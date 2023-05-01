Issued by the City of Wenatchee in February
KM Builders LLC, 190 Adel Lane, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Burch Mountain Building Services LLC, 57 Red Bird Lane, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Perez Family Construction LLC, 1833 Squilchuck Road, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Double H Carpentry LLC, 285 Linda Lane, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Elite Custom Builders LLC, 61 Depot St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Real Deal Construction LLC, 3519 Marilane Drive, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Rorie Roberts On Time Builders LLC, 527 Okanogan Ave., residential remodelers
Redland Custom Builders LLC, 521 Princeton Ave. N., framing contractors
H&R Roofers LLC, 932 Cascade St., roofing contractors
North Shore Construction: Tom Kessler, 5670 Squilchuck Road, painting and wall covering contractors
Asphalt Sealing and Paving: 3J's Equipment LLC, 450 W. Rolling Hills Lane, all other specialty trade contractors
Asphalt Sealing and Paving LLC, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., all other specialty trade contractors
Ferry Grocery Store LLC, 850 Methow St., supermarkets and other grocery retailers (except convenience retailers)
HL Vending, 1422 Poplar Ave., vending machine operators
B's Dirty Sodas LLC, 119 Okanogan Ave., all other specialty food retailers
Cave Noire LLC, 100 N. Wenatchee Ave., beer, wine, and liquor retailers
Gizmowe: Liliana Morales, 233 Princeton Ave. N., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Catalogue LLC, 107 5th St., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Joey and Me Jewelry: Erin Kathryn Senyohl, 1045 Monroe St., jewelry retailers
Columbia River Brush Benders, 1821 Heritage Drive, art dealers
According to the Heart: Celeste C. Ross Honsinger, 2 N. Western Ave., art dealers
Jetset Management LLC, 4362 Jim Smith Road, other support activities for air transportation
Chief End Ventures LLC, 435 Rams Lane, motion picture and video production
Wenatchee Garage: Ziply Fiber Northwest LLC, 320 Penny Road, wired telecommunications carriers
Joi Properties LLC, 232 Okanogan Ave., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Becky Scott: The Second Half LLC, 182 Emma Drive, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Rental Association of Wenatchee Valley: Rental Association of Wenatchee Valley, 112 Olds Station Road, other activities related to real estate
Crestview Law: Crestview Law PLLC, 285 Technology Center Way, offices of lawyers
Kirk Alexander Lyons: 112 Olds Station Road, tax preparation services
Letty the Bookkeeper: Gold Tax Services LLC, 1720 5th St., other accounting services
Underdog Planning and Design: David George Doubroff, 1220 Pershing St., architectural services
Christi and Trae Childs Creative, 1537 Skyline Drive, interior design services
Brianna Hartmann Designs: Brianna Hartmann, 92 Crandell Lane, custom computer programming services
GLS Coaching LLC, 3127 Ohme Road, administrative management and general management consulting services
Working Genius Washington: Douglas Ray Merrill, 1041 Pitcher Canyon Road, administrative management and general management consulting services
Level Up Local Up: Kathy Ann Scott, 1704 Jefferson St., marketing consulting services
Central Digital Marketing LLC, 1206 3rd St., marketing consulting services
Innhouse Photography, 5221 Squilchuck Road, photography studios, portrait
Cutting Edge Barber College, 212 5th St., cosmetology and barber schools
Wenatchee Valley Summer Swim League, 1913 Skyline Drive, sports and recreation instruction
Columbia Valley Community Health, 1027 N. Wenatchee Ave., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Mullen Family Chiropractic PLLC, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., offices of chiropractors
Peak Performance Counseling and Consulting PLLC, 300 King St., other individual and family services
Wilmer Perez, 1917 Leavenworth Place, independent artists, writers, and performers
We Write Hits LLC, 3272 School St., independent artists, writers, and performers
H2O Connection: Clinton Lloyd Hepper, 3785 Buck Haven Lane, all other amusement and recreation industries
Thalassa Retreat, 405 Castleview Place, all other traveler accommodation
Taqueria Luna: Crucast LLC, 821 S. Wenatchee Ave., mobile food services
Love Sushi: QQ Corporation, 1925 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurants
Riverhouse Cigar Bar: Wenatchee Cigar Bar LLC, 527 Piere St., full-service restaurants
Angel Window Tinting: Abraham Isai Sedano, 1000 Cashmere St., automotive glass replacement shops
Pure Maintenance of Central Washington, LLC, 1115A Walla Walla Ave., commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
Hair by Stephani: Stephani Jo Baty, 401 N. Miller St., beauty salons
Hair Poetry: Austyn McKenzie Corning, 529 Wenatchee Ave., Suite A, beauty salons
Hair by Jaeda LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road, beauty salons
Wenatchee Services: The Salvation Army, 1205 S. Columbia St., all other personal services
Redwood Sisters, 1302 Princeton Ave. N., religious organizations
Issued by the City of Wenatchee in March
The Dudels, 269 Lilly Lane, support activities for animal production
Valhalla Construction LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Kingsley Construction LLC, 1410 McKittrick St., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
C&J General Construction LLC, 601 S. Chelan Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
LG Construction & Excavation Inc., 401 Marie Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Little Town Concrete LLC, 1319 4th St., poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
River Valley Painting & Power Washing, 1808 Rogers St., painting and wall covering contractors
JLA Brokers LLC, 841 Riverside Drive, other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers
Tienda la Bendicion LLC, 405 S. Chelan Ave., all other general merchandise retailers
Sweet Connections, 1 S. Chelan Ave., all other general merchandise retailers
7-Eleven, 1100 N. Miller, gasoline stations with convenience stores
Bbhandmadeboutique: Brandy Kristine Bridges, 1917 Lion Place, sewing, needlework, and piece goods retailers
Norland Books: Katherine Norland, 508 Greenwalt Place, book retailers and news dealers
Alligator Flowers LLC 1035 1st St., florists
Borogov Glass, 1610 Maple St., art dealers
Jubilee Bobbie Art By Micaiah: Micaiah Chanelle Reneae Davis, 1402 Walnut St., art dealers
Delg Transport Llc, 900 Stewart St., specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Digital Provisioners: Ross William Lambert, 617 W. Rolling Hills Lane, computing infrastructure providers, data processing, web hosting, and related services
Short Stayz: Falcon Innovations LLC, 1400 Madison St., portfolio management and investment advice
SDI Plans LLC, 101 Brandi Lane, portfolio management and investment advice
Country Financial Lenny Calderon's Agency (Dba): Lenny Calderon-Garcia, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., insurance agencies and brokerages
Kriskrusesells LLC, 135 N. Mission St., offices of real estate agents and brokers
Ponderosa Notary: Melinda Dore, 1020 Columbine St., all other legal services
Fisher Home Inspections Co.: Jessica L Fisher, 1312 Springwater Ave., building inspection services
Emily Hutton, 1335 S. Miller St., graphic design services
50 Pies: Scott Ptolemy, 619 Royal Anne Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services
UCS LLC: U-Collection Site LLC, 516 N. Chelan Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
Some LLC, 986 Racine Springs Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services
Summit Strategic Communications, 920 Westchester Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services
Emily Rose: Emily Rose Coaching LLC, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
Michael Sokolowski Coaching LLC, 539 Hainsworth St., administrative management and general management consulting services
Ink-Link: Drach LLC, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., marketing consulting services
Flying Fish Imaging, 1020 N. Western Ave., commercial photography
Don't Forget Remember Me: Catalina Hernandez, 611 S. Wenatchee Ave., janitorial services
Bud & Doris Farms: John Boyd Walter, 5280 Squilchuck Road, landscaping services
3 Brothers, 1131 Westview Drive, landscaping services
Gonzalito Cutting Edge Landscaping Service LLC, 1022 Madison St., landscaping services
Cascadian Plastic Surgery, 606 N. Chelan Ave., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Johnson and McDonald PLLC, 620 N. Emerson Ave., offices of dentists
Mente Y Myo Massage Therapy LLC, 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Confluence Health - Miller Street Complex Building B: Central Washington Health Services Association, 1000 N. Miller St., general medical and surgical hospitals
Miserere Ministries: David James Kopp, 113 2nd St., other individual and family services
Move Mountains Coaching: Heidi Boyle, 2251 Stephanie Brooke, other individual and family services
Wyld Soul Expansion: Megan Renae Wylde, 15 2nd St., other individual and family services
Lady Luck Studio LLC, 811 Benton Way, independent artists, writers, and performers
The Pizza Shop: Phillip Imhof, 717 Grandview Ave., mobile food services
Pollo Alegre Mexican Grill: A&B Brothers Restaurant Corporation, 609 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurants
Trinity Iron: Veritas Works LLC, 4551 Number 2 Canyon Road, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
Tony Hoffman: Tony L. Hoffman, 207 River Park Ave., commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
Brandon W. Rodriguez, 109 S. Mission St., barber shops
Cutting Edge Barber Shop: David Allen White, 405 Palouse St., barber shops
Bella Vita Salon LLC, 314 S. Mission St., beauty salons
Hair by Kate: Katelynn Gregory, 314 S. Mission St., beauty salons
Toned by Laura LLC, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salons
Lio's Tattoo Studio: Leonardo A. Garcia Mendoza, 1 S. Chelan Ave., other personal care services
Rattlesnake Avoidance Training: Darel F. Ansley, 39 Elizabeth Court, pet care (except veterinary)
Eddie Bromiley Memorial Foundation, 6740 Stemilt Loop Road, grantmaking foundations
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee in February
Happy Dog Farms LLC, 730 Urban Industrial Way, other food crops grown under cover
Black Timber Farms LLC, 5357 4th St. S.E., hay farming
Premium Drywall Inc., 2216 N. Ashland Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Central Washington Stucco LLC, 312 S. Mary Ave., new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Mytech Handyman Service: David Charles Fohs, 715 10th St. N.E., residential remodelers
Interior Specialties: Christie Construction LLC, 2251 S. Mystical Loop, tile and terrazzo contractors
Simple Candle Co., 2457 Harvester Loop, all other miscellaneous manufacturing
Double Down Farms LLC, 5357 4th St. S.E., fresh fruit and vegetable merchant wholesalers
Ethan Teasmart LLC, 1616 N. Baker Ave., other grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
Appel Motorsports LLC, 39 S. Lee Court, automotive parts and accessories retailers
Martin-Scott Winery: Circle 5 Estates LLC, 3400 10th St. S.E., supermarkets and other grocery retailers (except convenience retailers)
Mama Jo LLC, 2507 Harvester Loop, fruit and vegetable retailers
KMK Co. Boutique: KMK Co. Boutique LLC, 808 12th St. N.E., all other general merchandise retailers
Kindegunda Krafts: Jacobi Schall, 4057 Blue Crest Drive N.E., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Dumbbell Demonz: Jesus Alexander Ramirez, 1025 N. Denis Court, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
El Wamuche Sweets and More LLC, 4013 40th Circle N.E., florists
Refined: Jessica Peterson, 613 Briarwood Drive, gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers
Kistler Family Products: K&A Kistler Family LLC, 1465 Copper Loop, all other miscellaneous retailers
Inman Solar Incorporated, 13 21st St. N.W., all other miscellaneous retailers
East Wenatchee Central Office: Ziply Fiber Northwest LLC, 1041 Eastmont St., wired telecommunications carriers
CVCC Properties LLC, 1123 4th St. S.E., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Artea Tax Group LLC, 931 N. Gale Ave., tax preparation services
Grove Valley Landscaping: Maribel Cardenas, 401 S. Kentucky Ave., landscape architectural services
Brett M. Bickford: 835 N. Jennifer Lane, engineering services
Rebecca Lynn Fain: 2 S. Roland Ave., graphic design services
CWC: Castillo Wine Consulting LLC, 1741 10th Place NE, administrative management and general management consulting services
WMF Marketing LLC, 1005 Jackie Lane, marketing consulting services
NCW Arts Alliance, 595 Grant Road, all other business support services
Valley View Hardscape: Lorenzo Esquivel, 450 6th St. NE, landscaping services
Wenatchee Shine: John Hart Hammerstrom, 2710 Gracie Lane, other services to buildings and dwellings
WTR Power Washing LLC, 708 France St., other services to buildings and dwellings
Engaged Healthcare LLC, 4095 N.W. Cascade Ave., all other miscellaneous schools and instruction
Avila's Daycare Inc., 430 N. Lyle Ave., child care services
Daniel and Anna Home Rental Company: Daniel Dunagan, 1779 Glen St. NE, all other traveler accommodation
Caribbean Fast Food: Caribbean Snaps, 873 Valley Mall Parkway, limited-service restaurants
Opa's BBQ ‘N Catering: Linhaw Management Corporation, 620 Valley Mall Parkway, limited-service restaurants
Boba Lab: Boba Tea Lab LLC, 610 Valley Mall Parkway, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Loves 365 Auto Detailing: Brandon Wayne Love, 680 N. Colorado Ave., car washes
Stephanie's Professional Organizing: Stephanie Evans, 680 N. Colorado Ave., all other personal services
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee in March
Lucky D Ranch LLC, 2195 10th St. NE, all other miscellaneous crop farming
Opulent Frenchies 509, 219 1st St. SE, support activities for animal production
Apple Capital Construction: Joshua Travis Sanchez, 461 Rock Island Road, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Jr&Angi Landscaping LLC, 211 Pace Drive, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Vertex Roofing, 611 15th St. NE, roofing contractors
Stanly Martinez: Detailed Cutting & Drilling LLC, 1616 Flora St. SE, site preparation contractors
Mojica Excavation LLC, 181 S. Kent Place, all other specialty trade contractors
Hometown Hearing: Select Sound Hearing LLC, 612 Valley Mall Parkway, medical, dental, and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
Manna Production, 806 Ute Ave., other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers
Green Eats Wenatchee: Jesus Manuel Limon, 107 Eastridge Drive, fruit and vegetable retailers
Tailboard Creative, 523 N. Lander Court, all other general merchandise retailers
Main Mules: Tim Byron Main, 2775 4th St. S.E., all other general merchandise retailers
7-Eleven Store #2307-20481F, 87 NE 9th E., gasoline stations with convenience stores
Baber's Apparel: Chad Baber, 438 S. Mason Ave., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
High Supply LLC, 1122 N. Denis Courtt, tobacco, electronic cigarette, and other smoking supplies retailers
Iraheta's Trucking Corp, 1081 N. Alvin Court, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Vacation on Wheels: Guess Lynn Wapato Ortega, 737 S. Lexington Place, truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing
ALA Consulting LLC, 1915 Bluegrass Ave. S.E., administrative management and general management consulting services
Two Rivers Consulting, 2420 Catalina Drive, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
Charlie's Cleaning Angels: Kati Jean Anderson, 628 10th St. NE, janitorial services
Integrity Sparkling Cleaning Services LLC, 1734 Carl St. NE, janitorial services
Curb Creations: Larry D. Golden, 209 31st St. NW, landscaping services
WJ Landscaping Inc., 450 6th St. NE, landscaping services
Capital Elite All Stars LLC, 5564 Industry Lane, sports and recreation instruction
Wenatchee Pain Relief, 616 Valley Mall Parkway, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Harvest Counseling: Glen Keeffe, 318 N. Perry Ave., offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
Confluence Health - East Wenatchee Clinic, 100 Highline Drive, general medical and surgical hospitals
Mountain View Construction Services LLC, 3180 2nd St. SE, other individual and family services
Marnie Lynn Art, 2521 Fancher Heights Blvd., independent artists, writers, and performers
Cocos Burger: Rocio Rodriguez Garcia, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, full-service restaurants
Bubba J's BBQ: James Family Ventures LLC, 46 Rock Island Road, limited-service restaurants
Color by Gris: Griselda Casillas, 645 Valley Mall Parkway, beauty salons
Evergreen Luxury Events, 333 11th St. NE, all other personal services