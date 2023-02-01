Chelan county commercial sales
Dec. 2
Johnson Professional Properties LLC, 304 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $1,025,000, sold to JJTM 304 LLC
Douglas L. Edler Investments LLC, 1231 S. Wenatchee Ave. A, Wenatchee, $1,438,618, sold to Bruckner Truck Sales Inc.
Dec. 6
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 7838 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $192,000, sold to Oscar and Jacquelyn V. Mejia
Dec. 9
Troy L. and Candace Corn, property ID 33827, Entiat, $675,000, sold to Ryan P. and Kendra Hardwick
Dec. 12
Eastern Wa Construction Inc., 19 Bay View Lane, Manson, $650,000, sold to Scott and Andrea Youmans
Dec. 14
Dionne R. Simons, 514 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $615,000, sold to JBL Chelan LLC
Dec. 20
Bavarian Guest Haus LLC, 917 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $2,500,000, sold to Leavenworth Property Services LLC
Dec. 28
Jones Fruit and Produce Inc., 5816 Sunburst Lane, Cashmere, $710,000, sold to Chelan Douglas PTBA Inc.
Chelan county residential sales
Dec. 1
Andrew James Morris, 2215 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Jerry and Barbara K. Morgan
Raymond K. Diaz, Property ID 41786, Chelan, $5,250, sold to Brent and Lori M. Tornquist
Noreen Shinohara and Joshua J. Burnell, 2211 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $630,000, sold to George N. Jr. Sumalbag
John Tusvik, Property ID 47618, Manson, $305,000, sold to M&S Properties Corporation
Dec. 2
Clem J. Ferderer, 1561 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Robert Bugert and Carolyn Griffin-Bugert
Natalie Dorey, 1911 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Kristine K. Holtz
Tom Pettigrew and Dori Pratt, 12250 Allen Road, Plain, $750,000, sold to Rene Smith Sumpter and Robert Knight Sumpter
Jeffery S. Tift, 15749 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $271,000, sold to Steven Tift and Melissa Sternhill
Carol Larson-Roth, 1313 Washington St. 15B, Wenatchee, $199,000, sold to Taran J. Melton and Alyssa J. West
Eliseo Gonzalez, 1573 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $364,900, sold to Jay and Bessie Miller
Dec. 5
Michael Komorowski and Josie Bowman, 1433 Appleridge St., Wenatchee, $715,000, sold to Valerie J. Dawson and Korbin K. Sargent
Dec. 6
Michael T. and Erin T. Simpson, 621 Olympus Drive, Wenatchee, $487,000, sold to Byron D. and Julie K. Scott
Bruce A. Gellatly, 1220 1st St., Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Christopher and Stephanie Rudin
Aaron Mosman, 3412 Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Levi J. and Stephanie L. Parkins
William and Janet McKinney, 12103 Allen Road, Plain, $558,000, sold to Hannah M. Jones
William J. and Alisha G. Tuthill, 830 Methow St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Irvin J. and Daisy D. Lugo Sanchez
Nicholas W. Sowle, 407 Oregon St. 122, Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Nicholas Steel
Randall E. Rivas Wenker, 1017 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $333,902, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Dec. 7
Christopher A. and Emily W. Phillippi, 1714 Cinda Court, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Kara and Loren Meloy
Steven T. and Katherine A. Erickson, 21421 Stirrup Road, Plain, $370,000, sold to Megan and Nathan E. Mehlum
Dottie J. Ray Revocable Living Trust, 131 Shales Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Rocky M. and Helena A. Torres
Menoyd LLC, Nan LLC and Benoyd LLC, 218 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $386,000, sold to Jose Morales Meza and Daniela Vazquez Vidriales
Dec. 8
Kari and Brad Smith, 4287 Kelly Road, Monitor, $675,000, sold to Eric and Suzann Kossian
Craig A. and Patricia E. Dixon, 3933 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $785,000, sold to Marissa Morgan and William Reeve
Christina B. Sloan, 615 N Cedar St., Chelan, $420,000, sold to Erik U. Alcala Farias and Jacqueline B. Benegas
Kathleen Walz and Samuel W. Fordyce, 608 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $418,000, sold to Benjamin D. Ernst and Allison V. Chandler
Dec. 9
Troy L. and Candace Corn, 2371 Albin Drive, Entiat, $675,000, sold to Ryan P. and Kendra Hardwick
Dec. 12
Jose Barragan and Damaris Gomez, 504 4th St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Samuel T. Kastel and Laurel A. Forcher
Erwin Fritz Littau Revocable Living Trust, 16974 River Road, Plain, $340,000, sold to Diane M. Littau
Jerry L. and Lori A. Gibbs, 265 Linda Lane, Wenatchee, $337,500, sold to Melisa Sanchez Leyva
Timberwood Homes LLC, 241 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $1,041,513, sold to Cameron and Callen Fulbright
Lange Construction LLC, 15004 Allison Place, Entiat, $725,000, sold to Michael W. and Laurel C. Lindquist
Dec. 13
Ralph J. and Renee S. Mack Revocable Living Trust, 16100 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Hank J. and Cathy Vejvoda
Ralph J. and Renee S. Mack Revocable Living Trust, Property ID 38849, Lake Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Hank J. and Cathy Vejvoda
Cesar U. and Yuriko Campos, 614 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $346,000, sold to Constance A. Zauhar and Joshua A. James
Dec. 14
Cameron and Callen Fulbright, 1751 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $674,900, sold to Taylor S. and Erin M. Brown
William D. and Cindy D. Leichner, 1835 Falcon Point Lane, Wenatchee, $842, sold to Thomas and Karen Hamilton
Dec. 15
Kristen L. Collier, 1016 Columbia Point, Entiat, $470,000, sold to William S. Jr. and Tina L. Edwardson
Fidencio and Katrina Jimenez, property ID 41791, Chelan, $4,000, sold to Sean and Brittany Wright
Sean and Brittany Wright, property ID 41840, Chelan, $3,700, sold to Mark and Elisabeth Andrews
Julie A. Hart, 1320 Dillon St., Wenatchee, $428,000, sold to Maria E. Ruiz Herrejon
Reyma Weaver, 136 Sun Valley Drive, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Kari K. and Seth Mullins
CBWP LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $97,000, sold to Hymer Rentals LLC
Dec. 16
Carol C. Dull, Property ID 23661, Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Jim E. and Kathy E. Hampton
Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 20643 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $1,146,820, sold to Theodore P. and Kristy A. La Vigne IV
Bruce N. and Brenda F. Bain Revocable Living Trust, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 15 6, Chelan, $544,000, sold to Terrence D. and Jane E. Petter
Michael L. Yonko, 1115 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $386,650, sold to Sean R. Esworthy
Edward R. and Helen V. Shirk Trustees, 938 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Griselia Farias Vargas
Dec. 18
Mall K. Boyd, 108 Central Ave., Leavenworth, $595,000, sold to Bavarian Lodge LLC
Dec. 19
Ryan H. and Thanyalak Hagel, 948 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $394,000, sold to Stacie De Priest
Lake Chelan Shores Association, S.R. 150, Chelan, $1,500, sold to Kevin L. and Jennifer A. Warne
Dec. 20
Thomas Radach, 5826 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $260,000, sold to Robert S. Norman
David S. and Milana L. Larson, 324 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Daniel N. Holm Family Trust
Morris Renee Trust, 8296 River View Road, Peshastin, $340,000, sold to Richelle F. Metcalfe
Keith E. Warrick, 15863 River Road, Plain, $580,000, sold to James & Kelly Macmillan
Dec. 21
Darin C. and Anna G.K. Perrollaz, 9460 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $495,000, sold to Xyla M. Gata and Hannah Hutton
Randy and Laural Sundholm, 1426 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $467,000, sold to Josh and Jennifer Bell
Dec. 22
Richard C. Taylor, 1616 1st St., Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Laura Fulbright
Donn III and Stephanie M. Etherington, 1509 Alexandria Court, Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Troy E. Fitzgerald
Pixieann Zacher Kalcic Irrevocable Gifting Trust, 1618 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Faimous Harrison and Stacey Rosario
Daniel W. and Christine M. Rice, 1509 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $614,000, sold to Sol and Yanina Morey
Warren D. Russell, Property ID 30678, Peshastin, $297,000, sold to Troy and Dana Davis
J&D Small Family LLC, 6550 Entiat River Road, Property ID 33245, 41.7 acres, 33265, 2 acres (3 parcels in sale), Entiat, $600,000, sold to Gollaher Fruit Company LLC
EN Investments LLC, 518 Methow St., Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Shawn O. and Adrianna Lunceford
Korina E. Robinson, 78 Travis Sehorn Lane, Entiat, $134,875, sold to Korina E. Robinson and Thad Brady
Dec. 23
Daniel D. Russell, Property ID 19794, Malaga, $322,500, sold to Octavio and Alicia Rodriguez
Julia Pinnix, 9950 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Chris R. Foster
Dec. 25
Lisa Watson, 104 Spader Bay Road 55, Chelan, $510,000, sold to Backcountry Assets LLC
Dec. 27
Ruth E. May, 1810 Dorner Place, Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Randy and Laural Sundholm
Dec. 28
Natalie J. Bryant, 3002 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $215,000, sold to Luke A. Nichols and Kyra M. Buterbaugh
Dec. 29
Jose L. Navarrete, 1214 5th St., Wenatchee, $147,000, sold to Heleodoro T. and Maria E. Rojas
Dec. 30
Marty R. and Beth A. Sturgeon, 4335 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Chris and Janel Lutgen
Charles C. and Yvonne M. Jones, 120 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Michael J. Williams and Gayle A. Thomas
Chelan county land sales
Dec. 1
Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby, Property ID 20554, 20 acres, 20555, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $250,000, sold to Alfred W. and Jacqueline M. Stonas
Dec. 5
Alexander S. Guerrero, 10002 Numeral Pointe Place, Entiat, $70,000, .21 acres, sold to Joseph and Sue C. Gamboni
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 885 Long Drive, Chelan, $269,500, .29 acres, sold to Travis and Jennifer Counsell
Dec. 6
Tyler A. and Gina N. Long, 120 Towhee Lane, Peshastin, $555,000, 1.35 acres, sold to Natalya Maze
Dec. 8
Wilco Land LLC, 34124 Stevens Road, Stevens Pass, $10,650, .28 acres, sold to Matthew H. McKellar
Dec. 9
Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 20 Lopes Lane, Monitor, $175,000, .49 acres, sold to John W. and Patricia R. Elmore
Bruce Axtman, 185 Perry Wright Lane, Manson, $260,000, .46 acres, sold to Douglas L. and Andrea L. Holtan
Bruce Axtman, 151 Perry Wright Lane, Manson, $245,000, .42 acres, sold to Cody and Elyssa Steiner
Dec. 13
Stephen D. Wilson, 1414 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $216,500, .23 acres, sold to Stephanie Etherington
Dec. 14
Roberts Construction LLC, 974 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $729,000, .18 acres, sold to Christie A. King
Dec. 19
Scott West, 12630 Maple St., Leavenworth, $800,000, 1.61 acres, sold to Nik Rusa
Dec. 20
Done with Land LLC, Property ID 35149, Lake Wenatchee, $139,000, 3 acres, sold to Moises Teran
Dec. 21
Shana N. Markey, 1009 Downs Road, Wenatchee, $372,000, 8.5 acres, sold to Dale and Jamie McElroy
Shane J. Forsell, Property ID 37415, Entiat, $235,000, 3.6 acres, sold to Jose and Monica Quezada
POH Ventures LLC, 137 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $239,000, .41 acres, sold to Richard C. and Julie M. Ryan
Dec. 23
A Home Doctor Inc., 52 Truest Lane, Wenatchee, $263,200, .78 acres, sold to Evan E. Fell and Britini M. Port
Dec. 27
John L. Jr. Ford, 179 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $140,000, .47 acres, sold to Ryan H. and Thanyalak Hagel
Dec. 28
Willkommen LLC, 300 Ward Strasse, Leavenworth. $4,600,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Shera LLC
Christopher R. and Tracy R. Lowes, Property ID 68690, Wenatchee, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Wheeler Ridge Llc
Bruce Axtman, 169 Perry Wright Lane, Manson, $250,000, .54 acres, sold to Nathaniel and Whitney Spangler
Dec. 30
Sienna 41 LLC, 123 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $687,500, .14 acres, sold to Esther M. Christian
Sienna 41 LLC, 119 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $712,999, .14 acres, sold to Christal M. Eshelman
Douglas county commercial sales
Dec. 15
Manuel Ramos Palomino, 1124 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $115,000, sold to Beatriz A. Mariseal Rico
Douglas county residential sales
Dec. 1
Charlene Hansbrough, 632 N. Grover Place, East Wenatchee, $437,000, sold to Brennan Murray
North Star Trustee LLC, 1406 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $289,633, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB
Dec. 2
Michael C. and Patricia A. Craddock, 842 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Braden L. and Jessica C. Draggoo
Jacob J. Moran, 301 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $275,000, sold to Michael Menszer
Dec. 5
Lawrence E. and Janice D. Tucker, 1979 Hillcrest Lane, East Wenatchee, $4,300, sold to Douglas County TLS
Dec. 8
Michael J. and Susan C. Yale, 145 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Donna L. Curley
Barbara Lowe-Hamilton, 407 E. Walnut St., Waterville, $207,194, sold to Monika and Robert Parks
Dec. 9
Brad W. Moser, 39 N. Hanford Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Angelita Betancourt Sanchez
Bertha A. Alvarez Garcia, 211 Pace Drive SP 14, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Silvia Muniz Vega
Dec. 13
Mary Deich, 1818 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Tanner Ryan Bateman
Dec. 14
Frank and Roxanne Kiens, 702 Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $4,800, sold to Douglas County TLS
Dec. 15
Sage Homes LLC, 2205 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to Cesar U. Campos-Valencia
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2205 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Cesar U. Campos-Valencia
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 230 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $489,900, sold to Dale R. Gray Revocable Living Trust
Dec. 16
Scott R. and Kristi L. Feil, 150 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Douglas County
Audrey Hurd, 216 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Glafira Selene Vazquez Rocha
Brian R. Norris Estate, 2459 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to William and Susan L. Clem
Hector and Maria Gutierrez, 19 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $155,000, sold to Miguel Espindola
Gary and Sharon Snook, 1334 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $507,500, sold to Sean and Korey Martin
Dec. 20
Milly Sunkel, 501 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Kelli Nakato
Dec. 21
Richard H. and Cynthia L. Pike, 16101 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $288,500, sold to Aaron F. and Cynthia S. Jones
Dec. 22
Lewis W. Card, 2636 Afton Place, East Wenatchee, $608,000, sold to Scott R. and Kristi L. Feil
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 225 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $529,900, sold to Kendall A. Lundstrom
Kyle R. Haywood, 237 Morrow St., Mansfield, $170,000, sold to Ramiro Zamora and Ashley C. Crossley
Dec. 27
Beard Family Farm LLC, 130 S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $310,000, sold to Kyle Reese Haywood
Lyle Komarek, parcel number 25283110014, 9595 S.R. 17, Coulee-Hartline, $326,000, sold to Richard Thomas and Elisabeth Ann Roberts
Dec. 28
Ryan and Megan Mckelvie, 2335 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Thomas Angelino Moro
Dec. 29
Barbara J. Golden, 102 Hanna Place, Rock Island, $282,000, sold to Dominique Villela
Dec. 30
Daniel N. and Tennye E. Jennings, 613 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $252,900, sold to Joseph V. Evans
Douglas county land sales
Dec. 7
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81800101200, Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, 1.53 acres, sold to Peter Loke
Dec. 8
Holman Living Trust, 210 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, 5.03 acres, sold to James W. and Lydia Mattson
Dec. 9
Rylan Mark Loader, parcel number 28243030008, Mansfield, $61,000, 20 acres, sold to Gary L. and Tammy Jorgenson
Jack A. and Lynn A. Adams Sr., parcel number 28243030008, Mansfield, $26,000, 20 acres, sold to Rylan Mark Loader
Dec. 13
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81700900700, Ephrata, $9,500, 1.13 acres, sold to Javier Pastor Camarena
Dec. 14
Martin Ramos Ramirez, parcel number 81801601600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.89 acres, sold to Jose Jesus Gaytan Castro
Dec. 16
Shawn Aaron Cox, parcel number 41400005712, Rock Island, $500,000, 2.69 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Bryan and Tiffany Barbre, 32 Tunnel View Drive, Orondo, $475,000, 1.55 acres, sold to Roger and Nicole Howe
Dec. 19
Scott and Cindy Knight, 16 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $500,000, 1 acre, sold to Andrew Demarco
Happy Queen Bee LLC, 4185 Pheasant Drive, Ephrata, $6,250, 1.02 acres, sold to Richard Pourier
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2067 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $777,998, .21 acres, sold to Kristopher and Jana Bryan
Michael G. Pennacchio, parcel number 49700003600, Chelan, $35,000, 8 acres, sold to David W. Bredenbeck
Dec. 20
A Home Doctor Inc., 1440 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $389,500, .18 acres, sold to Cap Investments LLC
David S. and Cherie L. Hauck, parcel number 81600301700, 2.66 acres, 81600301600, 2.4 acres, 81600301500, 2.53 acres (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $35,000, sold to John Thomas and Brenda Harbottle III
Dec. 22
William L. and Diane L. Douglas, parcel number 30263540001, 40 acres, 30263620002, 155.08 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $325,000, sold to The Highland Partnership II
Dec. 27
Cole W. and Emily P. Sexton, 1616 W. Baseline Road, Waterville, $195,000, 19.78 acres, sold to Shelly Lynn Schlenz
L&J Buckley Family Farms LLC, parcel number 26273330000, 156.5 acres, 26273200000, 626 acres, 26273010000, 156.5 acres, 25270640000, 156 acres, 25270510000, 312.27 acres, 25270420000, 155.98 acres (6 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $350,000, sold to MBL Farms LLC
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, 5047 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $2,000,000, 37.54 acres, sold to Waste Management of Washington Inc.
Dec. 28
Rocky Road Orchards Inc., parcel number 25212910010, Orondo, $32,000, 3.07 acres, sold to Thomas D. and Rose M. Auvil
DL2 LLC, parcel number 22201440001, .16 acres, 460 Rock Island Road, 4.99 acres, 444 Rock Island Road, 1.33 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Rock Island Apartments LLC
Bruce and Shirlie Millenbach, 415 Appaloosa Way, Ephrata, $9,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Karl Steven and April Marie Larson
Dec. 29
Taylor Ferrill, parcel number 24223220001, 160 acres, 24223100000, 616.58 acres, 24223040000, 160 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $688,580, sold to Bow Knot Bar Homestead LLC
Taylor Ferrill, parcel number 24223040001, Waterville, $61,420, 22 acres, sold to Bow Knot Bar Homestead LLC
Dec. 30
Triple L Investments LLC, 4455 S.E. Vantage Drive, East Wenatchee, $225,000, 4.04 acres, sold to Ismael Valencia
Triple L Investments LLC, 4279 S.E. Kennedy Court, Rock Island, $105,000, 3.08 acres, sold to Ismael Valencia
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2580 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $838,500, .28 acres, sold to H.A. and Patsy Burnett Living Trust
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801003500, 1.72 acres, 81801003400, 1.17 acres, Coulee-Hartline, $18,000, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz