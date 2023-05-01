Chelan County commercial sales
March 6
Richard and Ana A. Edison, 7799 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Jon M. and Tracey Conner
March 10
Robert W. Kirk, 137 Chapel St., Cashmere, $310,000, sold to Don and Lori Sites
March 13
Jeffrey M. and Kiersten Kayser, 1910 Northwood Road, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Sanya Colpitts
March 14
John G. Chin and Meemee S. Aw-Chin, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to 5 South Wenatchee LLC et al
March 15
William H. Timmermans, 1301 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Ha Ho Olson
March 23
Daren and Christina Nelson, 416 4th St. 1, Wenatchee, $689,000, sold to Eric F. and Anna D. Gullickson
Chelan County residential sales
March 1
Joyce J. Price, 250 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $520,000, sold to Burton Bard
Claudia M. Landon, 2617 Larch Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Kristin M. Cline
March 2
Eric and Abby Dalbeck, 1912 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Luke M. Doornenbal and Nicole B. Realme
K&L Homes LLC, 1107 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $670,000, sold to Arturo Zavala and Molly K. Nelson
March 3
Charles G. Ratzsch, 812 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Corning & Sons LLC
Gregory Ohme, 3318 Ohme Road, Wenatchee, $251,251, sold to Kevin Ohme
Richard C. Walker and Debra Lee, 201 S. Elliott Ave 22, Wenatchee, $337,500, sold to Larry E. and Joyce J. Price
Douglas G. Russell, 4325 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $580,000, sold to Ronald and Heather Alexander
March 5
Keith T. Leising, 60 S. Lakeshore Road 2G, Chelan, $845,000, Chad J. and Rochelle A. Perkins
March 6
Yesenia M. Rodriguez, 220 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Erin Tudor and Cyrus Desmarais
Peggy A. Courtney, 23660 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $635,600, sold to Reed T. Courtney
Airway Excavation and Construction LLC, 2854 Arizona Blvd., Malaga, $660,000, sold to Lizette P. Bustillos
March 7
David E. Lane and Donna J. Anderson, 211 Paton St., Cashmere, $475,000, sold to Kameon A. Smith
Lynn D. Lindsey and Lila J. Zornes, 166 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $420,000, sold to Saul and Rosa Hernandez
March 8
Virginia M. Dinter, 729 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $376,500, sold to Dwayne A. and Deborah M. McMahon
Ruby McLachlan Revocable Trust, 20795 Kahler Drive D7, Property ID 38994 (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $384,200, sold to Virginia G. Thomas
Anna Nichols, 1804 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $499,500, sold to Jerri L. and Timothy G. Tipton
March 9
Elaine Main, 13011 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $740,000, sold to Trent E. and Paskalitsa Jackson
March 10
Carl F. Lattimer, 405 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $614,000, sold to Pawan Malhotra and Anatasia M. Espinoza
Brett Hull, 200 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $584,500, sold to Roberto Mendoza Tovar and Carmen Garcia Sanchez
Herold E. Peebles, 219 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $1,850,000, sold to Randy and Valerie Anderson
Donald A. Risan, S.R. 150, Chelan, $2,000, sold to Mark and Jennifer Gylnn
One Particular Harbour LLC, 141 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $500,000, sold to Chelan Valley Housing Trust
George S. and Denise M. Ferree, 2377 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Jene K. Bautista Reynoso and Mario Reynoso Jauregui
Jordan and Meredith Cook, 220 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $639,000, sold to Kathy Jo Honeysett
March 13
David Salmon, 17105 River Road, Plain, $669,135, sold to Scott D. and Jill R. Salmon
March 14
Gerald R. Digiovanni, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $12,500, sold to Daniel and Donna Stevenson
Bernard J. Jr. Butler and Joanne Hoffman Butler Living Trust, 198 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $172,500, sold to Jesse and Devyn Newberry
Karen Frederick-Gardner, 1314 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Marshall K. Talbot
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 194 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Vicky A. Brown
March 15
James and Elizabeth De Marco Reynolds, 15 N. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $365,500, sold to Jonathan and Diana T. Geiger
Ron and Mary Colwill, 8348 Main St. 6, Peshastin, $200,000, sold to Ronald W. Jr. Colwill
Michael R. Brittain, 510 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Anthony Chynoweth
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 168 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, Carl F. Jr. and Jaleane M. Stacy
March 16
Lori K. Hall, 16795 Mule Tail Flats Road, Plain, $960,000, sold to Armand W. and Danielle M. Tiberio
Carl Hale, 1420 Shady Pass Road, Chelan, $43,000, sold to William C. Matthews Jr.
Property Solutions NNW LLC, 724 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Stephen M. Caudill and Jennifer L. Cohen
Darrin W. and Theresa L. Linam, 3830 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Clint J. Maxey
March 17
Tralynn Gray, 222 Austin Ave., Wenatchee, $609,900, sold to Kelly and Christopher M. Rimbey
Jay M. Pulver, 1335 9th St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Nathan R. and Clarissa J. Fulkerson
Chateau Chelan LLC, 808 W. Manson Road C203, Chelan, $530,000, sold to Michael E. and Elizabeth A. Volz
Alvaro A. Rodriguez, 510 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Jason J. Spanjer
Rick Kenny, 721 Kriewald Court, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Eleazar G. Amezcua
March 21
Greer and Jana Smith, 93 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $650,000, sold to Elliot and Stephanie Ward
Hewlett Family Trust, 573 Circle St., Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Rebecca and Chad Keating Family Trust
March 22
Justin T. and Sabrena D. Stufflebeam, 1244 8th St., Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Leyna Sorter and Jonathan Williams
Roger N. Gibbons, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 616, Chelan, $440,000, sold to Trevor A. and Teresa J. Hall
Nicole and Jeremy Dragoo, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 101, Chelan, $499,000, sold to Richard J. and Diana L. Stephens
VZS Properties LLC, 316 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $262,500, sold to Brent Carter
Ida Newcomb, 196 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $439,950, sold to Shirley Trust
March 23
Richard and Tiffany Viall, 1918 Broadview, Wenatchee, $1,267,500, sold to Rogelio Chavarria Hernandez and Veronica Gomez Vargas
Diane R. Carlson, 2141 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Duncan J. and Rochelle B. Libby
March 24
Pamela J. and Dean O. Peer, 1707 Brandi Terrace, Wenatchee, $580,100, sold to Steven D. and Anita R. Faull
Marilyn G. Dormaier, 205 Cedar St., Cashmere, $490,000, sold to James B. and Angela M. Waggoner
Walter G. Speirs, 1612 Alderwood Drive, Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Robert D. Schott and Scott A. Bean
Kurt Beidler and Fang Chen, 12184 Allen Road, Plain, $802,000, sold to 12184 Allen Road LLC
Kenneth L. and Lynn M. Clenin, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 17 12, Chelan, $665,000, sold to Nathan and Erin Fulton
Logan J. and Corianne E. Courtney, 729 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $240,000, sold to Habholdings LLC
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 246 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Sahil and Hayley Agarwal
March 26
Shane W. and Amber L. Gibson, 24 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to William G. and Aureta M. Rupert
March 27
Michael S. Shoemaker, 1332 9th St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Todd L. and Lynda S. Kammers
Nicholas Occhi, 10 S. Cove Ave. 15, Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Hector A. and Heather L. Rosa
Stephen W. Wirth and Amy A. Silvernail Wirth, 402 Methow St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Javier Garnica and Roxanne Perez
Donna K. Troxler, 1120 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to Kathy L. Dorey
March 28
Kristen E. Elrod and James M. Kennedy, 807 Kristi Court, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Zachary J. and Megan Baker
William G. and Aureta M. Rupert, 6541 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Ronald and Lisa Nichoalds
John D. Mong, 1326 Cranmer Road, Wenatchee, $192,500, sold to Leonardo Espinoza and Liliana Cortez
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 34 Stellar Lane, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Mario L. Morales and Jennifer Vega Rosas
March 29
Victor Mora and Rivera Herendira, 1017 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $319,800, sold to Susan T. Shelton
William F. and Nancy A. Moffat, 2420 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,177,000, sold to Gladys T. Gillis and Julie K. Keim
Timothy and Dianne Koens, Property ID 41774, Chelan, $4,300, sold to Loren R. and Lauren M. Lofgren
Cornelia J. Henry, 416 N. Cedar St. 2, Chelan, $100,000, sold to TG Max LLC
Darin J. and Keri B. Bergeson, 2318 W. High St., Chelan, $695,000, sold to Heidi M. and David A. Copeland
March 30
Jonathan E. Corning, 60 Ryan Lane, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Corning and Sons LLC
Darryl and Hope White, 1545 Angela St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Benjamin R. and Andrea Skredsvig
Joseph A. Gogal, 1133 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $980,000, sold to Sarah A. Meadows and Angela K. Curran
Max D. Blankenship, 2321 Albin Drive, Entiat, $319,600, sold to Madison S. Reynolds
Rolfe W. Johnson, 21722 Palomino Road, Plain, $769,000, sold to Hansen Living Trust
Eugene D. Fairchild, 1504 Medina Place, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Kaylin Ochs and Luke Campbell
Brooke Peart, 931 Bryan St., Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Mark Cooney et al
John J. and Tamie K. Boersema, 509 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $287,000, sold to Natalia Koporulina and Tyler Osborn
March 31
Nikki J. and Jeffrey Whiting, 1507 4th St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to John Benson Price IV
Andersen Family Revocable Living Trust, 1901 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Scott N. and Sabrina D. Hansen
Joyce Hoover, 752 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Abraham Camacho and Maria del Rosario Quinones
Chelan County land sales
March 1
Frederick G. and Mary Jo Landdeck, 5454 Mount Stuart Drive, Cashmere, $125,000, .3 acres, sold to Gerardo Cortes Morales and Maria L. Hidalgo Garcia
March 2
Donna L. Abraham, 34218 N. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $7,250, .29 acres, sold to Wilco Land LLC
March 6
Andrew Pickens, 4796 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $10,000, .21 acres, sold to Robert S. and Barbara J. Scoville
George Reinhart, Property ID 69805, Peshastin, $50,000, 6.7 acres, sold to Root Energy Homes LLC
March 7
Nason Properties, Property ID 34244, Stevens Pass, $88,950, 13.32 acres, sold to Jan and Helena Kotas
K&L Homes LLC, 221 Bandera Way, Chelan, $115,000, .27 acres, sold to Joel Schriock
March 9
Gary Acquistapace, Property ID 37161, Entiat, $4,500, 7.44 acres, sold to Boswell Group LLC
March 13
Michael S. and Tiffany L. Taylor, 79 May Lane, Wenatchee, $150,000, 1.75 acres, sold to Leslie Nelson
Thomas A. Brannon, Property ID 68150, Malaga, $87,000, 86.71 acres, sold to State of Washington Department of Natural Resources
March 14
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 925 Long Drive, Chelan, $267,500, .36 acres, sold to Rex N. Covey
March 20
POH Ventures LLC, 112 Freedom Hills, 108 Freedom Hills (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $154,900, .18 acres, sold to Gregory L. and Candance L. McPherson
March 22
Charles B. Jr. Ellis, Property ID 21183, Cashmere, $100,000, .87 acres, Frederick C. and Berenice Walkley
March 29
Marita Properties LLC, 131 Loretta Lane, Chelan, $370,000, .36 acres, sold to Daryl J. Auclair and Kerri H. Coyle
Douglas County commercial sales
March 16
State of Washington, parcel number 23201040003, East Wenatchee, $49,600, sold to Michael R. and Rosalee J. Rourke
Douglas County residential sales
March 2
Filimon Gonzalez, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. Sp 14, East Wenatchee, $400, sold to Herminia Prieto
March 3
Sage Homes LLC, 2212 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Ashley Lynn Ashmore
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2212 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Ashley Lynn Ashmore
John-Mark Investments Inc., 39 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Edwin C. and Alice C. Grafton
March 6
Martin Campos, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Sp 29, Bridgeport, $2,000, sold to Jose L. Rodriguez
March 7
Richard Clune II, 304 W. Walnut St., Waterville, $125,000, sold to J&JP Construction LLC
Dmitriy A. Nikishin, 2494 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Nicholas Kary Emmerton
March 8
Sage Homes LLC, 2259 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $285,900, sold to Sanchayan and Simantini Dutta
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2259 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Sanchayan and Simantini Dutta
Keith A. Kellogg, 2637 Afton Place, East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Leslie Ann Headington
March 9
Thomas M. Lynch, 327 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $73,900, sold to Ronald Lodge
March 10
Gustavo J. Gomez, 653 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Ronald Neal and Christine Ann Childs III
Nancy C. Greene, 1142 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Nicholas Sotiropoulos
March 13
Jerry Harbo, parcel number 50000003900, Waterville, $12,032, PNW Holdings LLC
March 14
Sage Homes LLC, 2263 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $313,800, sold to Naziya Samreen
March 15
Amy M. and Zach A. Eddy, 1715 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Araceli Dee Rodriguez
Howard R. and Sharon K. Laughery, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #39, East Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Barbara Ramona Calkins-Faggart
March 17
Stephen D. and Rachel L. Williams, 1710 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Caleb J. and Brooke M. Rose
Arlene R. Neal, 1610 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $448,000, sold to Aloise P. and Irene P. Nussbacher
March 20
Dufenhorst Family Trust, 70 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $625,000, sold to Kevin Colard
Jayme Starr, 3270 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Colton J. and Jenni-Joy L. Atkinson
March 21
Marilyn G. Reynolds, 2329 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Jonathan Tyler Swanson
Triple L Investments LLC, 2466 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $749,000, sold to Brandon Summers
March 23
Robert Matthiesen, 341 Road 12 N.E., Mansfield, $2,500, sold to Gerald Day
March 24
Agustin and Martha A. Rodriguez, 4060 Bluecrest Drive, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Guillermo Torres Guillen
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2448 Neighbor Place NE, East Wenatchee, $961,000, sold to Gregory David Fairchild
March 28
Mark Schley Estate, 410 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Amora Schley
March 30
Luis Ocampo, 987 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Emily Anne Lawrence
Bethany Lynn, 711 14th St. N.E.., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Brian M. and Sebrina R. Parkins
Maria I. Mendoza, 505 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $41,096, sold to Maria Irma Blanco Mendoza
March 31
Marcylene A. Soule Revocable Living Trust, 510 11th St. N.e. # A, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to 4 Dreams Investments LLC
Will Thayer, 1451 Denny Place, Rock Island, $382,000, sold to Kelly Annalesa Hillock
Patricia P. and Henry S. Tiechner, 1021 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to William Matthew and Robin Deeann Lacee Bilderback
Cameron W. and Abigail M. Shepherd Beyenberg, 1748 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to David and Kristen Hewitt
Douglas County land sales
March 1
Quantumcue Inc., parcel number 81801801000, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, .94 acres, sold to Stephanie Jo Prest
March 6
Paula Louise Glessner, parcel number 27242710002, Mansfield, $40,000, 78 acres, sold to Wesley and Charolette Glessner
March 9
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81702100700, Coulee-Hartline, $8,050, 1.04 acres, sold to Pratishma and Aleksandr Orzya
March 13
Stimac Construction Inc., 144 George Loop, Rock Island, $384,900, .13 acres, sold to Matthew John and Rebecca Laura Black
W&S Miller Family Farm LLC, parcel number 25271610000, Coulee-Hartline, $80,000, 156.2 acres, sold to Owen and Elizabeth A. Jorgensen
March 14
M&J Enterprises of Washington LP, parcel number 00400000012, Bridgeport, $200,000, 3.08 acres, sold to Vertical Bridge 500 LLC
Leonardo de la Cruz Vazquez, parcel number 80900202800, Brewster, $16,000, .45 acres, sold to Laura Vega Sanchez
March 15
Mark D. and Sheryl N. Lindell, 3795 Airport Way Sp # A - C, East Wenatchee, $1,100,000, 11 acres, sold to Pennington Brothers Properties LLC
Deana L. Barlament, 135 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $400,000, .81 acres, sold to Jeff Latham
A Home Doctor Inc., 1405 Curtis Drive, Rock Island, $417,161, .17 acres, sold to Randall Fabian Ott
March 16
Mary E. Pries, parcel number 82000702600, 1.57 acres, 82000702500, 1.44 acres, 82000702400, 1.67 acres, 82000702300, 1.56 acres (4 parcels in sale), Waterville, $18,000, sold to Open Acres LLC
March 17
Elizabeth King, parcel number 81701102600, Ephrata, $8,500, 1.07 acres, sold to Mitchell and Stephanie Stelmack
Stimac Construction Inc., 158 George Loop, Rock Island, $379,900, .13 acres, sold to Christina Reynolds
March 21
Lowellyn E. Shrable Estate, 41 Gun Club Road, Brewster, $195,000, 4.94 acres, sold to Chloe M. and Michael Swezey Piechalski
Vincent G. and Lorre A. Stimac, 2479 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $100,000, .17 acres, sold to Matthew Hunter Belt and Mayra Lizette
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 2479 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $359,000, .17 acres, sold to Matthew Hunter Belt and Mayra Lizette
March 22
Teresa Emery, 3540 Ashcroft Drive, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.04 acres, sold to Joseph Ryan Nigh-Rakes
March 24
Schmidt Family Trust, 1526 Road G N.E., 20 acres, 27261730002, 73.8 acres (2 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $2,800, sold to Brian P. and Mikia M. Schmidt
Western WA Corp. of 7th Day, parcel number 81701000400, Ephrata, $10,900, 1.02 acres, sold to Gabriel Cuevas
Stimac Construction Inc., 134 George Loop, Rock Island, $384,900, .13 acres, sold to Rodrigo and Maria Mata
James A. Miracle, 229 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .19 acres, sold to Carole E. Thomsen-Miracle
March 27
Robert Watson and Karyn Pereyra Jovanovich, 23 Moser Lane, Orondo, $500,000, 1.74 acres, sold to David and Patricia Wright
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 82000702500, Waterville, $4,500, 1.44 acres, sold to Jeffrey M. and Linda W. Bones
March 29
Dale and Monti M. Dahlke, parcel number 54000301300, .76 acres, 25233120008, 1.42 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $1,200, sold to J. Walter Gearhart and Marilyn Ann Viebrock
Stimac Construction Inc., 122 George Loop, Rock Island, $379,900, .13 acres, sold to Jack Ronald and Savannah Leigh Fisher
March 31
Matthew D. and Carolyn S. Meenach, 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $100,000, 12.9 acres, sold to Douglas County Sewer District #1
SL 40 Ranch LLC, parcel number 24252040002, 40 acres, 24252040001, 120 acres, 24252130001, 80 acres, 24252820001, 12 acres, 24252930003, 7 acres, 24252920001, 95 acres, 24252910002, 24252910001, 274 acres, Waterville, $2,100,000, sold to Darrel L. and Aubrey K. Hale
Shirley Daling, parcel number 24221110002, Waterville, $72,525, 245.5 acres, sold to Heath R. and Morgan S. Jordan
Michael Grande, parcel number 11203600400, Waterville, $40,000, .21 acres, sold to John A. and Kimberly L. Swanson
Michael and Joyce Grande, 400 S. Warren St., Waterville, $40,000, .21 acres, sold to Chad William and Andrea Marie Jensen
Dennis R. and Carmen B. Weber, 3152 S.E. Rivers Edge Court, East Wenatchee, $280,000, 2 acres, sold to Jennifer Korfiatis
Michael and Joyce Grande, parcel number 11203600700, Waterville, $40,000, .21 acres, sold to Aaron J. and Leah L. Weins
Miguel Cervantes, 233 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $155,000, .26 acres, sold to Carole E. Thomsen-Miracle