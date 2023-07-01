For the Record | Real estate sales in May 2023

Chelan County commercial sales
May 4
C&O Nursery Co., 1700 N. Wenatchee Ave., property ID 26977 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $4,310,000, sold to Chelan Douglas Community Action Council
May 12
Santana Ranch Properties LLC, 131 Chandler Road A, Manson, $1,575,000, sold to Afurada LLC
May 19
Scott Morrison, property ID 12410, Cashmere, $40,000, sold to York Baur
Chelan County residential sales
May 1
Ray Moody, 102 Creekside Place, Cashmere, $620,000, sold to Maria Diaz Martinez
Michael J. Cecka, 510 Birch St., Leavenworth, $815,000, sold to Timothy J. Bryant and Cheryl Ravanzo Bryant
Derek and Diana Streat, 325 Division St. 109, Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Todd and Lisa Gilbert
Ann L. Ghibellini Separate Property Trust, property ID 40448, Chelan, $20,310, sold to Zendal L. and Rhonda C. Armstrong
Daniel Dean, 1902 W. Prospect St. 211, Chelan, $304,000, sold to Harold E. III and Gina Hartmann
Eric Zuniga and Kaitlyn Loadholtz, 545 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Peter Woods and Romero Miglany Gomila
Peter and Lorraine D. Andriet, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $78,000, sold to Christopher and Lauren Churchill
May 2
Michael Kerstetter, 3652 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to Peter M. and Sarah A. Lampert
May 3
Stanley P. Olson, 5090 Osburn Canyon Road, Entiat, $225,000, sold to Josh A. and Alisha Adams
Sara Harbury, 1005 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Antonio Perez and Maria de Jesus Valencia
May 4
Trow-Harris LLC, 6705 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $187,000, sold to Helen F. and Niels Bakker
Craig J. and Mary M. Lundberg, 237 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $697,000, sold to Kathryn Tucker
SLW Real Properties LLC, 13647 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $220,000, sold to Matthew McCann and Layla Jaramillo
Oscar and Jacquelyn Mejia, 5854 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $917,300, sold to Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist
May 5
Brett Dye, 10006 Saska Way, Entiat, $516,000, sold to Nicholas A. and Jenny A. Spohnholtz
TSCC LLC, 104 Spader Bay Road 14, Chelan, $875,000, sold to Harry and Shawna Beresford
Barry Ferrell, 285 Old Burn Lane, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Siding Chen and Jiancheng Zhong
Rodney M. Daut, 533 Methow St. A, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to P100 LLC
Chelsey M. Jenkins and Sean K. Fitzmaurice, 1825 Duke St., Wenatchee, $392,000, sold to Josh K. and Caitlin M. Winger
May 6
Erma Oppilie McDonald, 716 Kenaston Drive, Wenatchee, $377,199, sold to Lee and Genevieve Pinkerton
May 8
Betty J. Keppner, 3116 Ohme Road, Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Roland G. Efraimson and Kristin Tuhang Efraimson
William Timmermans, 325 Division St. 207, Leavenworth, $473,500, sold to Tracey L. Edou
Kirk Beckendorf and Tracey Beckendorf Edou, 311 Evans St., Leavenworth, $660,000, sold to Rebecca A. Switzer and Phillip A. Nissley
Matthew and Sharon Seguin, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 22B, Chelan, $270,000, sold to Jason R. and Jenny L. Black
May 9
Courtney G. Carlson, 811 Kristi Court, Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Julie M. Helligso
Robert W. Hughes, 641 Kayla Way, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Able/Sunshine LLC
Alicia Munro, 547 Village Drive, Manson, $623,000, sold to Chelsea R. and Thomas J. Holzinger Gordon
May 10
William Mott, 1422 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $318,000, sold to Jonathan L. Goyne
Gerard and Colleen Tiberio, 12340 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Simply Kato LLC
Rachelle L. and John S. Byrd, 22307 Shetland Road, Plain, $486,500, sold to Lauren Urgenson and Erik Peterson
Jeff Sherman and Lacey Lingenfelter, 808 W. Manson Road A201, Chelan, $530,000, sold to Miguel A. de la Cruz
May 11
Max Marshall and Margaret Revocable Living Trust, 1325 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $517,500, sold to Ann M. Briggs
Mitchell A. Jordan, 8488 Lake St., Peshastin, $429,900, sold to Kristin Stephens
Randy Lee Carberry, 22306 Shetland Road, Plain, $750,000, sold to John S. and Rachelle S. Byrd
Mary Pedersen, 25809 Bridle Lane, Plain, $598,850, sold to Jason and Katherine Swanson
Jonathan E. Ward, 16062 River Road, Plain, $525,000, sold to Jacob Ward and David Glover
Ivan F. Drake, 147 Burns St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Pablo Gonzalez
North Mission Enterprises LLC, property ID 58041, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Jack N. Davis
Christopher A. Burkett, 173 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $1,025,000, sold to Aleksandr and Erica Denega
May 12
Robert M. Bugert, 2919 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Danielle L. and Martin Blevins
Eljobri LLC, 545 Junction Lane C609, Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Senad and Crystal Cimic
Aleksandr A. and Erica J. Denega et al, 325 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, $950,000, sold to Jonathan and Erin Reeve
James T. and Kathy Lee Billington, 916 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $575,000, sold to Lindsey R. and Scott R. Hippe
Santana Ranch Properties LLC, 375 Roses Ave. 1, 744 Wapato Way A (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $1,575,000, sold to Afurada LLC
Shirley Haase, 475 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $375,844, sold to Randy L. Alexanderson
Scott M. Shaw, 919 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $529,000, sold to John Best Living Trust
Cloie L. Cornell, 908 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Katie E. Hargrove et al
Samuel W. Fordyce, 1204 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Adam J. and Harmony T. Gelbach
May 15
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 1815 Number 2 Canyon Road 3, Wenatchee, $206,000, sold to Amber Schneider
Brett W. Hearl and Peggy Lee Lancaster et al, 1119 Madison St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Alexyss Ruelas and Christopher Breed
Royce J. and Marjorie I. Cooper, 1212 American Fruit Road, Wenatchee, $412,500, sold to Jeremy W. Lamoy
Heart for Homes LLC, 781 4th St., Chelan Falls, $390,000, sold to Jose R. Hernandez
May 16
David J. and Cari M. Parkhill, 176 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Kyle and Christine M. Burtis
Kevin E. and Cheryl L. Hall, 190 Fox Run, Wenatchee, $768,000, sold to Nicholas Drovetto
Oro M. and Diana M. Starcher, 417 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $570,000, sold to Joseph M. Maginnis
David J. and Joyce A. Sturm, 1317 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $539,000, sold to Ricardo Nuanez and Gene Fukuhara
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 23 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to David J. and Cari M. Parkhill
May 17
Peggy J. Wolfe, 103 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $433,750, sold to Lesa A. Walton
Scott Schimelfenig and Paula Strozyk, 12375 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Cameron M. and Danielle J. West
Creston C. Horton, 19855 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Ramon Montes
Edward J. and Colein V. Hauck, 173 Twin Ponds Lane, Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Christopher and Stacy Rankin
May 18
Fred Roys, 4450 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $590,000, sold to Decker Family Properties LLC
May 19
Tracy L. Martin, 1001 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Kenneth and Jenny Ezepeleta
Emerson R. and Heidi A. Nobles, 909 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Mallory D. Sullivan et al
Matthew C. and Sharon M. Seguin, 323 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $971,000, sold to Michael Militesco
Jeannine Vanhoogendorp, 64 Grateful Lane, Leavenworth, $816,000, sold to Thompson Family Trust
Robin C. and Aleithe M. Love, 21702 Colt Road, Plain, $655,000, sold to Chris and Stacy Wille
Lanny D. Burkhart, 56 Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, $825,000, sold to Sarah and Jason Hudkins
Ricky L. Olsen and Kristina M. Cook, 17855 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $360,000, sold to John Evans et al
Charley and Janet Chamberlain, 1479 Melissa Way, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Neil R. and Linda K. Hannigan
Village at Lake Chelan LLC, 557 Village Drive, Manson, $139,500, sold to Ochoa Tower LLC
Bradley A. and Fawna N. Nelson, 821 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $839,950, sold to Brian K. and Amanda M. Jensen
Sienna 41 LLC, 219 Sienna Drive, Wenatchee, $679,900, sold to Dale R. Kiss
May 20
Janis Kay Breeze, 411 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, $505,000, sold to Vanessa J. Calhoun
May 22
David T. and Donna B. Clark, 1728 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $539,000, sold to Pamela Palasz
MJB Associates LLC, 3781 School St., Wenatchee, $1,099,000, sold to Tyler and Kathryn McDonald
Philip and Karen Evans, 100 Ski Blick Strasse D205, Leavenworth, $370,000, sold to Elizabeth Crowe and Grant Garrett
Timothy Conkling, 12875 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $680,000, sold to Stephen Springer et al
Kathryn Hanford and Harold E. Wiley, property ID 37193, Entiat, $1,164,000, sold to Taylor Orchards LLC
Todd and Jodi Sweeney, 4580 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $452,000, sold to Joshua and Heidi Evans
Robin S. Falcon et al, 50 S. Madeline Road, Manson, $420,000, sold to Glenda E. Mendoza
Mendez and Antonio Mendoza Medina
May 23
Matthew and Kirsten Schwab, 103 Prospect St. B, Leavenworth, $400,000, sold to Brian L. and Lisa Boyle
David R. and Michelle M. Lamb, 2675 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Pinar and Recep Colak
Vicente H. Gaytan and Maria P. Franco-Luz, 3742 8 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Saul R. Trujillo Hernandez
May 24
Neal A. Cynkus, 3111 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $1,075,000, sold to Mark and Deborah Nelson
Jack H. Stanton Jr., 104 Spader Bay Road 49, Chelan, $600,000, sold to Michele K. Griffin
Gary J. Shemorry, 1770 Duke St., Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Kirby Olsen
May 25
David T. and Kacie J. Brown et al, 22602 Corral St., Plain, $525,000, sold to Susan L. Pettit et al
Benjamin M. Reidell and Cary J. Campbell, 2467 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Jason and Krystina Maybay
Armani Investments LLC, 101 Nelmida Lane A, Chelan, $827,000, sold to Jonathan Feste
Elisabeth A. Schmidt, 407 Oregon St. 233, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Karen L. Jones
Eider Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. B3, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jacqueline O’Keefe et al
Hillcreek LLC, 91 Cereza Lane, 105 Cereza Lane, .6 acres (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Lance R. and Catherine M. Larsen
May 26
Ryan Weaver, 1818 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $432,150, sold to Aaron Gale
David and Irene Morrow, 1014 Montana St., Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Johnna E. Eilers and Neil Paprocki
CRC Ventures LLC, 1017 W. Park St., Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Jose M. Barriga Simonin et al
Mark W. Hamilton et al, 214 Spokane St., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Tracy Robinson and Marc Nelson
Tina Fisher, 513 Ross Ave., Wenatchee, $428,000, sold to Riley E. Mather
Robert V. Dufner, 1213 Summer Hill Place, Wenatchee, $587,000, sold to Tina Fisher et al
May 30
Matthew R. and Kristin L. Dobbins, 407 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Therese Shreiner
George G. III Fletcher et al, 331 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $825,000, sold to Jesse and Theodore Knight
Thomas and Cheryl Simicich, 17774 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to David L. Christiansen and Melissa J. Brimhall
Chelsea Melby, 421 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Gerda Balint et al
Michael and Lisa Johnson, 1308 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Lisa K. Evans and John Greenfield
May 31
Patricia M. and Donnie R. Jones, 4734 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Cody R. Jones
Ruth E. Piper, 8850 School St., Dryden, $340,000, sold to James M. and Rosemary Head
Justin L. and Kiley J. Green, 6199 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Blake and Kaitlynn M. Churchill
Keith MacKenzie, 21819 Colt Road, Plain, $250,000, sold to Daniel S. and Deborah M. Cole
Thomas A. Coleman, 592 Mad River Road, 590 Mad River Road (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $285,000, sold to Angela Carhart and Kelley Lerner
Chelan County land sales
May 5
Christopher J. and Emily K. Bowen, property ID 34906, 2.32 acres, 63 N. Shugart Flats Road, 2.31 acres (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $1,055,000, sold to Karis A. Brotherton and Jerry D. Chase
Chelan Waterfront LLC, property ID 40640, Chelan, $645,000, .51 acres, sold to Nicholas M. and Carrie G. Warner
Chelan Acreage LLC, 221 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $645,000, 7.22 acres, sold to Nicholas M. and Carrie G. Warner
Kristofer B. Winters, 6104 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $190,000, 10.03 acres, sold to Lorraine A. Kratzer
Scott S. and Kayla Scroggie, 284 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $205,000, .6 acres, sold to Robert and Janet Frey
May 8
Kerry L. Albright and Michelle M. McDaniel, 30 Vino Blanco Drive, Chelan, $425,000, .59 acres, sold to Susan Caverly
May 10
Constantino Montes, 2368 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $105,000, sold to Arturo P. Rodriguez and Esmeralda Pedroza
Judith and Steven Kuntz, property ID 62883, Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Dimitri and Brenda Madelis
Dennis S. and Joycelyn W. Bolz, 1712 Central Ave. A, Wenatchee, $617,350, sold to Scott and Kelly Granger
Travis E. and Karla M. Domser, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $105,000, sold to Brian and Donene Hendricks
May 12
John M. McCroskey, property ID 34155, Entiat, $75,000, .22 acres, sold to Northwest Building Contractors LLC
Rogelio Ruiz and Quezada Evelyn, 9940 Cap Riste Outlook, Entiat, $54,000, .75 acres, sold to Leonardo and Britney A. Quezada
Roberts Construction LLC, 2014 Lightning Lane, Wenatchee, $699,900, .14 acres, sold to Jonathan K. and Katie L. Rhea
Roberts Construction LLC, 969 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $599,900, .13 acres, sold to Dennis
Roberts Construction LLC, 966 Bentley Lane, Wenatchee, $789,900, .21 acres, sold to Tommy L. and Ruth Ross
May 15
Betty E. Keppeler, 729 Circle St., Wenatchee, $11,000, 20.62 acres, sold to Michael V. and Lydia M. McAllister et al
Daniel J. and Donna B. Cooper, 183 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $119,500, .13 acres, sold to Los Dos Bros LLC
William M. Binckley, 185 Natapoc Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, 6.2 acres, sold to Michael McElroy et al
Eider Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. C4, Wenatchee, $430,000, .08 acres, sold to Steven and Donna Roddick
May 16
Brian K. and Taylor D. Critchlow, 8650 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $374,900, 10.45 acres, sold to Suzette M. Faille
May 17
Kathleen Smith, 6750 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $174,000, 3.57 acres, sold to Benito and Virma E. Hernandez
May 18
Stacy and Chris Willie, 21703 Colt Road, Plain, $160,000, .33 acres, sold to Stacy and Chris Willie
May 23
Sherman Brothers Nevada LLC, property ID 51103, Chelan, $165,000, 103.28 acres, sold to Honey Badger Ranch LLC
May 25
Oak Park Properties LLC, 1302 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $88,000, .14 acres, sold to Terry Halverson and Wendy S. Shiftlett
May 26
David W. Dahl, 45 Sunshine Lane, 1.54 acres, property ID 37177, .47 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $340,000, sold to Bruce W. and Heather A. Copner
May 30
Stephen and Noriko May, 978 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $225,000, .26 acres, sold to Salvador Martinez
Douglas County commercial sales
May 5
Homesley Properties LLC, 46 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Ocean Blue Investments LLC
May 9
Education Service District 105, 1901 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Three Moons Properties LLC
May 11
Deborah Jordan, 889 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $398,000, sold to Neu-Bamberg LLC
Douglas County residential sales
May 1
Juana Hernandez Padilla, 1800 Sunset Highway Sp. 23, East Wenatchee, $3,000, sold to Isael Sanchez Mendoza
Donald and Lynnette Roy Rudolph, 1820 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Raquel A. Rudolph
Michael and Holly Burts, 108 Hummingbird Road, East Wenatchee, $549,000, sold to Danny B. and Janet L. Reierson
Justin Fulbright, 2539 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $440,200, sold to Victor M. Mora Sanchez
May 2
David and Shelly Socci, 529 12th St., Bridgeport, $350,000, sold to Jesus A. Gamez
Martin D. and Marla J. Lindell Roberts, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. 9, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Sarah J. Bumps
Garth and Beryl Comm, 54 S. Meadowbrook Lane, East Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Justin Gavin and Sara Marie Fulbright
May 3
Robinswood Court LLC, 420 7th St. N.E. 6, East Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Kevin A. Gomez
May 4
Jacinto Bedolla, 224 N.W. Chinook Way, 225 N.W. Chinook Way (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $19,250, sold to Hannah M. Woodworth
May 5
Wills Living Trust, 566 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Shirley Ann Finn
Leslie L. and Carolyn Sue Snyder, 210 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $589,900, sold to Justin R. and Kaitlyn A. Pearson
Robert F. and Patricia Ann Black, 205 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Jonathan M. Yow
Lori J. Lindell, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. 23, East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Marla Lindell and Martin Roberts
May 8
Gary L. and Trudi E. Sprague, 2259 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Dean Aubrey Rogers Jr.
Netia Pederson, parcel number 81701700400, 2750 Arroyo Drive (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $80,000, sold to Spencer Larsen
Peter M. and Linda S. Savage, 790 Liberty Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $352,500, sold to John T. and Brenda I. Harbottle III
Brett A. and Micah L. Gailey, 160 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $810,000, sold to Matthew and Amy Zimney
May 9
Don and Bitsi George, 455 9th St. N.E. Sp. 03, East Wenatchee, $128,000, sold to Herbert and Loretta Maltais
Elizabeth A. Carson, 1006 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $599,000, sold to Valerie Ann Patchen
Imo Jean Palmer Estate, 2221 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Donald Lee Bates
James Dean Scott, 3310 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Cindi Hunt
Mike Fred Olmstead, 831 Jack Mountain Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $47,000, sold to Ethan Currier
May 10
Michael and Glenda Fortiner, 2784 N.W. Arlenes Court, East Wenatchee, $970,000, sold to Jarred T. and Courtney G. Mahon
May 11
Bob E. Harpster, 1898 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Conner J. Alt
Donna Slager, E. Poplar St., 514 E. Poplar St. (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $270,000, sold to Martin D. and Gloria J. McCrary
Luis A. Rosales and Maria Chrystal Arceo, 3096 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $27,900, sold to Douglas County Sewer District 1
Jim C. Davis, 3050 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $6,300, sold to Douglas County Sewer District 1
May 12
Michael L. and Rachell Burri, 1351 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Paul Hanko
William and Kathryn Prazer, 1200 S. Webb Place, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Matthew B. and Karli M. Prazer
Wesley T. Sebastian, 1560 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Steven Klotz
Foster Revocable Living Trust, 4886 Hurst Landing Road, East Wenatchee, $1,649,000, sold to Benjamin and Corinne Stephens
Kevin R. and Ashley L. Long, 210 S. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Christopher Coston Brown
Ronald and Susan Sisemore, 240 Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $540,000, sold to Chelsea and Jared Duffy
Saundra L. Bryan, 1230 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $10, sold to Saundra L. Bryan
May 15
Andrew Dorosz, 11660 Tumbleweed Way, Waterville, $22,000, sold to Emi Pilant
Sloan Family Farms LLC, parcel number 00203100600, Bridgeport, $16,425, sold to Brad R. and Susan R. Sloan
Glean Corter Estate, 2440 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Marita Roberto
May 17
June Trustee Huber, 1380 Eastmont Ave. 301, East Wenatchee, $96,900, sold to June Huber
May 19
David R. and Michelle Routhier, parcel number 53700001600, East Wenatchee, $65,000, sold to Logan Vanden Bosch
Douglas R. Buck, 910 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Stephanie Lewis
North Mission Enterprises LLC, 13512 U.S. 2, East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Anthony Blake and Karrah Perez Stetson
May 22
Darin and Amanda Konarek, 87 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,399,999, sold to Charles Delfer and Sheryl Ann Huber
May 25
Sumner Izak Healey, Goldfish Gulch Road, Waterville, $15,900, sold to Elizabeth Glenn Magoto
Clear Recon Corp., 319 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Anita Heath
Bryan W. Thomas et al, 6610 Singletree Drive, Waterville, $12,000, sold to James Michael Goucher
May 26
Katherine M. Ericksen Estate, 225 19th St. N.E. 39, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Gary Bourne
Larry L. Sweeney, 1337 Road B N.W., Mansfield, $400,000, sold to Todd and Jodi Sweeney
May 30
Danny A. and Frankie A. Zumwalt, 1245 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to David Andrew and Megan A. Greenman
Galan and Jacqueline McInelly, 23 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $174,714, sold to Galan McInelly
May 31
Teresa Hackford, 27 Delaware Ave., Rock Island, $380,000, sold to Frankie A. Spessard and Danny A. Zumwalt
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 156 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $447,500, sold to Felicitas L. Guzman
CRC Ventures LLC, 1031 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to James A. Adams
Karin A. Lee, 1325 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Ryan Becker
Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, 2023 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to Ryan Weaver
Eric J. and Amanda R. McGhee, 505 N. Jackson St., Waterville, $359,000, sold to Shannon Lee and James Henry Clesceri
Cody Jones, 1719 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $444,500, sold to Hans Dieter Koehn
Robert H. Farrington Estate, 260 37th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Dodge Living Trust
Douglas County land sales
May 3
David S. and Mary K. Haehl, parcel number 40700002903, East Wenatchee, $10,000, 1.28 acres, sold to Douglas County Sewer District 1
A. Michael Sachs, 49 Columbia Siding Road, Palisades, $15,000, .5 acres, sold to American Tower Management Inc.
Austin and Emily A. Leyda, parcel number 27231540007, 10.7 acres, 27231530005, 14.7 acres, 27231530004, 14.6 acres, 27232220000, 200 acres, 273232140001, 40 acres, 27232130001, 40 acres, 27232110002, 40 acres, 27231530007, 63 acres, 27232110004, 37.5 acres (9 parcels in sale), Chelan, $612,500, sold to Joseph Thomas and Angela Rose Monahan
May 4
Darryl and Hope White, 75 Buckingham Alley, Brewster, $205,000, 10 acres, sold to Preston Jose Garcia
Community LD LLC, parcel number 81701701300, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Scott Arenson
May 5
Microsoft Corporation, 501 Urban Industrial Way, 1.93 acres, 741 Urban Industrial Way, 19.9 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $17,500, sold to Pronoia Effects LLC
Frank S. and Desiree R. Phelps, 120 Ione Place, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.23 acres, sold to Christopher and Vicki Paulson
Tammy Mauk, parcel number 29261630002, Bridgeport, $50, 3 acres sold to Wade Troutman
May 8
Steve D. and Christine L. Simmons, parcel number 81700804800, 1.03 acres, 81700804900, 1.17 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $26,000, sold to Richard Francis and Meredith Weller III
May 9
Tyler J. and Ashley Nicole Eldred, 2133 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $494,500, .18 acres, sold to Fabian Galeana
May 10
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 82000702400, Waterville, $10,000, 1.67 acres, sold to Logane Kiehnau
May 11
Stimac Construction Inc., 98 George Loop, Rock Island, $385,900, .14 acres, sold to Stefanie Terese Kerns
Kinda Hathaway, parcel number 81600302600, 2.74 acres, 81600302500, 2.28 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $22,000, sold to Phillip Anton and Kristina Licastro Saunsauci
May 12
Walter E. and Joan L. Hanlon, parcel number 82001301000, Waterville, $5,000, 1.3 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Jennifer Baker
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 82000702300, Waterville, $11,000, 1.56 acres, sold to Stanley Chester
Stimac Home Builders LLC, 104 George Loop, Rock Island, $410,000, .16 acres, sold to Kyle and Corine Blankenship
May 15
Buoy 10 LLC, parcel number 81400901200, Ephrata, $4,435, 1.06 acres, sold to Jean Summer
Amy Royce Johannes, 2603 Morgan Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $14,000, 1.71 acres, sold to Robert Stewart
Sloan Family Farms LLC, 925 Columbia Ave., .14 acres, parcel number 00203901700, .14 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $10,000, sold to Lilly Property Management LLC
Teak Nursery LLC, parcel number 26211530007, Orondo, $840,000, 44.2 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC
Sara Humphrey, 685 Hill City Place, Waterville, $12,000, 1.36 acres, sold to Jordan Welch
Chris and Melanie Anderson, 327 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $230,000, .17 acres, sold to Robert A. Sanders
May 16
Andrew Chernak, parcel number 49700006000, Mansfield, $45,000, 5.7 acres, sold to Sean Sullivan
May 18
Kah T. Tan, parcel number 28232520004, Mansfield, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew McIrvin
Stacy Marleen and David Michael Kruse, parcel number 25221940000, Waterville, $250,000, 156 acres, sold to Dustin W. and Kayme A. Clark
Chad William Shaw, 443 Ruud Canyon Road, Waterville, $80,000, 5.12 acres, sold to Ryan J. Crockett
May 19
Cascadia Subdivision LLC, 1958 N. Mineral Place, East Wenatchee, $135,000, .18 acres, sold to Donald S. Phillips
May 22
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700500700, Ephrata, $10,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Kurt Blanchard
May 23
Joseph M. Olin, parcel number 24263010000, 80 acres, 24262920002, 80 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $48,000, sold to Xinbao and Fen Wang
May 24
Jenny Paulson, parcel number 28243120004, Mansfield, $23,800, 18.5 acres, sold to North Country Home Buyers LLC
May 25
Stimac Home Builders, 116 George Loop, Rock Island, $405,900, .16 acres, Jesus Bautista Meraz
Corning and Sons LLC, parcel number 25281910011, Coulee-Hartline, $40,000, 2.44 acres, sold to Buck Brown
Evelyn P. Kasama, 100 Lupine Way, Waterville, $90,000, 6.15 acres, sold to Montessa Hodges
May 26
Jacqueline Cote, parcel number 25232940000, Waterville, $102,500, 160 acres, sold to 401 Management LLC
May 31
River Dixon Latham, 6 Alcazar Lane, Orondo, $290,000, 1.24 acres, sold to L. Bruce Bignold and Gabriela Ligia
Speidel Property LLC, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $595,000, .46 acres, sold to 302-312 Ninth St. Holdings LLC