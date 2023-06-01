Issued by the City of Wenatchee in April
Dany Boys Pets: Lany Y. Alvarez, 323 1st St., Wenatchee, all other animal production
Stormy Mountain Labor Association, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, farm labor contractors and crew leaders
Central WA Construction LLC, 2145 Sunrise Circle, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Bedolla's Construction: Gerardo Bedolla, 448 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Provision Concrete Design: Oscar Huereca, 601 Lynn St., Wenatchee, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
89 Roofing LLC, 1550 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, roofing contractors
NCW Electric LLC, 2695 S. Methow St., Wenatchee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Wyatt Electrical Services LLC, 625 Pearl St., Wenatchee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Black Crow LLC, 226 Pennsylvania Ave., Wenatchee, site preparation contractors
Pump Tech of Wenatchee: Jerry L. Robinson, 1315 Walnut St., Wenatchee, site preparation contractors
Ngen 3D LLC, 5044 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, wholesale trade agents and brokers
Printed+ LLC, 1527 Walnut Court, Wenatchee, all other general merchandise retailers
Bryan Bedson LLC, 1041 Columbine St., Wenatchee, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Minista Jazz: Jasmaine Cook, 615 Piere St., Wenatchee, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Veronica's Jewelry: Veronica H. Mendoza, 5827 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, jewelry retailers
Wild Flora LLC, 331 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, florists
Madland Materials LLC, 908 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers
Wolf Den Arts: Leah M. Knecht, 22 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers
My Closet LLC, 812 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, used merchandise retailers
One 9 Woodworking & Design: Joshua Michael Hudgens, 1025 1st St., Wenatchee, art dealers
Smoke Valley LLC, 307 Ferry St., Wenatchee, tobacco, electronic cigarette, and other smoking supplies retailers
Rainier Collectibles LLC, 2107 5th St., Wenatchee, all other miscellaneous retailers
Melendrez Trucking LLC, 1801 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Wiley’s Boat Rides: Wiley Thomas Heller, 810 Monroe St., Wenatchee, scenic and sightseeing transportation, water
J and F Design: Jo Belanger, 16 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, computing infrastructure providers, data processing, web hosting, and related services
Sabine Harm, 4369 Anna Lane, Wenatchee, portfolio management and investment advice
Tom Irvin: 18 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, insurance agencies and brokerages
Art Ivanenko: Artem A. Ivanenko, 18 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, insurance
Robert Cox Insurance Agency LLC, 1 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, insurance agencies and brokerages
Tamarackrose LLC, 1007 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Reside: JSPN LLC, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Peak Property Management and Sales PLLC, 202 2nd St., Wenatchee, residential property managers
Craig Homchick P.C.: Craig Homchick, P.C., 700 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, offices of certified public accountants
Valorem AR LLC, 213 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, other accounting services
Color Works Design Inc., 2043 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, interior design services
Adam Eastburn, 1511 Anton St., Wenatchee, graphic design services
Emily’s Elegant Photography: Emily Rae Risenhoover, 210 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
Abel Interpreter Services: Abel E. Guzman, 1003 Yale Ave., Wenatchee, translation and interpretation services
Sanibin Solutions: Jorge Rosales, 143 S. Viewdale St., Wenatchee, janitorial services
Luna Window Washing LLC: 304 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, janitorial services
Joaquin Landscaping: Joaquin Mancilla Luna, 1235 Leanne Place, Wenatchee, landscaping services
Jeremy Landscaping, 423 Methow St., Wenatchee, landscaping services
Sparkle Cleaning Service, 330 King St., Wenatchee, carpet and upholstery cleaning services
Junk Busters: Zachery Juan Zamudio, 3770 Iroquois Lane, Wenatchee, solid waste collection
Custom Golf Camps: David R. Jagla, 400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, sports and recreation instruction
Seniors Serenity AFH LLC, 2519 Cordell St., Wenatchee, all other miscellaneous schools and instruction
Reed Therapy LLC, 851 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
IV Pro: IV Aurasis LLC, 506 Cedar Wood Place, Wenatchee, all other outpatient care centers
Confluence Health - Research: Central Washington Health Services Association, 804 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Smith Building: Central Washington Health Services Association, 803 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Emerson Building: Central Washington Health Services Association, 615 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Wenatchee Orthopedics: Central Washington Health Services Association, 520 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Behavioral Health Services: Central Washington Health Services Association, 630 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Haug Building: Central Washington Health Services Association, 707 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Mares Campus: Central Washington Health Services Association, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Confluence Health - Occupational Medicine: Central Washington Health Services Association, 317 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Viva Well Psychological Services and Consulting, 545 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, other individual and family services
Apple Valley Vinyl Record Expo LLC, 1332 Seneca St. S., Wenatchee, promoters of performing arts, sports, and similar events with facilities
NW Commercial Brokers: David Alexander Stueck, 1501 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, agents and managers for artists, athletes, entertainers, and other public figures
Greenhouse Gems, 1600 1st St., Wenatchee, independent artists, writers, and performers
Cozy Cedar Bed and Breakfast: Frank Charles Naubert, 419 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, all other traveler accommodation
Set the Bar LLC, 305 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, caterers
Oscar Magana LLC, 400 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, mobile food services
LGM Hot Dogs: Luis G. Mora, 305 Lewis St., Wenatchee, mobile food services
Taco Loco Grille Los Tulipanes LLC, 234 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, full-service restaurants
Rodricks Auto Services and Road Assistance LLC, 417 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, general automotive repair
X-Treme Auto Detailing LLC, 1115 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, car washes
Velazquez Mobile Detailing: Yulissa Medina, 517 Cascade St., Wenatchee, car washes
Stylez Barber Studio: Jose Virrueta, 1305 Washington St., Wenatchee, barber shops
Sugar Home Personal Services LLC, 326 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, other personal care services
Ischelle Martin Tattoo: Ischelle Martin, 533 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, other personal care services
Lake Laundry: Kirsten Michelle Reed, 309 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners
Friends Furever: Allison Ann Barnhart, 736 Monroe St., Wenatchee, pet care (except veterinary) services
Vina De Vida, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, religious organizations
The Brighter Futures Foundation, 1708 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, civic and social organizations
Julian Andres Salazar, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, professional organizations
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee in April
509aviationservice LLC, 1438 Ford Place, East Wenatchee, all other miscellaneous crop farming
B&E Contracting, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
CJ & J Concrete LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
Fix-N-Flow Plumbing LLC, 214 41st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Washington Best Coatings LLC, 14 Leray Ranch Road, East Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractors
Rodriguez Painting: Manuel Rodriguez, 1881 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractors
Sweet Basil & Co LLC, 473 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, soap and other detergent manufacturing
Wild Nutrition LLC, 304 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, food (health) supplement retailers
Rhino Ram Enterprises LLC, 1331 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, all other miscellaneous retailers
The Altered Alley LLC, 1301 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, all other miscellaneous retailers
Cruz Rental LLC, 1155 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, residential property managers
Columbia Appraisals: Joe Donald George, 45 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, offices of real estate appraisers
Valley Smart Homes LLC, 118 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, other scientific and technical consulting services
By The River Rentals LLC, 811 Amy Court, East Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
Blackbirds Photography: Jeff Balauro, 615 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
Wildscape Media LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
NCW Lawn Care LLC, 1365 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, landscaping services
NCW Lawn Service LLC, 1365 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, landscaping services
Stacy Suydam, 2271 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, sports and recreation instruction
Confluence Health - Campbell Building: Central Washington Health Services Association, 609 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, general medical and surgical hospitals
Patricia Speegle, 525 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, independent artists, writers, and performers
Huntin Salmons: Paul Albert Hanko, 2395 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds
Cafesito LLC, 339 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, mobile food services
Side Chick Sports Bar: Valley Mall Entertainment LLC, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, full-service restaurants
El Fogon Restaurant LLC, 730 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, full-service restaurants
PH Fortune LLC, 1221 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Sound By Tony: Antonio Villa, 95 N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance
Kobe Fades: Kolby Matthew Larson, 879 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, barber shops
Kids Club House Daycare: Silvia Aviles, 809 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, beauty salons
Krissy's Nails: Kristen Stagner, 2312 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, nail salons