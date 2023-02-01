Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town. *Licensed in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
Issued by the city of Wenatchee in October
Backboards LLC, 3204 Ohme Road, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Mass Construction LLC, 203 Island View, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Bonanza Peak Handyman, 1808 Sorensen Ave., residential remodelers
Watercore Cider, 19 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, wineries
Rich Wood and Resin Works: Richard Jonathan Campbell, 911 Meadowridge Drive, all other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing
Keyes Fibre Corporation, 3907 State Highway 97A, all other converted paper product manufacturing
Morning Lion, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave. 124 B, general line grocery merchant wholesalers
NCW Vape: Eae Inc., 225 N. Mission St. Suite 1, tobacco product and electronic cigarette merchant wholesalers
Schoenmakers Construction LLC, 1505 Tacoma Ave., other building material dealers
Gardenvintage: Suzanna Dee Walker, 1311 Westwood Ave. Apt. 20, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Cleverly Constructed, 1047 Cherry St. Building 1, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Wild Birds Unlimited of Wenatchee: Feathered Friends of NCW LLC, 212 5th St. Suite 10, hobby, toy, and game retailers
Buchanan Fine Woodworking: Charles Edward Buchanan, 1734 Skeena Court, art dealers
The Crafty Mugger: Lisa Marie England, 349 Sherron Lane, art dealers
American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, real estate credit
Old Republic Mortgage: American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, real estate credit
Pinnacle Ascent Wealth Management: ABS Wealth LLC, 200 Palouse St. Suite 201-2, portfolio management and investment advice
Maple Street Mobile Home Court: D&M Kellogg Properties LLC, 1200 Maple St., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Judith Lurie Law PLLC, 1137 Lower Sunnyslope Road, offices of lawyers
H&R Block, 212 5th St. Suite 5, tax preparation services
John Beltz Engineering LLC, 995 Sage Crest Drive, engineering services
CVHI, 1246 Cranmer Road, building inspection services
Lavender Lamb Design: Haley Breanne Lamb, 747 Saddlerock Drive, graphic design services
Poppa's Workshop: Jill Lyn Roberson, 605 Pearl St., other specialized design services
Lets Go More Places LLC, 6288 Alder Court, administrative management and general management consulting services
Fig Exp: Jesus Andrew Figueroa, 1040 Kittitas St., private mail centers
Marie's Learning Center: Marie Elizabeth Royster, 987 Grant Road, colleges, universities and professional schools
Mindful Health Solutions, 620 N. Emerson Ave. Suite 300, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Relax & Renew Massage PLLC, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 110, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Higher Living Coaching LLC, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 222, other individual and family services
Rosalia's Daycare: Rosalia Estela Rios Martinez, 918 Plum St., child care services
Wenatchee Bighorns: Wenatchee Professional Basketball Group LLC, 1702 Jefferson St., all other amusement and recreation industries
Keri Creates: Keri Smith, 2006 Halvorson Canyon Road, all other traveler accommodation
Moro S Moro's Food LLC, 615 Alaska St., caterers
Red Barn Coffee: Bethany Dorey, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave., snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Jared's Auto Detail: Jared Vidal, 725 Gellatly St., car washes
Studio 607: Christine Bellamy, 607 S. Mission St., beauty salons
Jazzy Belle Beauty: Jasmine Lynne Moore, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 226, nail salons
Leavenworth Polar Express: Lpe Ventures LLC, 1511 S. Wenatchee Ave., all other personal services
Issued by the city of East Wenatchee in October
Sweet D's Honeybees LLC, Sweet D's Honeybees LLC, 1016 N. Devon Ave., apiculture
Ryan Parsons Construction, 734 S. Lexington Place, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Seasonal Maintenance & Construction LLC, 295 N. Iowa Ave., residential remodelers
H.D. Fowler Co. Inc., 5544 Nelpar Drive, industrial machinery and equipment merchant wholesalers
Mackay Enterprises LLC, 1308 Clements Circle, new car dealers
Red Apple Creative LLC, 351 19th St. N.E. Apt. 5, book retailers and news dealers
Lasting Impressionz Personalized Gifts, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, all other miscellaneous retailers
Easthills Transport LLC, 1401 Easthills Terrace, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Talered Media Talered Media LLC, 2224 S. Melody Lane, motion picture and video production
Casita Del Rio, 2280 Rock Island Road, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Yonko Law Firm LLC, 2415 Sunset Highway, offices of lawyers
The Document Signer LLC: Julie L. Foss, 271 Rimrock Way, all other legal services
Deep Cleaning Services: Mauricio Antonio Paz, 214 Eastridge Drive Dept. A, janitorial services
Domestic Diva LLC, 625 Gormley St., janitorial services
Maria Gonzalez, 528 Darwood Ave., child care services
Iconic Auto Detailing LLC, 3219 Sunset Highway, car washes
Salon Beauty: Jennifer G. Morris, 589 Highline Drive, beauty salons
Issued by the city of Wenatchee in November
Cherry Pit Christmas Tree Farm, 104 Bohart Road, nursery and tree production
Seasonally Living: Underdog Innovations Inc., 1407 Maiden Lane, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Shipshape: Jared Enterprises LLC, 1229 S. Mission St., residential remodelers
J. Wyeth Woodworking LLC, 1505 Maiden Lane Building 2, all other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing
Pak It Rite, 36 N. Chelan Ave., all other specialty food retailers
Bellas Artes Imports: Norma Maravilla, 103 Palouse St. Suite 28, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Don't Sweat It Babe: Britni Lynn Redman, 507 Ringold St., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Marvelous Makings LLC, 895 Riverside Drive Unit C226, gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers
Lil' Green Bug: Windy Farley, 846 Walker Ave., art dealers
Walter Legal Services: Emily Kay Walter, 300 Pioneer Drive, motion picture and video production
The Grand Royal Salon, 640 S. Mission St., lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
Larson Gross PLLC, 700 N. Mission St., offices of certified public accountants
HRB Tax Group Inc., 5 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 350, tax preparation services
Grandma Super Stile Cleaning Services: Maria Raquel Bernal, 1611 S. Methow St. Unit 49, janitorial services
Ashley Tike, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., sports and recreation instruction
Aloha Health Clinic, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 207B, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Sole Sisters LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite A7, diagnostic imaging centers
Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota Region, 18 Sunnyslope Heights Road, general medical and surgical hospitals
K Connections EPS, 510 S. Western Ave., other residential care facilities
Vero's-Rainbow of Learning Daycare: Veronica Ontiveros Salgado, 121 S. Miller St., child and youth services
M&J Little Star Daycare: Maria Ponce-Martinez, 1326 Cashmere St., child care services
Kari's Daycare ABC: Eva Karina Gonzalez Zambrano, 1740 Cross St., child care services
Learn N' Play Daycare: Luz Elena Cervantes, 143 Fuller St., child care services
Holiday Lodge Indiko Hotel Group LLC, 700 N. Wenatchee Ave., hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
Dusty’s In & Out: Wild Huckleberry LLC, 1427 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurants
Dairy Queen: Grand Legacy Inc., 835 N. Miller St., limited-service restaurants
Tim's Tools & Service Bovee: Timothy Lee, 50 Owl Lane, general automotive repair
Wicked Ways Elite Mobile Detailing, 3012 GS Center Road Suite A1, car washes
Endless Beauty LLC, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 214, beauty salons
Issued by the city of East Wenatchee in November
Mora Orchard LLC, 3220 N.W. Alan Ave., all other miscellaneous crop farming
Preferred Housing Services LLC, 410 Neptune Place, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
Capis Construction LLC, 1385 3rd St. N.E., framing contractors
Odom East LLC, 3836 N. Clemons St., other grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
Mega Auto Sales, 95 Grant Road, used car dealers
Dlucks Microgreens: Brandon M. Coble, 693 S. Larch Ave., fruit and vegetable retailers
SMK Group: Margaret E. Kaminoff, 2328 N.W. Alan Ave., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Tyes Dyes: Tyler L. Pierre, 2130 Canal Blvd. S., clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Winter Zone: Jorge Rodriguez, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
The Meowing Leaf: Jairo D. Alpire Cabrera, 2486 4th St. N.E., pet and pet supplies retailers
GW East Wenatchee LLC, 423 Rock Island Road, general warehousing and storage
Behniwal Brothers LLP, 2450 Berkley Loop, other financial vehicles
Valente Legacy LLC, 315 21st St. N.E., residential property managers
Hernandez Organization LLC, 595 Grant Road Suite 3, drafting services
Heather Kniffen, 100 Simon St. S.E. Apt. 31, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
Dore' Haven Adult Family Home: Jayson Dore Hills, 1310 2nd St. S.E. #1310, child and youth services
Above & Beyond Child Care: Maria Conception Sosa, 281 11th St. N.E., child care services
Nicky's Mobile Cafe LLC, 422 S. Kansas Loop, mobile food services
Mac Cocina Cuisine LLC, 212 Ridgemont Drive, mobile food services
Gooj LLC , 845 Valley Mall Parkway, drinking places (alcoholic beverages)
Showdown Mobile Automotive LLC, 343 N. Kansas Ave., general automotive repair
Nexgen Nails & Lashes, 810 Valley Mall Parkway, nail salons