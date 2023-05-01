Don Brunell

Today, employers continue to struggle finding enough workers while attempting to bring people back to the office (work sites). 

A key problem is there simply aren’t enough people to fill available jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported at the end of February, there were 9.9 million job openings and 5.9 million unemployed workers. The chamber added if every unemployed person in the country found a job, there would still be 4 million vacant positions.