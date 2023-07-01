Gene Sharratt

Sue Kane

The most important capital in any organization is human capital. This consists of the collective knowledge, attributes, skills, and experience of the workforce. Human capital is key in today’s innovation-driven, talent-driven and skills-based economy. An organization is often said to only be as good as its people from the top down, which is why human capital is so important to a company. To ignore the importance of this asset is to risk moving an organization forward.   

Successful organizations go to great lengths to make investments in finding and developing people. They recognize the reality in the statement, “people are our most valuable asset,” and invest accordingly. However, for many organizations, human capital is growing increasingly scarce and difficult to retain in a highly competitive labor-shortage market.



