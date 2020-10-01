I like change. I love the changing seasons — fall is a favorite. I enjoy updating my home and altering the landscape. When I move into a new position in the media industry, I am usually called upon to lead changes in the business.
It is often said that personal growth comes when we work through difficult changes in our lives.
You and your organization have changed. More of you have spent the past six months online, increasing your online streaming services, using dining delivery services, even ordering your groceries online for delivery or in-store pick up. We are often working from home offices, joining or hosting video conferencing, and doing our jobs in the cloud.
Change is difficult. It is easier to keep our behaviors routine. Maintaining static processes allows us to spend our time and energy on other things. It is easier to measure our results against firm expectations. No one likes it when the goal posts keep moving.
For this company, we have put our staff, our readers and our clients through several changes as we actively respond to the evolving business environment. The COVID-19 health crisis has created urgency to accelerate our media transformation.
Our actions matched that urgency, and you — the community of readers — responded.
The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World’s internet audience and website traffic are higher than they have ever been. Our paid digital subscriptions continue to grow significantly each month. Our newsletters engage our readers daily with high open rates and readership. Your engagement with the news on our website and in the printed editions confirms the importance of the local reporting that we do.
As a community, Wenatchee has grown through all the mandated health rules and business changes this past half-year. It’s amazing how different life is today from this same time last year.
Do you “own” the changes that your organization has implemented? Most of us very much want to return to face-to-face meetings and in-person events. As our businesses and events open back up, we will begin to regain some control over our lives and our businesses. How many of those changes will last beyond the current pandemic crisis? What ways of doing business have changed that you believe will remain? Is your organization prepared for a post-pandemic future?
These are important questions as we strategize for the new year.
Please share your thoughts with me. I can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.