For the Record | Real estate sales in January 2023

Chelan County commercial sales
Jan. 3
Le Bid Washington Properties, 1500 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Muro Properties LLC
Jan. 6
Joyce Drolc, 926 S. Mission St., 928 S. Mission St. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $294,000, sold to Ernest Radillo
Jan. 9
Rex O. and Joanne M. Bratton, 1264 Johnson St., 1265 Utah St. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Sergio E. Jr. Glavaz and Olevia J. Marston
Jan. 10
Upper Valley Development LLC, 14481 U.S. Highway 97A, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Family Holdings NCW LLC
Jan. 12
Ryan Shimp, 107 5th St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Morgan and Kyle Mott
Chelan County residential sales
Jan. 1
Dan R. and Heidi R. Dittrich, 2855 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $492,000, sold to Michael A. and Michelle M. Whitford
Jan. 3
Munro Family Trust, 14638 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Edward A. Corulli
Reba D. Raino, 16495 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lori M. Birtley
Jodi M. Reid, 229 W. Allen Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Brett W. Reid and Candie G. Larue
James M. Wilson and Michael S. Gorsuch, Property ID 69667, Manson, $75,000, sold to Agata & Aaron Wine
Jan. 4
Linda J. Berkman, 104 Spader Bay Road 9, Chelan, $850,000, sold to Timothy J. and Laurie J. Murphy
Dionne R. Simons Morrison Special Needs Trust, 635 W. Lakeshore Place, Chelan, $410,000, sold to Morrison Chelan LLC
Delena Phillips, 1000 S.R. 150 66, Manson, $375,000, sold to Gayle Cuvreau
Stamps Orchards Inc., property ID 51509, Chelan, $200,000, sold to James A. Sherman
Dan Kelly, 1345 Oak St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jacob and Fawn Simmons
Jan. 5
Marc W. Hermann, 9926 School St., Peshastin, $450,000, sold to Edward Potter
Ted King Et Al, Property Id 31463, Peshastin, $125,000, sold to Lynn R. Palmer
James M. Wilson And Michael S. Gorsuch, Property Id 69668, Manson, $75,000, sold to Dean E. and Dominika Z. Neary
Jan. 6
Denice M. Ramos, 908 Washington St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Jordan Moser
Thomas W. Burnett, property ID 68342, Chelan, $160,000, sold to Paul McShane and Darice Brayton
Jan. 9
Emily W. Lesky, 2204 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Connie E. and Mario R. Fry
Wilco Land LLC, 34124 Stevens Road, Stevens Pass, $10,650, sold to Matthew H. McKellar
Seth Hardin et al, 50 Capri Road, Manson, $1,295,000, sold to Andrew and Renae Cowan
Jan. 10
Mario R. Fry, 30 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Mary S. Willette
Raoul A. De Mars Jr., 5050 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $155,000, sold to Roxanne Porter Clay Harrison and John Harrison
Jan. 11
Troy Edwards Barnes Jr. Irrevocable Trust, 9845 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $627,200, sold to MH Road Properties LLC
Jared M. and Rebecca M. Michkiosky, 1104 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Jesse and Mikeala Roppel
Parkshill Revocable Living Trust, 151 Sage View Lane, Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Julie K. Ellington
Jan. 12
A Home Doctor Inc., 1610 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $100,288, sold to Shannon and Curtis Port
Maryam R. Salt, 3029 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $532,500, sold to Beverly Rosenzweig
Randy and Shelly Funke, 14044 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to John Howie
Phoebe D. and Robert E. St. Dennis, 414 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Christina Shull and John Shull
Jan. 13
Desiree and Tyler Ailling, 305 Canal Blvd., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Isaias Zamora et al
Tina Mackay, 4520 Eels Road, Cashmere, $297,000, sold to Earl Romig and Anita Heath
Jedediah Prince, 1114 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $376,000, sold to Jodi M. Reid
David P. McCarter, 111 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $269,900, sold to Silva Genesis Reyes and Silva Elson Reyes
Jan. 16
Axelson Construction LLC, 16654 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Mark G. and Judy C. Milliette
Jan. 17
Don D. Mathews et al, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 13A, Chelan, $300,000, sold to Steven J. and Robin L. Mathews
Joe and Corissa Denham, 20 Cobb Court, Malaga, $681,000, sold to Derek and Tonya Sargent
Jan. 18
R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 60 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Kathryn C. Querin Rorie
Patrick C. Jundt and Paige B. Hunter, 1721 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Timothy D. McCord et al
Jan. 19
Gene A. Banister, 2324 5th St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Lonnie E. III and Quinn A. Dye
Randy Anderson, 209 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $1,550,000, sold to Jeffery M. Walker
Irving J. Waterbury, 1312 Poe St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Edwin D. and Melissa Eaton
POH Ventures LLC, 116 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $156,400, sold to VJC Enterprise LLC
Jan. 20
Kristopher M. and Jana L. Bryan, 929 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Irving J. Waterbury
Patrick Branwell, 1512 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $524,900, sold to Zachary S. and Rachel E. M. Lake
Menoyd LLC, Nan LLC and Benoyd LLC, 28 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $380,000, sold to Austin J. Slabaugh
Jan. 23
David A. Bissonnette, 20701 Club House Drive 108, Lake Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to William F. Sullivan and Palma S. Vatne
Abraham Alanis, 513 Peachey St., Wenatchee, $234,500, sold to Adrian Chavez and Janeth Lucerito Nunez
Jan. 24
Petersons Waterfront Owners Association, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,500, sold to Jessie V. and Linda Ellis
Linda Allen, 1737 Canyon Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $337,500, sold to Katherine and Erik Norland
Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, 57 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $535,000, sold to Andrew Janota and Caitlyn Marasigan
Jan. 25
Erwin J. Reinecker, U.S. 2 4, Leavenworth, $66,500, sold to Scott Cochran and Bethann Prittie
William F. Sullivan and Palma S. Vatne, 113 W. Whitman A, 113 W. Whitman B, 113 W. Whitman C, W. Whitman (4 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $1,625,000, sold to Graykey Equity Seatac LLC
Jan. 27
Motteler Orchards LLC, property ID 27486, Leavenworth, $680,000, sold to Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby-Brosi
Philip and Lora Sharkey, 116 Bright Court, Manson, $695,000, sold to Cailey J. and Christopher R. Couch
Wanda L. Baity and Jolene Diamond, 134 Sunny Meadows Loop, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Christopher J. Krippaehne and Mckenna Anderson
Andrew Lange, 15008 Allison Place, Entiat, $847,000, sold to Daphne and Dow Brandley
Jan. 29
Nelmida Family Limited Partnership, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 533, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 543 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $1,275,000, sold to Keith Prunella and Minhtri Tonnu
Jan. 30
Clifford G. Courtney, 8552 Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $890,000, sold to Stehekin Valley Farms LLC
Jan. 31
Telemark Property LLC, 416 3rd St., Wenatchee, $557,500, sold to JJTM 304 LLC
Jeffrey R. Ervin, 10825 Wending Lane, property ID 39625 (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Brett Nydegger
Chelan County land sales
Jan. 4
Carl and Sharon Van Doren, 610 Willems Road, Cashmere, $190,000, 18.86 acres, sold to Cooper Green
Jan. 5
James E. Dolan, Greens Landing Road, Manson, $1,700,000, 3.92 acres, sold to Robert B. and Kathleen M. Spitzer
Jan. 9
Wilco Land LLC, 34105 N. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $10,000, .27 acres, sold to Tyler S. Foster
Robert A. Hagel, 9992 Saska Way, Entiat, $65,000, .22 acres, sold to Zachary G. Horton
Jan. 10
Thomas D. Bird, property ID 34774, Lake Wenatchee, $245,000, 8.68 acres, sold to Laura and Andrew N. Baga
Jan. 11
Jim Wisdom, 178 Borealis Lane, Manson, $340,000, 7.47 acres, sold to James A. and Janice A. Strode
Jan. 12
Randy and Shelly Funke, 14042 Brae Burn Road, .4 acres, 14038 Brae Burn Road, .39 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to John Howie
Jan. 19
POH Ventures LLC, 109 Freedom Hills, Cashmere, $164,900, .21 acres, sold to Barry A.W. and Laurel H. Le Noble
Jan. 20
Edward Potter, property ID 28147, Leavenworth, $55,000, .67 acres, sold to Adam Pfleeger and Erin McKay
Granite/Chelan LLC, 242 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan, $525,000, .1 acres, sold to Summit Vista LLC
Jan. 23
Brenda Holben, 3168 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $173,000, 1.64 acres, sold to Juan and Maria C. Guerrero
Jan. 27
Bryce C. Schramm, property ID 33251, Entiat, $40,000, 60 acres, sold to Ivaylo Markov and Antony Timmerman
Chelan Manson Fruit II LLC, 71 S.R. 150, Chelan, $37,601,223, 3.91 acres, sold to Hinterland Farms Trs Llc
Seven Star Orchard II LLC, property ID 50369, 6.9 acres, 413 Dead End Lane, 23 acres, Apple Eye Land LLC, 2.61 acres, Seven Star Orchard II LLC, 2.9 acres, 67712, 2.55 acres, Yokesil Lane, .45 acres (6 parcels in sale), Manson, $37,601,223, sold to Hinterland Farms TRS LLC
Thomas S. Gavosto and Cindy J. Killian, 517 Village Drive, Manson, $135,000, .11 acres, sold to Susan K. Fox
Jan. 31
Jeremie Byerly and Christopher Bakke, 845 Summit Blvd., Manson, $154,000, .53 acres, sold to Sean and Marcie Sigvartson
Douglas County commercial sales
Jan. 18
Steven J. Wilson, 4036 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to MCP Holdings LLLP
Jan. 31
Speidel Property LLC, 176 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $4,394,500, sold to Walkers Wenatchee LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Jan. 3
Marlane A. Gurnard, parcel number 40800000205, 2630 N.W. Columbia Ave. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Nicholas S. and Abigail A. Thompson
Andy Dale Beatley, 481 Lower Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Nicholas J. Popper
Jan. 4
David A. and Jamie B. Cook, 1720 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $514,900, sold to Madison Williams
Timothy A. and Kirsten L. King, 2216 N.W. Alan Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Jeremy Lee Watson
Jan. 5
Jose Solorzano, 929 Maple St. SP 052, Bridgeport, $2,000, sold to Feliciana Lorenzano Basurto
Jacqueline Marie Deane, 730 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Bruce Roberts
Jan. 6
Betty Marth, 575 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Maxwell Gene and Melodee Kay Dahl
Kathleen J. Duncan, 1746 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Daniel Stephens
Jan. 10
Daniel B. and Cheri Y. Barr, 2796 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $1,500, sold to Stephen and Sabrina Martinez
Jan. 11
Janice K. Gross, 363 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Rachael Michelle and Shad Davies
Donald L. Newcomer, 2959 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Matt M. Peterson
Rachael M. Rey, 520 11th St. N.E. #6, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Frankie Moyers
Jan. 12
VZS Properties LLC, 450 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $406,000, sold to Kristen Polley
Jan. 13
Stimac Construction Inc., 145 George Loop, Rock Island, $389,900, sold to Madison Marie Hilliard
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, 6349 Battermann Road, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Israel Sanchez
Shanta Lee Gervickas, 101 Buckingham Alley, Brewster, $203,500, sold to Victor and Norma Fonseca
Jessin and Jaci Babette A. Donnelly, 1227 Juno St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Terry C. and Camille L. Brown III
Sage Homes LLC, 2273 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $284,900, sold to Bill and Sue Clem
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2273 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Bill and Sue Clem
Carol Busch Estate, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #21, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Janice Kay Gross
Jan. 17
Jose and Emily Lemus, 1204 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $391,000, sold to Jesse and Rebekah M. Collins
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2613 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Makena Brooke Ackerman
Jan. 20
395 Ninth Street Properties LLC, 395 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $3,650,000, sold to Columbia Crest Townhomes LLC
Murphy Properties & Investments LLC, 271 Lakeview Place, Orondo, $340,000, sold to Hailey Allen
1200 RC Properties LLC, 1200 Eastmont Ave. #35 to #38, 1200 Eastmont Ave. #27 to #30 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $5,550,000, sold to The Orchard on Eastmont LLC
Nicole Realme, 5500 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $415,000, sold to Rodrigo Tapia Jr.
Jan. 23
Royce and Amy Johannes, 2705 Morgan Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $39,000, sold to Juan and Esmeralda Montemeyer
Jan. 25
Daniel and Sarah D. McCue, 2448 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Robert and Christina Driskill
Jan. 27
Raul Rosas Mancilla, 2400 Tacoma Ave. SP 11, Bridgeport, $2,500, sold to Maria Elena Rosas Mancilla
Jan. 31
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2246 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Melanie M. Brogard
Sage Homes LLC, 2246 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $284,900, sold to Melanie M. Brogard
Allen J. and Marlene A. McCulloch, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #19, East Wenatchee, sold to Jamie and John Looney
Douglas County land sales
Jan. 3
Davies Brothers Partnership, 64 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $160,000, 18.13 acres, sold to Panzone Orchards LLC
Jan. 6
A Home Doctor Inc., 1408 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $426,828, .18 acres, sold to Zachery Waller
Jan. 9
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010015, 20 acres, 25282010014, 20 acres, Coulee-Hartline, $300,000, sold to Kenneth Michael Hannahs
A Home Doctor Inc., 1412 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $415,700, .18 acres, sold to Julie Rosario Negrete
Jan. 13
Ackerman Construction Inc., 613 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .23 acres, sold to DJ Custom Homes Inc.
Jan. 17
Phillip R. Griesse, parcel number 28271930004, Bridgeport, $7,500, 20.1 acres, sold to Justin and Katherine Marden
Jan. 18
Glenn Carrier, parcel number 81801301400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 2.03 acres, sold to Sonny Capital Group LLC
Jan. 19
G & C Farms LLC, 82 Zanol Loop Road, 37.88 acres, parcel number 75500500002, 14 acres (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $2,100,000, sold to AFC Ranch 7 LLC
A Home Doctor Inc., 1427 Curtis Drive, Rock Island, $389,500, .15 acres, sold to Filomeno V. Gonzalez
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81700200700, Ephrata, $8,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Earnest Richard and Yvonne Hudson
Candace M. Ludeman, parcel number 12700601100, Waterville, $80,000, .67 acres, parcel number D&D Investments/Washington LLC
Jan. 20
Neil E. Irmer, parcel number 25253010000, 310 acres, 25252120001, 39 acres, 25252110000, 435.45 acres, 25252010001, 77 acres, 25251740001, 80 acres, 25251710001, 359 acres, 25241220000, 153 acres, 25241140000, 156.5 acres, 25251910000, 156 acres, 25251830002, 136.79 acres, 25242320000, 301.31 acres, 25253140002, 79 acres, 25253220001, 39 acres (13 parcels in sale), Waterville, $830,000, sold to Boyd and Betsy Irmer
Hurst Landing Trust, 4720 Hurst Landing Road, 1.27 acres, 4730 Hurst Landing Road, 4 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Maria Christina Barros
Jan. 24
Steven E. Olson Estate, parcel number 82000702800, Waterville, $8,500, 1.86 acres, sold to Ronald Ray
Jan. 25
Michael and Jodene Lasley, 173 Deadwood Drive, Ephrata, $10,500, 1.14 acres, sold to Monty Robert Burich
Wade and Maureen Bissell, 285 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $220,000, 1.39 acres, sold to Jon Michael and Carrie Jo Bendokas
Jan. 27
Heinecke Orchard LLC, parcel number 27232110006, 49.23 acres, 27231640003, 26.96 acres, 26230520001, 115.52 acres (3 parcels in sale), Chelan, $3,898,777, sold to Hinterland Farms TRS LLC
Toyoko A. Seward, parcel number 81701403400, Coulee-Hartline, $8,000, 1.17 acres, sold to Ahmed Altememy
Jan. 30
Steve E. and Karen S. Scheib, parcel number 29261940006, 77.59 acres, 29261940005, 30.61 acres, 29261940003, 25.06 acres (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $600,000, sold to C&G Orchards LLC
Jan. 31
Jeremy John and Jamimi Marie Standifird, 1489 Ballarat Place, Ephrata, $6,500, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association