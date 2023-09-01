Issued in July
City of Wenatchee
Red Widow Construction LLC, 1545 Cashmere St. Apt. A, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Performance Skilled Carpentry: Kerim S. Bautista, 216 Methow St. Apt. 1, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
EZ Solutions: Adonis E. Sr. Zelaya, 924 Monroe St., residential remodelers
JYC General Construction LLC, 714 Schons Place, residential remodelers
Shamburger's Painting, 11 S. Western Ave. Apt. K, painting and wall covering contractors
I Be Painting LLC 808 Ringold St., painting and wall covering contractors
Hellbent Brewing LLC, 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Space C4, breweries
Ali Decorations: Berta A. Hernandez Ceja, 1840 Duke St., home furnishing merchant wholesalers
Iron Mountain Stone Supply LLC, 4697 Squilchuck Road, brick, stone, and related construction material merchant wholesalers
Columbia River Vintages LLC, 819 Benton Way, wine and distilled alcoholic beverage merchant wholesalers
Motor Pool Expedition: Kent C. Watson, 7925 Tilly Lane, automotive parts and accessories retailers
Meta Mate Seattle LLC, 105 Lavender Court Apt. 3, all other specialty food retailers
Petie_plush: Petra Marie Leon Riedl, 1224 9th St., all other general merchandise retailers
Herbs of Love Studios LLC, 408 Sunnyslope Heights Road, food (health) supplement retailers
Sword & Bow, 269 Lilly Lane, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Valley Exchange: Hollow Ventures LLC, 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave., used merchandise retailers
Everything Treasured LLC, 1804 Mulberry Lane, used merchandise retailers
Dark and Twisted: Rachel Dawn Clark, 204 Michael Place, art dealers
Ongevity LLC, 4172 April Drive, software publishers
Luxury Homes NCW LLC, 519 Douglas St., offices of real estate agents and brokers
Shelby Porter Real Estate LLC, 1701 Windsor Court, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Fischer-Mitchell Investments LLC, 424 N. Wenatchee Ave., residential property managers
Daydream Rentals, 3760 Stemilt Creek Road, all other consumer goods rental
Young Marketing Insights LLC, 1703 Clark Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services
White Gull Analytics LLC, 146 S. Emerson Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
Clarity Consulting: Kelli Martinelli LLC, 2721 School St., public relations agencies
Brittney Charlene Photos: Brittney C. Hansen, 705 Yakima St., photography studios, portrait
Finishing Touch: Valerie Jean. Pike, 1119 Columbine St., janitorial services
Big Bucket Junk Removal: Avelino Alvarez, 1835 Squilchuck Road, other waste collection
Blue Earth Medicine: Johnson Natural Medicine LLC, 330 King St. Suite 7, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Vitality Wenatchee LLC, 14 Kittitas St., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Eric P. Nelson, DDS, PLLC, 1620 McKittrick St., offices of dentists
Family Resource Home Care: Geras LLC, 1014 5th St. Suite 101, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities
Unfolding Minds Art Therapy LLC, 816 Yakima St., other individual and family services
Benson Creative Crafts: Janake K. Benson, 1511 Willow Place, independent artists, writers, and performers
Paintedtravel: Vladlen Melnicenco, 2120 W. Honeysett Road, independent artists, writers, and performers
Amber Dawn Artistry: Amber Dawn Hall, 507 Fairfield Lane, independent artists, writers, and performers
F.I.N.E. Designs: Fine Designs Crafting LLC, 214 Michael Place, independent artists, writers, and performers
Jazzercise Wenatchee: Carrie M. Kruckenberg, 601 N. Chelan Ave. Building 601, fitness and recreational sports centers
H2O Connection LLC, 3785 Buck Haven Lane, all other amusement and recreation industries
Sugar and Salt Mobile Bar LLC, 912 Morris St. Unit B, caterers
Charlie's Riverfront Bar LLC, 1 5th St., drinking places (alcoholic beverages)
Brenda L. Harris, 919 N. Miller St., beauty salons
Lunas Beauty Bar LLC, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 10, beauty salons
City of East Wenatchee
Limon Fruit Inc., 2503 Harvester Loop, apple orchards
Gonzalez General Construction: Ebelina Sandoval, 1800 Sunset Highway, Unit 27, residential remodelers
Sweet Home Construction LLC, 410 11th St. N.E., Apt. 1, residential remodelers
Prime Time Construction: Brian A. Donaglia, 630 Valley Mall Parkway #277, drywall and insulation contractors
EG 3 LLC, 3540 Doneen Rainy Road pen 6, other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers
Beauty & Glamour LLC, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, Suite B1, electronics and appliance retailers
Clover Diaries: Mikallie Jones, 2118 S. Majestic Drive, all other general merchandise retailers
Brendan Wilson LLC, 230 Grant Road, Suite B27, all other health and personal care retailers
Artesanias Cruz: Celso Cruz, 77 N. Lyle Ave., hobby, toy, and game retailers
Fenrir Transport LLC, 208 Eller St. S.E., specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
North Cascades Bank: Glacier Bank, 236 3rd St. S.E., savings institutions and other depository credit intermediation
Klein Family Properties LLC, 323 N. Georgia Ave., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
SS Shop LLC, 4263 12th St. S.E., lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
Lowkey Consulting LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway #239, administrative management and general management consulting services
Glamp Photo Booth LLC, 2156 Millwood Lane S.E., photography studios, portrait
The Elite Traveler LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, travel agencies
D&H Cleaning Services: Barajas Oregan, 798 Melbourne Court, janitorial services
KM Services LLC, 81 15th St. N.W., janitorial services
Anthony Myers, 131 11th St. N.E., janitorial services
O&K Landscaping LLC, 2053 3rd Road S.W., landscaping services
Rafael Elias Landscaping: Rafael Elias, 665 3rd St. N.E., Apt. 34, landscaping services
Angelitos Daycare: Hortencia Morales Rincon, 3125 Sunset Highway, solid waste collection
Daniel Krueger LLC, 230 Grant Road Suite B27, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Rise Above Biofeedback LLC, 506 S. Mary Ave., all other outpatient care centers
Hot Diggity Dawg, Vending and Catering: Alan Anderson, 4045 40th Circle N.E., mobile food services
Restaurante Dona Marina LLC, 390 Valley Mall Parkway, full-service restaurants
La Parrilla LLC, 1650 Grant Road, full-service restaurants
K&Js: Kellei A. Turner, 430 Rock Island Road, automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance
Kendra Sweetapple, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, beauty salons
Deep River Investments LLC, 315 N.W. Deep River Court, other similar organizations (except business, professional, labor, and political organizations)
Deep River Properties Homeowner's Association, 315 N.W. Deep River Court, other similar organizations (except business, professional, labor, and political organizations)