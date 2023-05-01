Dave Bartholomew

“I just love meetings!!!”
— Said by nobody, ever
It may seem like it is difficult to find areas of agreement on some topics, yet most people agree that they just don’t like meetings. But meetings are still a vital communications and decision-making tool.
Not all meetings are created equal. Here are some ways to make them more productive and efficient.
Every meeting must have a mutually understood purpose. A helpful question to ask: "What do we expect to be different after this meeting that would not be different if we didn’t have this meeting?" If everyone in attendance comes up with the same answer, it will be a productive meeting. If nobody has an answer, cancel the meeting.
Decide who needs to be at the meeting based on the meeting’s purpose. Make sure the right people are there to provide the needed information and make the decisions, but too many people can make the meeting less than cost-effective.
Define who is in charge. This person must keep the meeting moving, on topic, and on time. Be bold enough to shut down people who talk too much, and to get people to talk that might otherwise keep quiet.
Start on time. When people wander in over 10 or 15 minutes, large sums of money are lost. To drive home this point, one manager developed a strategy to close and lock the conference room door right at the schedule start time. If you’re late, you don’t get to attend.
End on time. Strive to reduce the length of each meeting over time. When one company started having weekly management meetings, at first they lasted several hours. Over time they were kept to less than an hour. Don’t automatically schedule meetings for one-hour increments, or even half-hour increments. Make it a 45-minute meeting rather than an hour.
Strategically choose the location. Is privacy important? Might it be more important to have the meeting visible so the whole team can be aware that the meeting is taking place? If the meeting is intended to be short, consider having those that are able stand up. One company held five-minute meetings in three different locations, one after the other, every day. The first was in sales to talk about incoming orders, the second in production to talk about what needed to be made that day, and the last was in shipping to review the ability to get the orders out on time.
Take minutes or at least document decisions and action items. Do not rely on memory. To do so is a recipe for disaster.
Come prepared. If you were assigned action items, do them. Do not do your action items while you wait your time to report.
Some of these measures might seem too rigid, or tedious, but making these changes can improve productivity and morale in noticeable ways.
Dave Bartholomew is retired after a career as a business adviser to leaders around the world. He has authored three books and numerous columns and taught at many universities. He can be reached at dave@ascentadvising.com.