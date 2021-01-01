The Legislature will soon convene for the 2021 legislative session. It will be a session unlike any other as the 2021 Legislature will be “virtual” or remote. The House and Senate facilities will remain closed to the public, floor sessions and committee meetings will be held remotely, and staff must telework.
Despite us living in a time with technology advancing every day, this will be no small challenge — 147 legislators, countless committee hearings, floor debates and numerous requests for meetings.
In this unprecedented time, the Legislature needs to ensure accessibility and transparency in the legislative process while keeping everyone safe, but at the same time enhance public participation and be user-friendly.
As your 12th District lawmakers, we want you to know there are several ways to communicate with us in the upcoming session. We will be staying engaged with constituents on a regular basis — through emails, phone calls and Zoom meetings. You can sign up for our periodic email updates. We have had telephone town halls in the past. And keep in mind, the Legislature has remote testimony capabilities if you need or want to testify on an important policy issue that may impact your families, businesses or way of life.
We are on three local radio stations weekly — KPQ, KOHO and KOZI — to provide legislative updates during the session.
Your questions, comments and input are important to our decision-making in Olympia as we represent you this session.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or need assistance in navigating state government to ensure you are an active participant in the legislative process.
Sen. Brad Hawkins
Website: senatorbradhawkins.org
Email: brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov
P.O. Box 40412, Olympia, WA 98504-0412
Phone: (360) 786-7622
Rep. Mike Steele
Website: RepresentativeMikeSteele.com
Email: mike.steele@leg.wa.gov
P.O. Box 40600, Olympia, WA 98504-0600
Phone (360) 786-7832
Rep. Keith Goehner
Website: RepresentativeKeithGoehner.com
Email: keith.goehner@leg.wa.gov
P.O. Box 40600, Olympia, WA 98504-0600
Phone: (360) 786-7954
Staying in touch with your elected officials is more important than ever as your state government and the Legislature make decisions that may impact you and your community. Here are some ways you can stay connected:
- Legislature’s website: leg.wa.gov This link will take you to bill reports, committee agendas, and information about upcoming events in the Legislature.
- Legislative Hotline: 1-800-562-6000
- Visiting the Legislature: leg.wa.gov/legislature/Pages/ComingToTheLegislature.aspx This page informs you on how to participate in the legislative process, how laws are made, and visitor information about the state Capitol.
- The Capitol Buzz: houserepublicans.wa.gov/stay-connected/capitol-buzz/ The Capitol Buzz is a weekday roundup of online news stories.
- The Current: houserepublicans.wa.gov/stay-connected/the-current/ The Current is an online legislative publication from the Washington House Republicans.
- State agencies: access.wa.gov/agency.html This link will provide you a list of all state agencies, boards and commissions.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, represent the 12th Legislative District, which encompasses Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.