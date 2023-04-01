For the Record | Real estate sales in February 2023

Chelan County commercial sales
February 7
Grand Columbia Council, Property ID 64423, 64424, 64425 (3 properties in sales), Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Charles Naismith
February 24
McDee's Development Co. LLC, Property ID 14319, 30 N. Chelan Ave. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to Isalvion Property Group LLC
Chelan County residential sales
February 1
Kenneth D. Johnson, 274 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Sherry L. Gustafson
February 2
Christopher and Cailey Couch, 16 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $570,000, sold to Julie A. Mayhew
February 3
Tracy and Deanna Schuler McCulloch, 20795 Kahler Drive H2, Lake Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Barrick and Sheila Benson
Alexander and Winifred Killingsworth, 403 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Jay and Katherine Eyestone
February 4
Robert Paasch, 14945 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $325,000, sold to Jacob Conklin
February 6
Erika R. Larsen and Kevin Grass, 920 1st St., Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Heather and Joshua Baylosis
February 7
Matthew A. Banks, 1025 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $51,524, sold to Jessica P. Banks
February 8
Beverly A. Baker Trustee, 1817 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Ann Thrasher
Tracy McCulloch and Deanna Schuler, Property ID 38995, Lake Wenatchee, $34,500, sold to Randall and Stefanie Beighle
Adi and Deo Naidu, Property ID 50166, Chelan, $20,000, sold to Brian J. Ondich
Robin O. McClellan, 321 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $379,900, sold to Cascade Ventures Northwest LLC
Bernabe Guzman, 211 Peachey St., Wenatchee, $55,500, sold to Rafael and Mirella Gonzalez
February 9
Siegrid P. Willems, 7925 Brender Road, Cashmere, $192,500, sold to Miller Orchard LLC
Roman Dolozycki, 12455 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $525,000,sold to Austin H. Shannon
Tyler W. Chambers, 1831 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jose M. Robles Maldonado
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 71 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Gina Sanders
February 10
David Andrew, 925 Corbaley Place, Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Eduardo Fausto and Lesly N. Orellana Vega
February 13
David Chalmers and Lynn Schneider, 22715 Saddle St., Plain, $1,040,000, sold to Allen C. III and Barbara J. Raines
JT Business Investments LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 207, Chelan, $440,000, sold to Mark S. and Carolyn L. Putnam
February 14
Christopher Russell and Layceann Phillips, 1511 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Terrence and Nellius Stern
Wenatchee River General Contractor LLC, 426 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $344,900, sold to Leonor Brito and Linda E. Brito Plascencia
February 15
Kirk and Lynne Terrell, 324 Peshastin St., Cashmere, $371,000, sold to Joshua Thull
February 16
Stephen P. and Kathleen J. Carie, 1750 Central Ave. A, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Donald M. Haven and Cindy G. Carroll
February 17
Kerstin M. McInnis and Brian Witty, 1101 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to James Mitsuyasu
Jorge Z. and Anita L. Espinoza, 35 Barkley Road, Manson, $157,854, sold to Arturo Espinoza and Magdalena Hernandez
February 20
Michelle L. Steen, 11165 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $646,000, sold to Dennis W. and Kathy A. Hergert
February 21
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC, 1317 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to D&M Kellogg Properties LLC
Petersons Waterfront HOA, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $28,000, sold to GJJ Chelan
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1014 Russell St., Wenatchee, $194,900, sold to Nancy J. Hvasta Leonardi Revocable Trust
Roberts Construction LLC, 970 Bentley Lane, Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Jeffrey B. Rounds
February 22
Kathi J. Kinsella, 402 Valley View Drive, Cashmere, $497,000, sold to Jeffrey Little
Timothy Barnett, 1606 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $428,900, sold to Carl L. Jr. and Darlene L. Miller
Larry and Pam Schneider, S.R. 150, Chelan, $2,500, sold to Raymond and Jill Vincenzo
Matthew J. and Ann M. Doherty, 721 Manson Blvd., Manson, $3,162,500, sold to Frank J. and Wendy S. Stauff
Chad and Elizabeth Fox, 132 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $210,000, sold to Kenneth Dulaney
February 23
Natalie R. Hoback Noyd, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 5, Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Katina and Corey Maier
Mark A. Lenicka, 1114 8th St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Eric Mendoza Banuelos and Esmeralda Rodriguez Mendoza
February 24
Thomas C. Nielsen, 25 Hugo Road, Chelan, $121,548, sold to Thomas C. Nielsen et al
Robert C. Christopher, 30 Shoemaker Road, Manson, $661,000, sold to Gregory and Myra Kurtz
Randall J. Washut, 349 Pickens St., Wenatchee, $149,778, sold to Patrick Mclean
POH Ventures LLC, 100 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $164,900, sold to Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc.
February 25
Christopher R. Zimmerman, 1902 W. Prospect St. 205, Chelan, $246,000, sold to Maddison Zimmerman
February 27
Abbe L. and Gregory R. Skirde, 786 Queens Court, Wenatchee, $682,000, sold to Jay Fulbright
Gabriel Wenbourne, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 633, Chelan, $365,000, sold to KSH Holdings LLC
Gregory T. Crocker, 405 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Silaila and Ericka Perez Gonzalez
Steven G. and Jeanne M. Irland, 1115 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $439,500, sold to David J. Ray
February 28
Garrett Orchards LLC, 6778 Pioneer Drive 1, Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Shawn Cox
Brandon Sims, 606 Lewis St., Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Taylor Huck
Chelan County land sales
February 6
Edward Potter, Property ID 28185, Leavenworth, $3,000,000, 33.41 acres, sold to Willkommen LLC
Munro Family Trust, 14450 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $160,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Jason Briggs
February 10
Michael D. and Linda C. Bushy, 3731 Yaksum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $300,000, 3.66 acres, sold to Andrew D. and Heather D. Hubbs
February 14
Talos Construction LLC, 87 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $235,000, .24 acres, sold to Steven R. Hicks
February 21
Vacant Land Now LLC, 25607 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $21,900, .32 acres, sold to Ashley N. Gifford
February 23
Michael L. Dickinson, Property ID 34639, Lake Wenatchee, $1,400,000, 600 acres, sold to Robert Brown
Hohlenhaus LLC, 83 Sunny Meadows Loop, Wenatchee, $80,000, .43 acres, Salvador Lopez de Horta and Maria del Refugio Arciniega Del Castillo
February 27
Francisco Serre y Berga, Property ID 31722, Cashmere, $70,000, 20.04 acres, sold to PNW Holdings LLC
Douglas County commercial sales
Plain Holding LLP, 103 W. Locust St., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Town of Waterville
Douglas County residential sales
February 1
Michael A. and Holly Ann Shelton, 1205 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Julie Sanocki
February 3
Quantumcue Inc., parcel number 81801800900, Coulee-Hartline, $23,500, sold to Cliff Hanks
February 7
Edward Clarence Johnson Family Irrevocable Trust, 715 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $288,800, sold to Tate Brammer
Peter C. and Shelly A. Ezetta, 1691 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Roy H. Mejia
Carolyn Zollman, 408 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $295,000, sold to Donald and Kathleen Files
Abigail and Kassidy Allison Rice, 210 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $8,000, sold to Abigail Rice
Donna Biram, 764 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Lauren Lovercamp
February 9
Barbara J. Hatzenbihler Estate, 921 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Suzette Coleman
Martha Ann and Douglas Funk, 835 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,600, sold to Marisa Morris and Blaze Affholter
February 10
Dam Living Trust, 810 Etta St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $399,995, sold to Nicholas J. Mercer
Melinda M. and Steven L. Stuart, 1945 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $504,550, sold to Samantha and Ross E. Miller
Sage Homes LLC, 2280 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Mildred Marie Williams
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2280 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Mildred Marie Williams
February 13
Jennifer S. Benningfield, 1615 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Justin D. and Marlene D. Marsh
Rosemarie Hinderer, 315 N. Jackson St., Waterville, $415,000, sold to Ashley Marie and David Ramirez
February 15
Sage Homes LLC, 2268 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Rebecca J. Tarbert
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2268 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Rebecca J. Tarbert
Frances J. and Kimberly A. McCallum, 12 Walnut St., Mansfield, $270,000, sold to Derekk Buffum
February 16
Gene A. and Sandra L. Stevens, 309 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Beverly and E. Paul Strutzel
February 17
Stan and Kathy Sadler, 303 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $72,500, sold to Patrick Alan Bucknum
John F. Sahhar, 2 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $175,000, sold to Gomez Saucedo
February 21
Abraham C. Aragon, 1613 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $374,500, sold to Ashley Nayeli Ramos
Cindy L. Hinderer, 260 N. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Juan Jose Hernandez
David K. Halls Estate, 106 Laurel Estates # A, Rock Island, $725,000, sold to Gavin Sortor
February 22
Sage Homes LLC, 2283 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $321,800, sold to Andrew James and Erica Leila Lopeman
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2283 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Andrew James and Erica Leila Lopeman
February 23
Sage Homes LLC, 2234 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Carolin Goodwill
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2234 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Carolin Goodwill
Matthew and Amanda Polley, 2025 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Bellanira Canchola Perez
February 24
Dale W. and Marcie L. Hinderer, 541 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $418,900, sold to Lisa and Ian Powers
Erick Figueroa, 2700 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Nelson D. and Rosario E. Gonzalez
February 27
Sage Homes LLC, 2273 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $283,400, sold to Anne Marilyn Morrell
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2273 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Anne Marilyn Morrell
KTS Development LLC, 4535 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $574,000, sold to Robert J. and Sherry D. Braunschweig
Chapacka LLC, 4535 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $150,000, sold to Robert J. and Sherry D. Braunschweig
Daniel Martinez, 2500 S.R. 28 Sp. 031, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Sergio Ochoa Gomez
February 28
Sage Homes LLC, 2224 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Joseph Salse
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2224 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Joseph Salse
Claire M. Castle-Walden, 102 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Rosalina Barrera Mejia
Douglas county land sales
February 1
A Home Doctor Inc., 1439 Curtis Drive, Rock Island, $394,500, .15 acres, sold to Tabetha Lyn Griffin
Bremmer Construction Inc., 102 S. Valiant Drive, East Wenatchee, $239,900, 1.5 acres, sold to Martin and Lisa Davy
February 2
Peters Street Management LLC, 1048 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $45,000, .11 acres, sold to Jerry Mulhall
Thomas D. Auvil, parcel number 75500100007, 7.2 acres, 75500100006, 5.9 acres, 75500100005, 5.1 acres, 75500100004, 5 acres, 75500100003, 5.2 acres, 75500100002, 5.1 acres, 75500100001 5.2 acres (7 parcels in sale), Orondo, $1,800,000, sold to Bandit Lane LLC
February 3
Robert Anderson, parcel number 24210230003, Waterville, $25,000, 20 acres, sold to Cody Carlson
February 6
Wade & Wade LLC, 1357 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $3,722,500, 38.9 acres, sold to Susan Wade and Gus Heinicke
Kurt Blanchard, parcel number 81700303100, Ephrata, $20,000, 1 acre, sold to Peter M. and Linda S. Savage
February 9
Eliot and Cristine Scull, parcel number 76200000402, 1.28 acres, 76200000600, 10.1 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Rancho Nuevo LLC
Eliot and Cristine Scull, 3770 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $1,350,000, 8.38 acres, sold to Jose Carlos Cruz
February 10
Salvador Silva and Rene Brito Chavez, parcel number 81700803900, 1.20 acres, 81700803800, 1.09 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $10,000, sold to Rubio Moreno
A Home Doctor Inc., 1417 Curtis Drive, Rock Island, $394,500, .15 acres, sold to Noel C. Lyngholm
February 14
A Home Doctor Inc., 1447 Curtis Drive, Rock Island, $396,500, .15 acres, sold to Kaija Willow Cheyne
February 15
George M. and Kathleen R. Vaughn, parcel number 24253230001, 17.19 acres, 23250520004, 16.3 acres, 23250520005, 29.4 acres (3 parcels in sale), Waterville, $550,000, Martin & Robin Mills
February 17
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, 2720 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $720,000, 11.93 acres, sold to John E. Lamb and Mary Katherine Armstrong
February 21
Richard A. Caldwell, parcel number 82000202500, Waterville, $4,250, 1.22 acres, sold to Land Ho LLC
February 24
Steve M. and Marnie L. Panasuk, 29 Buckingham Alley, Brewster, $625,000, 19.5 acres, sold to Sukhminder and Baldish Pooni
Barat Ali Hashemi, parcel number 22212230031, East Wenatchee, $500,000, 5 acres, sold to Soleiman Soltani
A Home Doctor Inc., 1400 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $412,225, .17 acres, sold to Kylie L. Garing
February 28
Federal National Mortgage Association, parcel number 23233530002, 1.41 acres, 73000011201, .85 acres, 73000011000, 6 acres, 73000011200, 8.85 acres (4 parcels in sale), Palisades, $340,000, sold to Emily and Tyson Niles
Michael J. Scott, 3400 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $600,000, 10 acres, sold to Timothy Michael and Becky Kay Scott