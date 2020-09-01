Events bind communities together. Culture, sport, music — all bring large groups together to connect socially. Sometimes the “fun” is in FUNdraising. Nonprofit organizations throughout the Wenatchee Valley rely on events as a significant portion of their funding.
Companies have also grown their involvement in events. Just one year ago, I was looking at a Borrell Associates survey that said 76% of local businesses said they would use event marketing similar to the prior year, and another 18% said they would do more. Only 6% said they would not use events or would do less.
Events say something about the community. They mark time and seasons, from the Apple Blossom Festival’s series of events to the end-of-summer county fairs. The last event I attended in 2020 was the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce annual banquet the first week in March. It's been half a year since that event and we are now officially in an uncertain time. We have learned one certainty: events will be among the last things to return to anything close to normal.
I can count back about 10 years to a time when innovative leaders at the Wenatchee World organization committed significantly to events. Over that time, three of those events have emerged as highlights of our publication’s year. Wenatchee World’s Best, our “readers’ choice” ballot awards culminate in a memorable winners’ party. This year the voting was carried out successfully, but our marketing team pivoted from a closed party to a memorable winners’ car parade in front of the Wilfred R. Woods Production Facility on Ninth Street.
Foothills magazine’s Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival follows the judging for the North Central Washington Wine Awards. It is always a grand celebration of our region’s growing wine industry. I am pleased that we have finally locked in this year’s judging of regional wines the week following Labor Day. I am less optimistic that any in-person version of the wine festival will occur in 2020.
That brings us to this issue’s Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35. Today we are celebrating the area’s young professionals. Generally, this celebratory event is a party limited to the honorees, their families, friends and organizations. This year our class of 2020 took part in a virtual event, a pre-recorded video celebrating the honorees. I think when you watch the video, filmed and edited by World digital journalist Luke Hollister, you will agree that the honorees themselves really carry this event.
When the honorees were brought in for individual filming appointments, there was a common feeling that we all wish we could meet and celebrate together.
I look forward to when we can all join together in person again.