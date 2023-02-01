You may have heard these two common statements: “There’s no free lunch” and “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” While lunch is not provided, there is a governmental entity that provides free business advising services and really is here to help you.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers no-cost, confidential advising services to both existing businesses and to people who want to start a business. The SBDC is a statewide network with over 40 advisors in 27 offices. Each advisor has been certified and goes through extensive continuous training.
Over the past six years, SBDC advisors in Wenatchee have provided one-on-one assistance to more than 390 business owners and helped 35 entrepreneurs start new businesses. They also helped clients secure nearly $9 million in capital to expand their businesses.
The advisors assist on diverse business topics, including financial reviews, business plan development, marketing, acquiring capital and cash flow management, buying and selling a business, succession planning, exporting, market research, social media strategies and implementation, to name just a few.
SBDC services are completely customized and client-centric. That means that the advisor’s only agenda is to help the client achieve their own goals, whatever those goals may be.
SBDC advisors are business experts, but every business owner is the expert on their own business. Advisors take the time to listen closely and ask questions and then listen some more so that they understand the client’s concerns and the context for the challenges they face. Many clients are so focused on the day-to-day operation of their business that speaking with an advisor allows them to relax and look at “the big picture.”
For existing businesses, an SBDC business advisor might also ask to review three years of tax returns. (Remember, SBDC services are completely confidential. Even the fact that someone is an SBDC client is confidential unless the client gives permission for their name to be shared publicly.)
With this information, the advisor develops a historical perspective of the business. Are sales increasing and profits increasing? What areas of the company are financially strong? What areas are doing poorly?
With a fresh set of eyes, the advisor often spots facts or trends that the client may have missed. How is their marketing doing? Is social media effective? Are their management information systems proving the tools needed? The ultimate goal is to create a plan that the client can use to monitor the progress of the business, increase profits and create a viable economic driver for the local economy.
This plan is not some off-the-shelf set of papers, but rather an individually created document that will set measurable goals and key performance indicators to allow the business owner to track progress. The client can meet with the advisor on a monthly or quarterly basis to discuss progress and make course corrections as needed.
For people who want to start a business, the advisor starts by listening to the client. What is their idea? By asking open-ended questions, the advisor starts to gain a well-rounded concept of the client’s business idea. What does the market for the product or service look like? What is the competition? What amount of capital is needed to start the business? Why does the client want to start the business? Where does the client want to be in five years?
The goal of working with a startup client is to create a business plan with three years of financial projections and a set of assumptions, an operations and marketing plan and a synopsis of the business that can be used when conveying the idea to potential investors or customers. While the advisor will not tell the client whether their idea is good or bad, together they will look at relevant data. By going through the process with the advisor, the client will have a much better understanding of the challenges and/or opportunities they face and can make an informed decision about whether or how to move forward.
Whatever the outcome, the client has a better understanding of what is involved in creating and operating a business. These valuable lessons will assist the client in refining their goals and possibilities in the business world.
Funding for SBDC services in Wenatchee is provided by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the U.S. Small Business Administration, through a cooperative agreement between the SBA and Washington State University, the statewide host of the SBDC.
Kirk Duncan is a certified business advisor and has been with the Small Business Development Center for more than a year, having retired after 25 years in the private sector as a self-employed businessman and 15 years with the City and Borough of Juneau, Alaska, serving as ski area manager, director of Public Works as well as director of Parks and Recreation. He can be reached at kirk.duncan@wsbdc.org or 509-213-6159.
