Ben Jordan

When the economy is strong, customers love to plan big. They want the nicest, newest, latest, greatest stuff. Contractors love to ride this bull (market) and meet this demand because it pays well and is a fun challenge. When the economy starts to tank or takes a dip, the construction sector is often first and hardest hit. Customers will default on their payment obligations, breach contracts, and withhold payment for work and materials they received. Don’t get bucked!

Failing to be compensated for honest, quality work is rightly infuriating. Losing thousands on a job well done is not something any contractor likes to think about, but it does happen. We get complacent during bull markets because bills get paid on time. We have not seen a major recession since 2008. COVID would have been much worse, but the downturn was mitigated by massive amounts of government spending. Now, the effects of that economic pain-killer are starting to wear off.



