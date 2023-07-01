The most important capital in any organization is human capital. This consists of the collective knowledge, attributes, skills, and experience of the workforce. Human capital is key in today’s innovation-driven, talent-driven and skills-based economy. An organization is often said to only be as good as its people from the top down, which is why human capital is so important to a company. To ignore the importance of this asset is to risk moving an organization forward.
Successful organizations go to great lengths to make investments in finding and developing people. They recognize the reality in the statement, “people are our most valuable asset,” and invest accordingly. However, for many organizations, human capital is growing increasingly scarce and difficult to retain in a highly competitive labor-shortage market.
Today’s labor mismatch has multiple root causes, but whatever the reasons, the net result is there are too few workers for the jobs currently available, and certainly not enough for the jobs expected to be created in the years ahead. Proven strategies to address this challenge include upskilling and reskilling existing workers, pulling people currently on the sidelines back into the labor force, and shifting to a skills-based rather than a credential-based view of hiring, particularly for those without college degrees.
Hiring platforms routinely screen out experienced candidates simply because they lack a college degree. With a significant number of jobs going unfilled, companies increasingly are looking for skills-based knowledge instead of degrees. Simply changing the job description to “degree preferred,” instead of “degree required,” opens up the applicant pool to a larger, and, often, more experienced, and diverse, skills-based candidate pool.
Skills-based hiring focuses on what the candidates can do, relying more on competency-based assessments and performance than educational degrees. According to a March 2022 report from LinkedIn, 40% of employers use skills data when hiring through the platform, up 20% compared with a year prior. Among major national employers that have already started to change their education requirements for jobs are Boeing, AT&T, IBM, Microsoft, and Walmart.
These companies, as well as many others, are rapidly moving to skills-based hiring to address current labor shortages and attract a highly qualified applicant pool. Many of these same companies are initiating reskilling and upskilling training partnerships with area workforce trainers, two- and four-year institutions, labor and other interested parties.
Companies are recognizing that skills-based practices are a powerful solution to labor challenges. Through a skills-based approach, companies can boost their number and quality of applicants who apply to open positions and can assist workers to find more opportunities to advance internally, which can help employers improve retention. One study found that hiring for skills was five times more predictive of job performance than hiring only for an educational credential. A related report noted workers without degrees tended to stay in their jobs 34% longer than workers with educational degrees only.
Businesses are facing an increasingly tight labor market. Competition is keen for qualified employees. Employers can attract and retain talent by recognizing potential, strengthening learning opportunities, and widening their applicant pool with greater attention toward a skills-based model of recruitment and hiring.
Dr. Gene Sharratt is board chair with the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority and vice-chair for Complete College America. In addition, he is senior research advisor for the Center for Educational Effectiveness. He can be reached at gsharratt@wsu.edu or (509) 670-3222.
Dr. Sue Kane is director of STEM Initiatives & Strategic Partnerships, Career Connected Learning, STEM, and Student Success and Learning at North Central Educational Service District. She can be reached at suek@ncesd.org or (509) 888-7036.
