, pool, $125,000
May 31
Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC, 25 Tmp1 Edgewater Drive, single-family dwelling, $367,030
Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC, 25 Tmp2 Edgewater Drive, single-family dwelling, $367,030
Sheri and Shane Dunlap, 3 E. Shore Court, festival, $2,000
Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC, 25 Tmp2 Edgewater Drive, carport, $28,425
Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC, 25 Tmp1 Edgewater Drive, carport, $28,425
Judy E. Thompson, 415 River Valley View, addition, $80,163
Edgewater Development LLC, 13 Edgewater Drive, new, $564,095