Dave Bartholomew

For most business leaders, each day is filled with making never-ending decisions. How well we make those decisions directly impacts personal and organizational success.
Focus can greatly improve the quality of those decisions. But on what should we focus?
It tends to be true that it is much easier to decide what to say yes to than it is to decide what to say no to. But in reality when we say yes to anything, we say no to many things. This is called an opportunity cost. Pursuing one opportunity means we won’t be able to pursue countless other opportunities.
History is fraught with examples of organizations that benefited from being laser-focused on their purpose. A few relatively recent examples of organizations and their area of focus:
TED: Spread ideas.
Southwest Airlines: To become the world’s most loved, most flown, and most profitable airline.
Google: To organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.
Tesla: To accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.
Yet we are hard-pressed to find many examples of companies that did not have this degree of focus. Could this be because they did not thrive, or maybe did not even survive?
“If everything is a priority, then nothing is a priority.”
The temptation to wander from one’s course is ageless. To try to be everything to everyone is a trap that many companies have fallen prey to.
Focus can be instilled by a well-crafted mission/vision/purpose statement, and by a skilled leader that can provide the discipline to follow those statements and prevent tangents.
Knowing what our organizations are focusing on can help people know what to do without being told, and can assist them in knowing how to do it without instruction. Focus can motivate an organization to greater success with greater speed.
Focus can make decision-making easier. It can give greater confidence in saying “no” to tasks that are outside of the area of focus. Understanding organization focus can reduce the guilt that can be associated with saying no, even when the causes are altruistic and worthwhile, but that distract from organizational focus. It allows organizational resources — time and money, most notably — to be invested where the impact is the greatest.
Powerful topics that can be distractions include political and social issues. Yes, they may be worthy causes, but is your organization equipped to be of real help? Will involvement in these issues reduce organizational success? Or are these topics where the organization can have meaningful results without compromising the stated organizational focus?
The key for proper focus is intentionality. Whatever direction your organization takes, make it deliberate.
Dave Bartholomew is retired after a career as a business adviser to leaders around the world. He has authored three books and numerous columns and taught at many universities. He can be reached at dave@ascentadvising.com.
