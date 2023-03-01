Don Brunell

How about some encouraging news for our state? It even made the front page of the Wall Street Journal.

Although Boeing didn’t outsell or make more airplane deliveries than its rival, Airbus, in 2022, it made substantial gains after three years of costly setbacks. Some may exaggeratingly compare the company’s problems since the onset of the coronavirus to the “Boeing Bust” (1968-72), when Congress ended funding for the SST (Supersonic Transport). 