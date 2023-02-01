Jennifer Babcock.jpg

Jennifer Babcock

New business owners face several challenges in the start-up phase, and mastering the payroll process can be one of the toughest. It’s no surprise that payroll requires several steps and close attention to detail. If you plan to hire full-time or contract employees, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with legal requirements and plan ahead to avoid pitfalls along the way. Here is a step-by-step guide for setting up and operating your payroll process.

Amend your Master Business Application. You must have a registered business to hire employees in Washington state. Businesses and domestic (household) employers must establish employer accounts to report employee hours and wages. The Employment Security Department and the Department of Labor and Industries will each send you a letter with your account number and rates. To establish or reopen employer accounts, you must file a Business License with Business Licensing Service.