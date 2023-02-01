Jake Carpenter with Equilus Capital Partners

Are you considering using a 1031 Exchange, or do you need to rescue a failed 1031 Exchange, to defer the capital gains tax on the sale of your income-producing property? We have a new offering that you might find very helpful to complete your 1031 Exchange. It’s called a Delaware Statutory Trust. A Delaware Statutory Trust entity contains passive income-producing real estate that qualifies as “like-kind” replacement property in a 1031 Exchange. We undertake a thorough due diligence process prior to acquiring investment property for our Delaware Statutory Trust. The vetting process is essential for any prudent investor; but unfortunately, due to the time constraints of a 1031 Exchange, the process can end up being rushed or incomplete and prove to be very costly in the long run.

A Delaware Statutory Trust may hold one property or multiple properties. You may be the only investor in the trust or there could be multiple investors. If there is more than one investor, your ownership interest is proportionate to the amount of the proceeds you contribute to the trust. The Delaware Statutory Trust generally holds the asset(s) for five to 10 years before they are sold. At that time, the investor may opt to use a 1031 Exchange to locate another Delaware Statutory Trust or “like-kind” property and do it all over again.