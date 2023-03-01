Jason Underwood

Financial adviser, CNC Financial Group

Business owners play a critical role in shaping the financial future of their employees. In 2023, employees are significantly more likely to save for their future when they have access to a retirement plan and financial advice sponsored by their company. So much so, many states are requiring employers to offer some type of savings program, whether it’s a state-run plan or through another provider.

With the recent passing of Secure 2.0, Congress has taken notice of the roadblocks many business owners face when considering offering benefits packages. The new legislation addresses this by expanding tax incentives. 