Adelae Winters

Warm weather motivates many of us to tackle long-overdue projects. Yard work or a new fitness routine might top your list, but as we head into spring, there’s one more thing that requires annual cleaning: your finances. Financial planning is not a one-and-done task, because life is always changing. I encourage clients to "spring clean" their finances every year to be sure the way you spend your money aligns with your lifestyle and long-term priorities.

Clean up these five things at least once a year: