Bradi Dahmen – Director of Wealth Management, Cordell, Neher & Company, PLLC

If you own a business, then you know your personal financial picture is closely related to your professional success. Whether you are a small or large business owner, it’s essential to collaborate with a holistic financial advisor who can provide knowledgeable expertise and resources outside your comfort level so you can focus on what you do best. A comprehensive financial advisor not only uses investment, insurance and estate planning strategies, but also approaches your financial plan from a tax-smart perspective that can help to save you money and keep more of what you earn invested in your business.

Here are five key areas to consider for your business: