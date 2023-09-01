Chelan County commercial sales
July 5
3ZS LLC, 210 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $525,000, sold to Barbara Wadkins et al
July 6
Mike Pottorff, 1011 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Bennett Osborne
July 7
Louis Brender and Altura Pasic, property ID 27849, Leavenworth, $244,000, sold to Grindstone Properties LLC
July 8
Daniel B. Wick, property ID 12450, $260,000, sold to William S. and Pamela L. Ayer
July 10
Byung M. Whang, 307 Ferry St., 920 S. Mission St. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Sergio Cordero and Maria Naranjo
July 12
Nelson D. and C. Living Trust, 380 N. Shore Court A, Manson, $575,000, sold to Michael and Rene Commons
July 14
Wenatchee RV and Boat Storage LLC, property ID 56261, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Dew Bros LLC
July 28
Wilson Center LLC, 727 S. Mission St. 1, Wenatchee, $825,000, sold to Bundy Family Properties LLC
Chelan County residential sales
July 1
Gary and Marie S. McLain, 945 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $270,000, sold to Mary Anne Taylor
July 3
Phylicia Alderman, 110 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $345,000, sold to Lindsay Welfelt
July 5
Huber Family LLC, 1013 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Garrett J. and Angela Mooney
Lance F. and Laurie F. Haslund Trustees, 3693 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $2,250,000, sold to Christopher and Allison Lord
Jesus A. Figueroa, 1040 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Lares Moises Valencia and Yonorilda Serna Urias
Berdan Family Holdings LLC, 418 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to David and Marguerite Crowe
July 6
Benjamin and Farrah L. Dotson, 314 Olive St., Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Leah and Sam Melquist
Robert B. Clem, 3614 Warehouse Road, Monitor, $950,000, sold to Erik Stoll and Sarah K. Eichler
July 7
Sarah A. Meadows, 485 Alpine Place 8, Leavenworth, $619,000, sold to Molly Peterson and Shane Harvey
Gayle A. and Doris L. Halsen, 7693 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $590,000, sold to Jason R. Neuswanger and Elena Vayndorf
Tiki Series V. Trust, 12973 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $335,000, sold to Tye and Linden Priest
Karen Wang et al, 16566 River Road, Plain, $250,000, sold to Karen Wang and John Tschirhart
Jo Grooms, 424 5th St., Chelan Falls, $499,000, sold to Damian G. and Lynne M. Livermore
Gubrud Family Trust, 50 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $679,900, sold to Tammy and Michael Rose
David and Katherine Murphy, 434 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $689,000, sold to Jerome T. Jerome
July 10
Sara Sanchez Baldomero, 208 McGill St., Cashmere, $70,000, sold to Rafael Sanchez Avina
Brian A. and Greer O. Maier, 147 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Nicholas McMahan and Jennifer O’Hare
Icicle/Bunk LLC, 12 Norling Lane, Leavenworth, $900,000, sold to James Knight
Dennis M. and Ann M. Kaill, 326 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $2,212,000, sold to Dodge Living Trust
Jessica G. Reyes and Hector Arroyo, 71 Galloway Lane, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Daysi Frias et al
July 11
Hannah Pygott, 291 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $96,000, sold to Jesse H. Boyd
Jennifer and Nathan Beaulieu, 24609 Spur St., Plain, $580,000, sold to Derek T. and Hope H. Wirth
William W. Hull, 117 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $555,000, sold to Robert C. and Lisa M. McGowen
Shirley Force and Susan Johnson, property ID 44200, Chelan, $2,000,000, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust
Alice Karpiak, 330 E. Sayles St., Chelan, $2,000,000, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust
Gerald J. Zerr Trustee, 15048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,700,000, sold to Rolf M. and Diana M. Grosch
Douglas D. and Ann M. Grismore, 2175 Summit Blvd., Manson, $1,850,000, sold to Amy J. Mills and Donald W. Gregg
Stephanie A. Mathews, 1028 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Mark and Carol Rhinehart
July 12
Patricia E. Johnston, 1710 Brandi Terrace, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Donald and Laura J. Westergard
Tristan M. Brenner et al, 3868 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $375,000, sold to Lynn and Maritza Christensen
Joanne S. Neely, 108 Birch St., Cashmere, $544,900, sold to Andrew and Melinda Horan
Gary E. and Penny G. Brown, 61 Avalon Terrace, Wenatchee, $1,005,000, sold to Angela L. Andreson and Bryan G. Gillenwater
Cheryl J. Mounter, 1020 Easy St., Wenatchee, $632,000, sold to Kevin M. and Annika W. Bibby
William P. McPhee, 1703 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Joshua D. Stanton and Erica L. Arnesen
Tim Moore, 18162 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $299,950, sold to Michaela R. Myers
Robert J. and Karen C. Takagi, 202 Butte Road, Chelan, $908,890, sold to Kit P. and Mary S. Couchee Co-Trustee
Ramona Ann Bailey, 184 A. Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Scott Mason
Janet L. Roth Revocable Living Trust, 662 Sally Drive, Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Austin D. Hall and Karly R. Marker
Todd Fiala and Julie Underwood Trustees, 250 Bobcat Laen, Chelan, $1,496,000, sold to Roger and Sokhom Eng
July 13
Branden and Lindsey R. Dart, 6240 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $655,000, sold to Charles and Sandra McElearney
Steven P. and Melissa A. Fowler, 2067 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $920,000, sold to Benjamin S. Albertson and Nichole D. Pisz
Marc and Kerri Erickson, 10741 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $1,807,000, sold to BRE Irrevocable Trust
Randy and Barbara Darlington, 18340 Nason Ridge Road, Lake Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Michael R. La Freniere
Susan R. Ruddell, 15931 River Road, Plain, $357,500, sold to Peter Korytko and Cami Holtmeier
Adam D. Silberfein and Tracy S. Tylee, 2532 Wenatchee Pines, Lake Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Chad T. and Kelli E. Steinbaugh
Michael J. and Rylee J. Marboe, 1706 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Chris D. and Sydney M. Harasym
July 14
Lynn A. Maser, 2314 Westwick Road, Wenatchee, $509,900, sold to Dorien McElroy
Marcia M. Avey and Natalie Dorey, 1206 Washington St., Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Emily Jeffreys et al
Richard C. II and Andrea M. Zanto, 4286 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $565,000, sold to Justin and Gardenia Presler
John W. Conley, 1708 Norman St., Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Dan and Sylvia Logan
Christie Jonason and Edward Sickels, 210 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $90,000, sold to Charles C. and Annette B. Robinson
Wallace J. Fowler, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to David C. and Sherri A. Fowler
Thomas G. Richardson Living Trust, 1014 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Gladys J. Flores
Amy E. Wadley, 1023 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Kaioni Bell et al
July 17
Wehmeyer LLC #1, 1815 Number 2 Canyon Road 19, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Daniel and Charlene Conlan
Lovelle Jeffris, 9998 School St., Peshastin, $295,000, sold to Malcolm A. and Jill Keyser
Sandra C. Sherman, 14962 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $323,000, sold to Margaret J. Strang et al
Patrick B. Bydalek, 22550 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $1,547,500, sold to Darren R. and Lee Anna Muir
Alyssa and Joseph Rodrigues, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 204, Chelan, $475,000, sold to Heather A. Zurcher
Dororthy M. Martin, 94 Shoemaker Road, Manson, $700,000, sold to Ricky J. and Sharon L. Gettis
Robert A. and Barbara K. Carson, 2420 Fairway Drive, Malaga, $700,000, sold to Nathan J. and Torrie Berry
Tara and Braden Hosking, 3200 Gudmundson Road, Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Andreas Q. and Lara R. Kammereck
July 18
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 11 Stellar Lane, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Patricia W. and David A. Davies
Eider Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. C1, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Derek T. and Dustin C. Darlington
July 20
Wallace W. Jr. and Kim I. Farris, 711 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $895,000, sold to Kevin E. and Marcelle J. Anderson
July 21
Philip J. Mead, 410 Castleview Place, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to John M. and Vanessa K. Donaghy
Braden L. and Jessica Creel Draggoo, 102 Island View St., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to WA Riverside Homes LLC
Charley L. O’Banion, 394 Dusty Lane, Malaga, $780,000, sold to Hector A. and Heather L. Rosa
Kirk A. and Brooke A. Marshlain, 619 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $545,000, sold to Fouad Masoud and Elisa Christiani
July 23
Nancy J. Crowe et al, 15250 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Rainbow Retreat LLC
July 24
Borealis LLC, 100 Island View St., Wenatchee, $549,000, sold to WA Riverside Homes LLC
Island DV LLC, 707 Piere St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to WA Riverside Homes LLC
Sandra L. Still, 1308 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $334,000, sold to Kelly G. and Susanne M. Campbell
Ramon Borland, 285 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $300,000, sold to Gary D. Hodge and Stacy M. Fleming-Hodge
Sherry L. Gustafson, 274 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $339,000, sold to Brett and Beverly S. La Mar
July 25
Duane Kaasa, 305 Laurel St., Cashmere, $425,000, sold to Cynthia L. Praye
William W. and Lori L. Knight, 109 Pheasant Canyon Court, Wenatchee, $1,119,000, sold to Jason Roth and Dina Sheets Roth
Carl R. and Judy A. Watson Trustee, 3930 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $927,000, sold to Kurt A. and Jessica L. Watson
Thomas E. Richtsmeier and Jean Coughlin Revocable Trust, 12590 Agape Hill Road, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Max J. Owen
Scott P. and Tonya K. Mason, 10 S. Cove Ave. 1A, Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Tom D. Jr. McRae
Lauren N. Spurrier, 1533 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Nicole and Sean Kern
July 26
Kyle W. Tice and Krista L. Palachuk, 3680 Searles Road, Malaga, $315,000, sold to Thomas Tice
Leanne M. Lafferty et al, 131 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $535,500, sold to James D. and Barbara J. Nelson
Borealis LLC, 4040 Yaksum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to James A. and Katie E. High
Christie A. Rawlinson, 8602 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $399,000, sold to Jonah D. Tall
Kirsten and Ryan TC Montague, 7944 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $464,500, sold to Joseph A. Cannata
July 27
Shaffer Lease Co., 5183 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $1,400,000, sold to Port of Chelan County
Marcy L. Gibson, 107 Schafer St. 8A, Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Christine A. Levine
Pamela and Michael Gore, 9982 Saska Way, Entiat, $627,200, sold to Wesley B. and Myrna J. Sullivan
July 28
Suzanne K. Porter et al, 1251 Gallers St., Wenatchee, $437,000, sold to Larry and Theresa O’Brian
Mary L. Mildes Trustee, 9545 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert
Scott H. and Jackie J. Barber, 4998 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Kyle W. and Krista L. Tice
Billie Jean Matthews, 4162 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $4,000,000, sold to Braden L. and Jessica L. Draggoo
Tomasz and Victoria Cibicki, 1327 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $591,888, sold to Alina Cibicki and Bryce Sellers
July 29
William Boyd, 18767 Pine Loop, Plain, $225,000, sold to Lisa C. and William M. Flint
July 31
Robert D. Schott, 1529 5th St., Wenatchee, $336,000, sold to Austin J. Ross and Kyra N. Stevens
Daniel D. Almeida Trustee, 1015 Dartmouth Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Brian T. Murray and Elisa A. Apro
Curtis and Vickie Boyer, property ID 29711, Leavenworth, $680,000, sold to Michele M. and Douglas P. Dankers
Douglas A. Misner, 15947 River Road, Plain, $1,275,000, sold to Lindsay and Gregory Sckorohod
Chelan Manson Fruit II LLC, 78 Anderson Road, Chelan, $13,868,678, sold to Hinterland Farms TRS LLC
Chelan County land sales
July 3
Geoffrey G. Gaukroger Trustee, property ID 42714, .5 acres, 52210, .07 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $20,000, sold to Ryan J. Gaukroger
July 5
Richard and Cristi Swartz, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 28B, Chelan, $79,500, .05 acres, sold to Kevin and Deborah Pierotti
Robert C. and Karin J. Bockoven Living Trust, property ID 67483, Entiat, $125,000, 114.32 acres, sold to Franklin J. and Yayoi Hesselroth
July 6
Thomas E. Ripley et al, property ID 36744, 20.51 acres, 36745, 20.5 acres (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $110,000, sold to Peter C. Rossen and Ruth Bell
July 7
Wilco Land LLC, 13732 Brae Burn Road, .26 acres, 13730 Brae Burn Road, .23 acres, 13727 Brae Burn, .17 acres, 13741 Brae Burn, .18 acres (4 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to Sarah and Brandon Tuerk
July 10
Crestview Orchards LLC, property ID 24662, .58 acres, 24663, .57 acres (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Randall W. and Shelia D. Ogle
Paul and Shirley Blanchett, 20645 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $196,000, .33 acres, sold to Leonard and Loan Mosescu
July 11
Louise E. Portch, 19573 State Road, Lake Wenatchee, $95,000, .31 acres, sold to Pine River LLC
July 14
Charles C. and Annette B. Robinson, 206 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $90,000, 15.95 acres, sold to Christie Jonason and Edward Sickels
Mark R. Perry Trustee, 20676 Miracle Mile, .29 acres, 20674 Miracle Mile, .3 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $1,585,500, sold to Susan J. and David H. Wendleton
July 17
Laura A. Beal et al, property ID 35148, Lake Wenatchee, $132,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Scott E. Mason and Erin K. Walker
Anthony B. and Kay G. Fisher, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $200, sold to Jessie V. Ellis
July 18
Eider Properties LLC, property ID 25020, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Duane L. and Kathryn A. Marker
The Ryburn Family Trust, 949 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Susan D. Clark
James M. and Lisa D. Florio, 535 Junction Lane 903, Leavenworth, $967,280, sold to James E. and Kathryn R. Ohliger
July 19
Davies Family Investments LLC, 95 Viviane Lane, Leavenworth, $400,000, 1 acre, sold to George and Jeanette Lage
John H. Brownfield, property ID 51508, Chelan, $20,000, 20 acres, sold to Sherman Brothers Nevada LLC
Element Homes LLC, 9968 Griffith Place, Entiat, $675,000, .23 acres, sold to Kirk A. and Brooke A. Marshlain
July 24
Eagle Landing Investment Properties LLC, property ID 64529, 20.014 acres, 64530, 20.013 acres (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $275,000, sold to Randy W. and Heidi A. Stauffer
July 25
Richard L. Thompson, property ID 51606, Manson, $150,000, 21.22 acres, sold to Robert H. and John B. Nelson
July 26
Hillcreek LLC, 104 Cereza Lane, Wenatchee, $130,000, .56 acres, sold to Francisco Flores and Jessica Romero
Taylor Family Trust, property ID 41256, Chelan, $2,550,000, .41 acres, sold to Nik Rusa
Brent and Karen Palmer, 627 Golf Course Place, Chelan, $1,075,000, .48 acres, sold to Andrew J. and Jenny L. Faletto
July 27
Terri Frank, 1412 College Court, Wenatchee, $260,000, .11 acres, sold to Thu Phan
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1307 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $523,800, .12 acres, sold to Jimmy Le and Cindy Hoang
July 28
Frances R. Twiggs, 6 N. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, .13 acres, sold to Norma A. Tapia Reyes et al
Thomas J. and Heike M. Pardun, 1540 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $128,900, .535 acres, sold to Brent and Kimberly Steensma
Barbara L. Pittman, property ID 23659, Wenatchee, $144,000, .98 acres, sold to Michelle and Daniel Thoene
George Brown, property ID 30771, Leavenworth, $175,000, 2.07 acres, sold to Susan Dodge
Wilson Center LLC, 727 S. Mission St. 4, Wenatchee, $825,000, .15 acres, sold to Bundy Family Properties LLC
July 31
Eric Thor Olson et al, 34119 N. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $4,500, .23 acres, sold to Wilco Land LLC
Chelan Manson Fruit II LLC, property ID 46715, Chelan, $131,322, 1.09 acres, sold to Hinterland Farms TRS LLC
Douglas County commercial sales
July 28
Avila Properties LLC, 730 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Los Tres Pueblos Properties LLC
Douglas County residential sales
July 3
Jose N. Garcia Rodriguez, 141 W. 2nd Ave., Mansfield, $31,000, sold to Claro Pacheco Lopez
Laura L. May, 1108 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Gustavo Soto Licon
Wayland Coleman Sr., 1130 Parkroy Place, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Sok Heng and Fabiana Cheng
July 5
Estefania Gomez Gonzalez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Sp. 27, Bridgeport, $1,000, sold to Veronica A. Fermin Estrada
Mary Wickert, 1720 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $514,000, sold to Lindsey Tanaka
Brooky M. Olson, 2109 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $589,000, sold to Kenneth T. and Susan K. Stanton
July 6
Soumil Shrihari and Natalia Maria Patwardhan, 3115 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Travis Guzik
Travis S. Guzik, 584 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Tyler Nakatani
July 7
Billy F. Mashburn, 2202 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Erik M. and Erica N. Contreras
July 10
Maria Isabel Valencia-Farias, 402 30th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Mark and Anita Yeremenko
Sage Homes LLC, 2255 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $289,900, sold to Jeremiah Matthews
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2255 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Jeremiah Matthews
Carol A. Beall, 455 9th St. N.E. Sp. 49, East Wenatchee, $143,500, sold to Laura May
July 11
Randy C. and Nancy C. Gillies, 369 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $149,000, sold to Luz Michelle Meza-Valtierra
Vera G. Bulger Estate, 1223 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Timothy Babst
J. Jesus and Ana L. Sanchez, 105 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $689,000, sold to Kelly L. and John P. Morgan
Sheianne Black and Justin James Bowen, 400 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $365,000, sold to Travis and Jan-Tiena L. Sheridan
July 12
Michael J. and Pamela J. Combs, 12 Sandcastle Drive, Orondo, $945,000, sold to Gary E. and Penny G. Brown
Michael and Veronica J. Smith, 820 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $559,000, sold to Courtney B. Spencer
July 13
Phillip E. Harrison, 304 Greenbriar Lane, East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Juan Carlos Reyes Martinez
Jo Dee Wixom, 455 9th St. N.E. Sp. 28, East Wenatchee, $20,000, sold to Sharlene D. Latray
Marlys D. Parsons Estate, 519 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Teresa C. Kulik
Danene K. Snekvik, 2005 Alice Lane, East Wenatchee, $457,500, sold to Hagen James Nelson
William A. and Jean L. Tucker, 600 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $433,000, sold to Timothy and Kelly Carnicle
July 14
Christine J. Millett, 450 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Michael Edward Harris
Donnie and Janet Smith, parcel number 73000004200, Palisades, $100,000, sold to David C. Waugaman
Beverly T. Massey Irrevocable Living Trust, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #46, East Wenatchee, $504,000, sold to Richard A. and Victoria L. Nedrow
Paul R. and Alitha R. Regalia, 280 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $825,000, sold to Kyle James and Michelle Axelson
July 17
Jordan D. and Meagan M. Griffel, 1739 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Leonel Alberto J. Sanchez
Ruben and Carmen A. Pascacio, 2500 S.R. 28 Sp. 092, East Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Flor M. Quintanilla
July 18
Anna Bertrand, 2500 S.R. 28 Sp. 038, East Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Bertha A. Sanchez Ceja
July 20
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2562 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $827,500, sold to George and Zofia Guzikowski
Cherie R. Hill, parcel number 5070000900, Quincy, $5,000, sold to Russell J. Lytle
July 21
David Howard Gooden and Leisa Terese Malone, 1110 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $426,000, sold to Kayla E. McBrearty
Brian G. Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Carolina Marquez
Ruth Erwert, 747 Goldenview Place, East Wenatchee, $550,500, sold to Brandon Michael Wendt
Orbit A. Roe, 456 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Kevin C. Roe
July 25
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2627 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $739,950, sold to Judith Beck
July 26
Juanita M. Echelbarger, 431 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $762,500, sold to Jamie Miksch
July 27
Michael J. and Laura G. Roberts, 1033 Harrison Court, East Wenatchee, $589,000, sold to John Taylor and Elizabeth Marie Buck
Kimberly A. and Robert E. Scott, 1303 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, $183,442, sold to Soho Properties LLC
Trinidad C. Mayo, 2424 Herndon Place, East Wenatchee, $998,000, sold to Timothy S. and Nancy K. Sund
Jon K. and Ann M. Dunagan, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #4, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Timothy J. Seyster
Bruce N. and Janet L. Brown, 162 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Alisia Maldonado and Scott Daniel Bleau
Carol A. Ferguson, 721 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $380,000, sold to AB Golf LLC
July 28
Shawn Lawson, 860 Garden Plaza, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jerad Lee McCullough
Laurie L. Butterfield, 2377 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $442,000, sold to Jamie and Brennan Johnson
Michaela C. Delaney Estate, 419 Brenner Lane, East Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Robert and Charlotte Files
Mike R. and Charlotte A. Files, 2855 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Jorge L. Cervantes Escalera
Tiana and Thomas Francis, 921 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Dylan James and Courtney Fiorini
Courtney Rumbolz, 634 S. Lincoln Place, East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Logan D. Bird
July 31
Van Osten Holdings LLC, 2605 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $107,900, sold to Jonathan Corona Santana
Tom D. Jr. McRae, 1747 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $589,900, sold to Dennis Terry and Delories I. Dowell Living Trust
Douglas County land sales
July 3
Twin Rock Investments LLC, parcel number 8200130330, Waterville, $12,900, 1.78 acres, sold to Brandon L. Burson
July 7
Larry Gill, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $25,000, 9.82 acres, sold to Samuel and Lauren Novack
East Unit Inc., 3188 TMP4 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $55,500, sold to Douglas County TLS
July 10
GBI Holding Co., parcel number 51000301601, .21 acres, 51002500100, .11 acres, 51002001300, .05 acres, 51000000000, 105.4 acres (4 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Central Investment Properties LLC
Karl Wayne Jones Jr., 2255 Colt Circle, Ephrata, $9,900, 1.16 acres, sold to Cameron Jackson
July 11
Ryan L. Smith, 418 N. Columbia Ave., .17 acres, 412 N. Columbia Ave., .17 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $10,000, sold to Anthony Hunter
July 12
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010013, Coulee-Hartline, $150,000, 20 acres, sold to Kenneth Michael Hannahs
Laurel Evenhus, parcel number 22211230001, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Nancy Jane Anderson
July 13
Nicholas Anthony Bahl, parcel number 81501903800, Ephrata, $10,000, .96 acres, sold to Alex Sneesby
July 17
Caimiell L. Mason, parcel number 25213240012, Orondo, $99,000, 5.39 acres, sold to Luke Trapp
July 18
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 82000303900, Waterville, $8,600, 1.04 acres, sold to Javan and Brenda Alm
July 19
David and Michelle Marden, Brays Landing Road, Orondo, $499,000, 20 acres, sold to Rancho Ramirez Y Asociados LLC
July 20
K&L Homes, parcel number 09100101100, Mansfield, $368,950, .16 acres, sold to Jamey Steele
Alan D. and Megan E. Wittenberg, 4296 Morgan Drive, 3.15 acres, 4220 Morgan Drive, 2.35 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $26,000, sold to Currier Lightfoot
July 21
Wayne E. and Janet C. Herrington, parcel number 81801000300, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Vern J. Mason
Jesus and Celia De La Cruz, 230 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .27 acres, sold to Atul and Madhulika Singh
July 24
Colleen F. Anderson, parcel number 30272920002, Bridgeport, $150,000, 37.5 acres, sold to Michael McFadden
Ackerman Construction Inc., 624 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $585,000, .24 acres, sold to Christian P. Bagdon
July 26
Grover K. Hall Estate, parcel number 41300005211, .45 acres, 1490 Ohio St., 2 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $421,500, sold to Lanny Paul and Susan M. Carter
July 27
Cynthia Ann Junger, 121 35th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $700,000, 8.16 acres, sold to Robert and Kathy Joan Beckes
July 28
Vincent S. and Rachel A. Butler, 204 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $190,000, .17 acres, sold to Leeann R. and Jerad R. Marzano
July 31
Bandit Lane LLC, 61 Stillwater Lane, Orondo, $650,000, 5 acres, sold to Phillip J. Butterbaugh