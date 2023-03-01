Issued by the city of Wenatchee in December 2022
Monitor Heights Orchards: Hannah Fischer, 4066 Mylius Road, all other miscellaneous crop farming
Ridge Top Enterprise LLC, 1209 Cherry St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
MM Construction LLC, 754 Cascade St., Apt. D, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Earthworks Groundbreaking Construction LLC, 921 Cascade St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
ME General Contractor LLC, 1750 Duke St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Labrie Construction Co., Tracy A. Labrie, 1006 W. Park St., residential remodelers
American Plumbing LLC, 3990 Jim Smith Road, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Ghivada LLC, 802 Kittitas St., all other miscellaneous food manufacturing
Lone Peak, 46 Lost Spoke Lane, hardware manufacturing
Cya Inc., 1020 Fuller St., all other specialty food retailers
Making a Difference Child Care: Marry Yeimmy Contreras, 808 Ferry St., cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume retailers
Midwest Ranch Boutique: Yisset Quezada, 1125 McKittrick St., Unit 39, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Ellie and Gray Boutique, 2450 Lemaister Ave., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Tkmakers: Kristen Merchant, 1308 Cascade St., art dealers
All Joy LLC, 1015 Harvard Ave., all other miscellaneous retailers
Kash N' Co LLC, 743 Walker Ave., local messengers and local delivery
Everett Financial Inc., 1111 N. Mission St., Suite B, real estate credit
Sunnyslope Villa, 4255 Knowles Road, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Central Washington Signs: Dennis A. Koselke, 1163 S. Wenatchee Ave. #D, other specialized design services
Slate Ministry Solutions: Allen Swayze, 1722 Brambling Brae Lane, custom computer programming services
Milestone Management LLC, 19 Furney St., administrative management and general management consulting services
Tip Top Pest, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 300, exterminating and pest control services
Celustka Music: Constance Keen Celustka, 1916 Leavenworth Place, fine arts schools
Wenatchee Valley Cornhole, 1519 4th St., sports and recreation instruction
Maggie Ellis: Madeleine C. Ellis, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 212, offices of physicians, mental health specialists
Brian Mooney DDS, 222 N. Mission St. Suite D, offices of dentists
Physiomender LLC, 1704 Norman St., offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists, and audiologists
Wellness Connect Health Advocates LLC, 218 S. Mission St., offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Aly's Daycare: Nerida Guadalupe Enriquez Aguilar, 1005 Harvard Ave., child care services
Java Dog Espresso: Jill Denise Vickery, 209 Easy St., pet care (except veterinary) services
Aym Northwest, 1643 Rainier St., religious organizations
Monkey Around Playground: Fend Holdings LLC, 2308 Lester Road, civic and social organizations
Issued by the city of East Wenatchee in December 2022
Fig Construction LLC, 1803 8th St. N.E., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
V&J Contractors LLC, 1181 S. Nile Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Tony's Masonry, 1631 Sunset Highway, masonry contractors
L-Bow Grease LLC, 1615 N. Ashland Ave., plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Hickory Farms LLC, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, all other specialty food retailers
Ferrer Goods: 139 S. Mystical Ave., all other general merchandise retailers
Wester Store Llc, 1312 N. Baker Ave., all other miscellaneous retailers
Killing Robots LLC, 810 8th St. N.E., motion picture and video production
Legacy House Publishing LLC, 2262 S. Mystical Loop, book publishers
431 Ruud Canyon LLC, 431 Ruud Canyon Road S.W., Spc. 1, lessors of other real estate property
Central Washington Signs: Dennis A. Koselke, 113 N. June, other specialized design services
Mthr Photography, 1707 N. Aurora Ave., photography studios, portrait
Columbia Lawn and Landscape LLC, 124 N. Linden Lane, landscaping services
Total Tech Creations: Jonathan Michael Hyry, 281 N. Hanford Ave., independent artists, writers, and performers
Pierce'd Fitness: Whitney Pierce, 713 12th St. N.E., fitness and recreational sports centers
Scooped, 336 N. Newton Ave., caterers
Eda's Beauty Salon: Edaena Javier Fierro, 511 Valley Mall Parkway Suite D6, beauty salons
Aubrey Ireland, 530 Valley Mall Parkway Suite 6, beauty salons
Spruced: Kelly Mae Bowen, 530 Valley Mall Parkway Suite 6, beauty salons
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee in January 2023
Rancho El Tesoro Escondido LLC, 3010 8th St. N.E., apple orchards
Sweetgrass LLC, 3540 Doneen Rainy Road Suite 6, other food crops grown under cover
Olsons Building Company, 1006 1st Place S.E., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Jim Mitrou, 2210 Arden Court N., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Sosa Contractor, 371 S. Kentucky Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Meerkat Woodcraft: Cameron W. Marchmonte, 444 S. Kansas Loop, other building material dealers
Ze Retail: Lindsey Martin, 2628 7th St. S.E., all other general merchandise retailers
Angry Elf LLC, 869 N. Devon Ave., all other general merchandise retailers
Krew's Kloset: Drew Van Polen, 633 S. Lawler Ave., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Bizzy Bee Designs, 595 Grant Road, Suite 3-128, art dealers
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Treasure Hill Realty: Kevin A. Harvey, 1932 Legendary Lane S.E., offices of real estate agents and brokers
Irrevocable Gifting Trust of Pixieann Zacher, 276 S. Mystical Ave., residential property managers
Alicia Marie Creatives: Alicia Marie Caouette, 17 Rowan St., graphic design services
Lollars Creek Consulting LLC, 132 S. Meadowbrook Lane, administrative management and general management consulting services
Daniela Nahir Alpire Cabrera, 2486 4th St. N.E., fine arts schools
Athlete509, 5 S. Stark Ave., sports and recreation instruction
Emerald Pearl Oasis LLC, 1923 8th St. N.E., all other traveler accommodation
Chuchilocos Y Paleteria La Michoacana: Santiago ICX LLC, 44 Rock Island Road, Suite 7, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Ilumina Skin & Beauty LLC, 1430 Grant Road, beauty salons
Issued by the City of Wenatchee in January 2023
Files Orchards LLC, 145 Steinbach Road, apple orchards
Saddle Rock Equine Therapy: Inner Peace Massage & Energy Work PLLC, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 336, support activities for animal production
Buehn Excavation LLC, 1540 Easy St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
GDM Unlimited LLC, 4368 Stemilt Creek Road, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Phil's Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, 309 Mills Ave., plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
I Be Painting LLC, 808 Ringold St., painting and wall covering contractors
Bad Batch Brewing Company: Eighty-Two Beverages LLC, 837 Red Apple Road, breweries
Asset Recoveries Unlimited: Marketing Concepts Unlimited LLC, 1914 Leavenworth Place, drugs and druggists' sundries merchant wholesalers
Bruckner Truck Sales Inc., 1231 S. Wenatchee Ave., automotive parts and accessories retailers
Snack Attack Vend: Lacey Rae Wilson, 1617 Mulberry Lane, vending machine operators
Beauty Systems Group LLC, 212 5th St., Suite 14, cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume retailers
Sisters Bridal Boutique, 10 Orondo Ave., Suite D, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Jurassic Arms Jurassic Arms LLC, 212 5th St., Suite 11, sporting goods retailers
Nicco Enterprise: Andrew Lane, 1035 Cherry St., used merchandise retailers
Justyn Rose Designs: Rosemary Padron, 1120 Rosewood Ave., all other miscellaneous retailers
Ron's General Services: Ron William Oelke, 622 S. Chelan Ave., postal service
Adelae Pearl Winters, 175 E. Penny Road, Suite A, portfolio management and investment advice
Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., insurance agencies and brokerages
Kayla M. Van Winkle, 18 S. Mission St., Suite 200, insurance agencies and brokerages
Saddle Rock Holdings LLC, 571 Saddle Rock Loop, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Goat Trail Lane, 211 Sienna Road, residential property managers
Mike Harrison CPA PLLC, 5044 Stemilt Hill Road, offices of certified public accountants
Color Works Design Inc., 2043 Maiden Lane, interior design services
Collective Silos Consulting LLC, 1621 Orchard Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
Brian J. Colombana: Brian Colombana, 187 Stoneybrook Lane, administrative management and general management consulting services
Dragonfly Team and Leadership Development, 1916 Hideaway Place, administrative management and general management consulting services
Studio 7iete: Mark Hoffman, 429 King St. Apt. 331, photography studios, portrait
Red's Public Services Parkhill: Brittany Nicole, 1311 McKittrick St., Unit A, investigation and personal background check services
Royalty Cleaning Services: Marcalina Doreen Santana, 124 S. Miller St., janitorial services
Apple Valley Cleaning & Janitorial: Tammra Renee Helfrich, 804 S. Chelan Ave., janitorial services
J&D Landscape Services LLC, 1129 Princeton Ave. N., landscaping services
Jurassic Plow Jurassic Plow, 212 5th St., Suite 11, other services to buildings and dwellings
Implant Center: Erich Jurges PLLC, 714 N. Chelan Ave., offices of dentists
Reed Therapy LLC, 200 Palouse St., Suite 201-7, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
Dixie S. Designs, Dixie Lee Gardner, 1123 Appleland Drive, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Kaing Counseling and Therapy Services PLLC, 3127 School St., other individual and family services
David Aeroven Huskey, 1316 Robinswood Court, Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
Valley Graze LLC, 1502 Horselake Road, caterers
Two Tails, 47 Lure Lane, pet care (except veterinary) services
Starlite Grooming: Dario Chaves Duke, 1041 Springwater Ave., Suite H, pet care (except veterinary) services
