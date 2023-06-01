Dave Bartholomew

“The difference between preparedness and paranoia is hindsight.”
Every moment of every day we make assumptions. We bite into a hamburger. We drive through a green light. We make a decision on our job. All of these acts require multiple assumptions.
Most of the time, the assumptions we make hundreds of times each day are safe assumptions; what we assumed to be true turns out to be true. Other times, the assumptions we make can be quite risky. Whether or not an assumption is safe or risky is a determination that is most easily made after the fact.
Many people would make the point that we are in unpredictable times, even more than usual. This makes it all the more important to evaluate assumptions and the resultant decisions, especially as we operate our businesses.
• Will the economy improve or crash?
• Will supply chain problems persist or be resolved?
• Will there be a ready supply of qualified, willing employees?
• Are new competitors entering my market?
• What will inflation do?
• Are tax rates going to be higher or lower?
A common mistake is to assume that the past is an accurate predictor of the future. If one makes the assumption that past circumstances will persist into the future, this can be risky. While some current conditions may continue on into the future, overall, the universe in which we operate our business changes constantly. The rate of change is only increasing.
Another mistake is to not properly evaluate our assumptions prior to making decisions of notable significance. Formal evaluation prior to major decisions should be a matter of routine. It may be of value to write down your evaluation: what circumstances currently exist; what are our options; what assumptions are we making as we make our decision; what is our confidence in the legitimacy of those assumptions? If you are a leader in your organization, perhaps start asking your team these questions as you prepare a decision. This shifts your culture to one that makes better decisions.
It can be tempting to make assumptions and draw conclusions in a vacuum by not involving the right people in the process. Of course, most of the assumptions and decisions you make on any given day are minor enough to not require team input (“Do I want coffee or tea?”). But as the complexity increases, so should the input. Not only will the quality increase, but involvement improves morale and trains future leaders.
An almost universal mistake is to not revisit all significant decisions after the fact.
"Next to trying and winning, the best thing is trying and failing."
— Lucy Maud Montgomery
Review decisions and the assumptions behind them regardless of whether the outcome was as expected or a disappointment. Decisions of moderate consequence can be reviewed in a conversation around the conference table. More significant decisions should be reviewed more formally. It is extremely important to ask, “What will we change in the future? What will we repeat as is?” Document the answers to these questions.
Following these guidelines will increase the skill and speed of decision-making in your organization as well as improving morale and preparing people for expanded roles.
Dave Bartholomew is retired after a career as a business adviser to leaders around the world. He has authored three books and numerous columns and taught at many universities. He can be reached at dave@ascentadvising.com.