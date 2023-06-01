Chelan County commercial sales
April 11
5D Holdings LLC, Property ID 12446, $230,000, sold to Christopher D. and Tara K. Featherstone
April 17
Gregory T. Crocker et al, 400 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $294,900, sold to Loren D. and Miesha L. Brown
April 18
Carlos Arellano and Lidia Urrutia-Mendoza, 404 Yakima St. 1, Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Joanna and Paul M. Harrison
April 19
Robert J. and Karen C. Takagi, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $70,000, sold to Del T. Shull
April 24
En Investments LLC, 445 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Bibco LLC
Chelan County residential sales
April 3
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 156 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Michelle L. Steen
Sage Hills Property LLC, 156 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Michelle L. Steen
April 4
Waya R. and Patricia G. Hail, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 19, Wenatchee, $384,445, sold to Ruth M. Whitman
Harold L. Smith Trustee, 550 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Emma S. Neely
April 5
Lake Chelan Shores Homeowners Association, S.R. 150, Chelan, $300, sold to Gail Thayer
Joseph T. and Julie A. Munko, 808 W. Manson Road D201, Chelan, $525,000, sold to Timothy and Autumn Evans
April 6
James E. and Julie A. Cumalander, 644 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Lydia Zibin
April 7
Bridgette McVay, 14360 U.S. Highway 97A, Entiat, $220,000, sold to David Head
Tyrae M. Tisdale, 732 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $154,865, sold to Northwest Vacation Rental LLC et al
Eddie J. and Pamela M. Altazan, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $419,900, sold to David C. and Linda Herald
Jimmie L. Beavers, 2120 Malaga Highway, Malaga, $550,000, sold to Miguel Sosa
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $76,500, sold to Donald J. and Noreen C. Summers
April 8
Kay A. Menge, 2109 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Wendy L. Manhart
April 10
Carolyn M. McGaughey, 321 Canyon Creek Drive, Wenatchee, $640,577, sold to Michael J. and Marie N. Love
Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 9 S. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Jaren T. Bowman
Sharon Ballantine Trust No. 1, 17 Sweetwater Lane, Entiat, $1,500,000, sold to Geoffrey T. Ping
April 11
Ron A. Rocz, property ID 20453, Peshastin, $65,000, sold to Roger G. and Marcia O’Keefe
April 12
Kenneth M. Cox Living Trust, property ID 51049, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Bradley and Mary Zimnisky
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 208 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Eutimio and Ofelia Tovar
April 13
Tammy L. Stanger, 316 Mills Ave., Wenatchee, $391,060, sold to Sophia and Benjamin Gresh
Michael H. Harrison, 125 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $168,500, sold to Patrick J. Harrison
Orville A. Longuskie and Jeffrey W. Naftel, 217 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Michael J. and Kayla E. Collier
Sienna 41 LLC, 151 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $687,500, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo
Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 19 Lopes Lane, Monitor, $900,000, sold to Gene R. III and Joana G. Woodin
April 14
Eutimio and Ofelia Tovar, 5353 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $740,000, sold to Harold E. III and Gina C. Hartmann
Kenneth M. Jones, 3470 Westridge Place, Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to My Little Properties LLC
Ervin J. Randy et al, property ID 36335, Plain, $265,000, sold to Nikolina M. Yonkow and Dane R. Doerflinger
Bill and Pamela Gaszynski, 81 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $2,300,000, sold to Michael A. and Maureen Seikel
April 17
Brian L. and Lisa Boyle, 914 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $865,000, sold to Scott and Kayla Scroggie
April 18
Catherine Petri, 220 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Christopher Biddle and Kathryn Jackson
Ashley and Karlyle Cummings, 241 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Madeline Wilson
Keith Amberson, 22582 Chiwawa River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Joseph D. and Mary L. Sharples
Laura L. Oliver, 110 Vista Place D, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Johana P. Viafara de Colmenarez
April 19
Mary L. Cox, 1250 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $480,900, sold to Maria G. and Jose L. Mora Sanchez Ornelas
Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 3168 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $305,000, sold to Blake and Rose Holman
James Canterbury, 617 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Phillip Bozick
Andrew Melton, 311 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Brian I. Paris
Danny L. Campbell et al, 75 Viking Lane, Manson, $400,000, sold to Paul S. and Eveann E. Spartveit
April 20
Jodi M. Reid, 1114 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $188,000, sold to Jodi M. Reid and Dane Breslin
Mohamed Helal and Sara Abdelrahman Trust, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $76,000, sold to Deepwater Rentals LLC
Wapiti North LLC, 87 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Alberto Mejia and Melissa Perez
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 216 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Gregory Dial
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 258 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Sagi Israeli and Shahar Aviv
April 21
Nickolai A. Gerde, 1906 Rocklund Drive, Wenatchee, $755,000, sold to Phillip and Amanda Kassel
Charles R. and Teresa F. Miller, 7396 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $750,000, sold to Donny E. and Christina L. Butts
Jan V. Hazard, 2544 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $362,500, sold to Alfred L. III and Heidich C. Wagner
April 22
Robert W. and Jennene L. Ring, 10 S. Cove Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $244,500, sold to Derek Dewitt
April 24
Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist, 3850 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $735,000, sold to Timothy K. and Alex Ortega
Timothy K. and Alex Ortega, 116 Oak St., Cashmere, $455,000, sold to Alondra Torres Murillo and Luis F. Trujillo
John Chiappone et al, 117 W. Highland Ave., Chelan, $569,900, sold to Jarret R. and Tristen L. Edwards
Jeffrey W. and Julie A. Brummel, 1323 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $396,500, sold to Jose Martin del Campo and Blanca Cano Valencia
Michelle and Andy Prill, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $99,000, sold to Christopher Melton
April 25
Jacob Roth, 25507 Riata St., Plain, $520,000, sold to Nathan Pauli and Ashley Hoyt
Nicholas R. Padron and Tara L. Faulkner, 905 Okangon Ave., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Eduardo Bravo Garibay et al
April 26
Donald L. and Darcie L. Odegard, 2058 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Asia R. Delacruz
Larry K. and Tammy S. Nelson, 1922 Leavenworth Place, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Brent and Alyssa Bell
Philip and Karen Evans, 100 Ski Blick Strasse D203, Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Beth and Donald Boeing
Scott S. and Kayla Scroggie, 1742 Skylar Court, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Gordon and Cornelia Birkland
April 27
Christine L. and Nelson D. Burns, 1305 1st St., Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Korey R. and Flicka R. Korfiatis
Johnny L. Crail Trust, 1034 9th St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Common Ground Community Housing Trust
Elenore V. Frisk, 13551 Davis Ave., Entiat, $325,000, sold to Robert W. and Alexandra R. Golden
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 29 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Patricia A. Black
April 28
Glenn C. and Virginia B. Dick, 1010 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Maria M. Lopez Leon
Helen G. Hodson, 210 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $217,380, sold to James and Darla Vandeway
James K. Mitsuyasu, 301 River St., Cashmere, $340,000, sold to Alexandra Barraban
Wendy Kelly, 21108 Lariat Road, Plain, $934,550, sold to Jeffrey and Suzanne Roberts
Lisa K. Jones-Moore, 20701 Club House Drive 105, Lake Wenatchee, $562,500, sold to Joseph P. and Remy Rogers
Janice Segel, 515 Marjo St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Natalie R. Penfold et al
Eric Musgrove and Sherleen Sims, 2829 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $563,000, sold to Jeremiah and Kiara Cochran
April 6
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 115 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $1,047,000, .42 acres, sold to Anders and Joanna Wiggum
Jim and Lucinda Gilbert, 280 Washington St., Manson, $120,000, .99 acres, sold to Scott H. and Diane C. Earney
April 7
POH Ventures LLC, 104 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $154,900, .16 acres, sold to Reid D. Smith et al
April 11
Danny Sutherland, 2126 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $119,000, .25 acres, sold to Edna Allphin et al
Daniel G. and Lori L. Parker, 176 Red Hill Road, Ardenvoir, $225,000, 5 acres, sold to Todd A. and Shelli R. Churchill
Alan Grossberg, property ID 46438, Chelan, $125,000, 5 acres, sold to Matthew Park
Timberwood Homes LLC, 247 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $1,023,000, .4 acres, sold to James M. and Melissa M. Dolstad
April 13
POH Ventures LLC, 101 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $150,000, .18 acres, sold to Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc. Pinnacle
April 17
John M. Ross, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $7,000, sold to Scott and Helen Doty
April 18
Bear Mountain Ranch Holdings LLC, Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $70,000, 3.9 acres, sold to Scott A. and Sheri L. Morris
Eider Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. B4, Wenatchee, $435,000, .07 acres, sold to Ehsan Rafiee and Mina Zibatabar
April 19
James Canterbury, property ID 24582, Wenatchee, $690,000, .76 acres, sold to Phillip Bozick
April 20
Rhett and Kendra Crow, 325 Sabio Way, Chelan, $139,900, .37 acres, sold to Brett and Lori Solomon
April 21
J.G. Orchard, property ID 46292, 4.23 acres, property ID 46304, 7.95 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $599,000, sold to Richard L. Hager Trust
April 25
Gates Construction Inc., property ID 57933, Malaga, $150,000, 31.03 acres, sold to Kevin M. Gates
April 26
Malcolm P. and Lisa M. Dickson, property ID 42289, Chelan, $240,000, .35 acres, sold to Alyssa M. Wright
April 28
Carl Hale, property ID 51637, Chelan, $200,000, 10.11 acres, sold to Jesse Potvin
Douglas County commercial sales
April 21
Commercial X LLP, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, parcel number 03700001965 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Valley Mall Properties LLC
Douglas County residential sales
April 3
Iieta M. English, 308 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $240,000, sold to Brandon J. Van Deusen
Alan and Sandra Dauber, 215 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Aguilera and Rebeca Garcia
Von T. and Tracy J. Daniel, 2610 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $330,000, sold to Ornelas and Carmen A. Morales
Sage Homes LLC, 2238 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $327,500, sold to Paolo Miguel Cruz
Sage Homes LLC, 2238 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $327,500, sold to Paolo Miguel Cruz
April 4
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2555 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $659,000, sold to Peter and Catherine Moody
April 5
Mark W. and Christine M. Thompson, 31 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,610,000, sold to Jesse and Nicole Goodwin
Eric W. Hatfield Estate, 1822 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $234,900, sold to Michael B. and Martha M. Kullman
April 7
Michelle L. Wright, 577 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Melony A. Bittinger
Sally L. Montgomery, 467 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Bruce E. and Phyllis J. Storey
April 10
Robert J. Berkeley Estate, 644 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $652,900, sold to Scott E. and Andrea L. Roberts
Maxwell Gene and Melodee Kay Dahl, 575 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Colleen Lundberg
John T. and Deborah S. Bunce, 1029 Harrison Court, East Wenatchee, $499,999, sold to Christopher Cummings
April 11
Randy and Rebecca Bell, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Sp. 09, East Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Doris Combs
April 14
Andres C. and Telma Gurrola, 408 S.R. 173 Sp. 01, Bridgeport, $16,000, sold to Charles and Marianne Bateman
Theresa Jo Jacobson Estate, 2117 Monroe Ave., Bridgeport, $182,000, sold to Henry A. Austin
Brenda L. Cowan, 208 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $90,000, sold to Hunter A. Goodman
Jennifer Lee Webster, 650 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Edith and Adan Montes
April 18
Rafael M. Montes, 1602 Foster Ave., Bridgeport, $160,000, sold to Rafael M. Montes
April 20
Damon D. and Judi C. Elliott, 2615 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $589,900, sold to Julian and Allison Rodriguez
Martin and Ramona Farias, 2620 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $73,081, sold to Martin and Ramona Farias
Karina Briscoe, 375 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $575,000, sold to Steven and Kellie Howard
Kaung and Ashley Ko, 126 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $838,000, sold to Heidi M. Wurl
April 21
KTS Development LLC, 4627 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $797,328, sold to Chris and Judy Knoblich
Chapacka LLC, 4627 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $170,000, sold to Chris and Judy Knoblich
Charles D. and Rosalind A. Crouch, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #5, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jill and Malissa Mary Marshall-May
Riverside Mobile Home Park LLC, 2500 S.R. 28 Sp. 034, East Wenatchee, $100, sold to Christopher R. Reeves
April 24
John P. and Terry Conners, 306 W. Walnut St., Waterville, $103,500, sold to J&JP Construction
April 25
Robert Sutch, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $12,000, sold to Manuel Lara Sepulveda
Justin Smith, 16 Elite Drive, Brewster, $750,000, sold to Bradley Rodger Brandt and Amy Lenore
John Vatsula, 589 Eastmont Ave. Unit #C, East Wenatchee, $238,900, sold to Ivan A. Egorov
April 26
David R. and Michelle Routhier, 3241 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Veronica Frost and Jacob Shearer, 216 S. Columbia Ave., Waterville, $250,000, sold to Gail Pichler
Kent A. and Donna J. Moore, 515 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Ryan Guy Cutright and Sarah Marie Grubich
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 928 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Linda D. Hanson
Tracy G. Petersen, 1580 W. Baseline Road, Waterville, $99,500, sold to Brandon N. and Brenda L. Petersen
April 27
Peter M. Frenzen, 2146 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $509,000, sold to Paige and Derek Taylor
Sage Homes LLC, 2258 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $318,000, sold to Bristol MHP LLC
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2258 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Bristol MHP LLC
Jacqueline Chavez Carrillo, 533 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Kyle Clemans
Kyle Clemans, 1443 Denny Place, Rock Island, $368,750, sold to Dakota Mackinley Mills
Derek Taylor and Paige Lockman, 1703 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Oscar Perez
Earnest Buyers LLC, 311 S. Jackson Ave., East Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Oralia Rincon Zuniga
April 28
Benjamin M. Sameshima, 366 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Mauro Zamudio
Donald M. Haven, 719 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $434,500, sold to Martin J. Kennedy
William Mitchell Boyce, 646 N. Gale Place, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jessie Mendoza Hernandez
David Hulligan, 2720 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Martha P. Guerrero
Chadrick R. and Anna E. Hutchinson, 514 S. Franklin Ave., 219 W. Elm St. (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $365,000, sold to Joseph D. Carlile
Danny B. and Janet Reierson, 436 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $489,900, sold to Shane Robert Brownell
Douglas County land sales
April 4
Chinook Meadows LLC, 237 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $150,000, .17 acres, sold to Charles A. Miracle and Carole E. Thomsen
April 7
Stimac Construction Inc., 128 George Loop, Rock Island, $395,000, .13 acres, sold to Eduardo Sanchez Escalera
April 10
Brent N. Bartlett, parcel number 82001204800, Waterville, $3,700, 1.04 acres, sold to 808 REI LLC
Betty L. Fehrer, 110 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $150,000, .57 acres, sold to Brian and Vicki McMaster
Chinook Meadows LLC, 249 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $145,000, .21 acres, sold to Henry and Patricia Tiechner
April 12
Artur Ney and Amanda Brunner, parcel number 82000701900, Waterville, $16,000, 1.26 acres, sold to Thomas John and Lynn Velisha Saunders
Anthony Lee Moon, 1889 Remuda Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, 1.76 acres, sold to Luis Miguel Arroyo Vega
April 14
Jeffrey Todd Setzer, parcel number 82000500600, Waterville, $12,000, 1 acre, sold to Jason and Alexandria Richards
Kendi Nichole Lebedinets Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81801400700, Coulee-Harline, $12,000, sold to Harvey Gene Lilliard Jr.
Everett and Patricia Sanger, 209 N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $155,000, 1.28 acres, sold to Francisco Cuevas Suarez
Scott L. Byington, 217 Rattler Loop, Ephrata, $9,500, .97 acres, sold to Tracy Ann Peterson
April 18
Shirley Farwell Plank, parcel number 25222310003, 25221510002 (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $69,900, sold to Rock Bros Farms
April 19
A&G Brothers General Construction, 2480 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .19 acres, sold to Brooke H. Peart
Bamf Properties LLC, 85 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $725,000, .81 acres, sold to Casey J. and Stacy L. Jacobs
Juan and Esmerelda Montemayor, 4037 Altoona Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Leah Lutz
April 20
Michael L. and Theresa L. Holt, parcel number 8170110500, Coulee-Hartline, $11,500, 1.14 acres, sold to Derek and Starla Newberry
April 21
Christopher L. and Judy Y. Knoblich, parcel number 22212240017, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 2.08 acres, sold to KTS Development LLC
Bruce and Jean Haupt, 26 Daisy Hill Road, East Wenatchee, $160,000, 2.84 acres, sold to Nicholas Daniel and Andrea Haupt
Fortuity LLC, 6162 Battermann Road, East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, 20 acres, sold to Hardway Holdings LLC
April 24
Jeff Setzer, parcel number 82000500500, Waterville, $12,000, 1.2 acres, sold to James Kendall Zaugg
Josh and Breean Ferreira, parcel number 24270930002, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 80 acres, sold to Jessie Le
April 25
Michael Chapman, 440 S.R. 173, 8.55 acres, parcel number 29250320008, .86 acres, 48000000600, 5.69 acres, 48000001501, 4.18 acres (4 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $325,000, sold to Mac and Kevin L.P.
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67900000400, Palisades, $178,000, 10.29 acres, sold to Cord A. and Alison M. Easley
Ivan Oritz Torres, parcel number 81700700100, Coulee-Harline, $18,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz
April 26
R. Robert Delmar Jr., parcel number 81801901900, Waterville, $7,750, 1.44 acres, sold to Celso Ruiz Rodriguez
R. Robert Delmar Jr., parcel number 81801902000, Waterville, $7,750, 2.77 acres, sold to Celso Ruiz Rodriguez
LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 81801304500, Coulee-Hartline, $10,500, 1.45 acres, sold to Lance Dooley
Robert and Teresa Flick, parcel number 09900101900, .14 acres, 09900102000, .14 acres (2 parcels), Mansfield, $60,000, sold to Bruce L. and Lorna S. Gelbach
April 27
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67900000401, Palisades, $175,000, 5.88 acres, sold to Sidney E. and Linda C. Norris
April 28
Kenneth J. and Ingrid K. Conroy Trustees, parcel number 27270810000, Mansfield, $78,000, 160 acres, sold to Yellow Dog Field LLC
David W. Swadberg Estate, parcel number 25283030006, 20 acres, 25283030005, 20 acres, 25283030004, 31.03 acres, 25283030003, 22.22 acres, Coulee-Hartline, 25283030002, 19.58 acres (5 parcels in sale), $125,000, sold to Billy and Sarah Hale
Lorraine M. Bramstedt, parcel number 27263510000, Mansfield, $210,000, 590 acres, sold to Norman L. and Tara Michelle Tupling Jr.
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001203100, Waterville, $12,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Cecil D. and Lori K. Sanford
Cal-Neva LLC, U.S. 97, 3.1 acres, parcel number 89100001000, 47.04 acres (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $1,538,500, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Zachery Waller, parcel number 22212410008, East Wenatchee, $210,000, 2.95 acres, Monica Michelle Kirk