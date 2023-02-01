Adelae.jpg

Adelae Winters

Often, you are the only person who can see your entire financial picture. However, typically a financial advisor or certified public accountant has expertise or knowledge in financial planning, tax planning, accounting, insurance and estate planning. In a traditional financial service model, you might have found that these professionals – often salespeople – recommend products based on their limited knowledge of you and your family's needs. These experts are likely not collaborating with one another to ensure you are maximizing your financial opportunities.

So, what's the solution? It can be time-consuming and expensive to work with multiple professionals, and it could be advantageous for you to look to a more holistic financial professional to help you in various service areas.