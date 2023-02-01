Kirk Duncan with SBDC

Kirk Duncan with the SBDC

You may have heard these two common statements: “There’s no free lunch” and “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” While lunch is not provided, there is a governmental entity that provides free business advising services and really is here to help you.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers no-cost, confidential advising services to both existing businesses and to people who want to start a business. The SBDC is a statewide network with over 40 advisors in 27 offices. Each advisor has been certified and goes through extensive continuous training.