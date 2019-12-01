Training or education after high school is key to giving students the opportunities they need to be successful. Studies show a credential after high school — such as a degree, apprenticeship or certificate — is one of the strongest indicators of lifetime earnings. Expanding opportunities for education and training beyond high school and promoting credential completion helps ensure that all students have the keys they need to unlock future career attainment.

A postsecondary credential has never been more important. We aren’t doing enough.

Washington state is projected to have more than 740,000 job openings in the next five years, most of which will be filled by workers who have a degree, certificate, apprenticeship or other credential beyond high school.

Earning a credential after high school helps students get family-wage jobs and produces well-rounded, informed citizens who make our communities strong. We must work together to ensure that our youth have the opportunity to succeed here at home. If we don’t, they will face a life of limited options. In addition, employers will be forced to bring in workers from out-of-state or grow their business elsewhere. Washington now ranks among the highest states for the importing of skill-based credentials, certificates and degrees.

The youth in North Central Washington should have a competitive opportunity to secure the family-waged, fulfilling careers, abundant in our state, but we must close the skills and credentials gap for our current and future workforce, and as technology and innovation brings new opportunity and new skills needs, we must ensure that our workforce has access to a skills-based education, “upskilling opportunities,” and workforce training system that is responsive to real-time labor market demands.

The skills gap

A recent national study (Closing the skills gap, 2019) found that 64% of surveyed employers believe there is a skills gap in their company, up from 52% in 2018. These gaps cause recruiting challenges for 43% of surveyed employers, and make 42% of companies less efficient. A significant share of employers view skills as ‘short-term expertise’, as 40% estimate that a skill is usable for four years or less. This means that our system needs to have the means to engage working adults as well as youth, and continue education and training for a greater number of people.

The three top barriers identified by employers to filling open positions were:

The pace of changes in technology Not enough skilled talent capable of moving into positions of greater responsibility When hiring for specialized positions, not enough qualified candidates in the workforce

This same study noted employers are willing to look beyond college graduates to fill open positions. According to this survey, 90% of employers would hire candidates who validate their knowledge using a certification, digital badge, or coursework instead of a college degree. Additionally, nearly half of employers value industry certification, apprenticeship programs, and work-based skills program completion; and these programs, unlike the traditional higher education degrees, are more accessible, and adaptable to rural regions and communities in North Central Washington.

Several employers are going a step further, and incentivizing employees to seek additional credentials and degrees. Local employers like Stemilt, offer time and space for employees earning credentials in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College. Our local school districts offer pay increments for continued education by way of teacher clock hours or added endorsements and degrees. Companies like Microsoft, Verizon and Sabey offer tuition reimbursement programs for employees, allowing an entry level technician the means to earn a degree and advance.

However, as technology changes the way work gets done, it’s important to consider the ways that human capital will always be needed. Employers realize the skills that make us uniquely human are actually the hardest to learn. Skills like creativity, originality, problem solving and the ability to learn gives humans an advantage over machines. On the soft skills side, employers most desire leadership (39%), adaptability (36%), and communication (36%). But learners say they need a support ‘system’ to develop these skills with critical roles for employers and educational and workforce training partners.

Closing the skills gap through education, workforce, partnerships

The "Closing the skills gap" 2019 study noted, industries who partner with K-12 schools, higher education institutions, workforce and community-based training organizations, have an alternative ways to build talent via learning programs instead of buying talent through costly recruitment. Through these partnerships, employers can help a school or workforce training institution identify the specific knowledge, skills and abilities that need to be acquired through the courses and programs that award a degree, certificate, or digital badge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As we reimagine the workforce training system in North Central Washington, industry sectors and like-businesses working together can be more innovative, and grow a local talent pipeline. Sector partnerships that engage regional economic development partners can also address other talent acquisition barriers like affordable housing, or digital infrastructure.

Employees are looking for mobility and skills training programs that augment their current skills and create a pathway for earned advancement within the company, community or economic sector.

Partnership connections | How businesses, communities can get involved The future of work in America 2019 report offers several community-based interventions and partnerships including:

Summary

Today, completing a postsecondary credential, certificate, apprenticeship or degree is essential for individual economic opportunity and local and state continued prosperity. At a time when jobs can go anywhere in the world, skills and education will determine our competitiveness in the global economy. All students and workers deserve access to an affordable, high-quality degree or credential that allows them to put their talents to work. Postsecondary education, and workforce and community-based partnerships provide the vehicle for this success.

Dr. Gene Sharratt co-chairs Washington State’s STEM Education Innovation Alliance. In addition, he serves on the Washington College Promise Coalition and Complete College America National board. He can be reached at gsharratt@wsu.edu or 509-670-3222.

Dr. Sue Kane is co-director of the Apple STEM Network and a member of the STEM Education Innovation Alliance. She can be reached at suek@ncesd.org or 509-888-7036.