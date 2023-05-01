Kirk Duncan | Successful retailing follows some basic planning, pricing and inventory control

Kirk Duncan with SBDC

“People and their businesses do not plan to fail, however, they often fail to plan.”

Whether starting a new business or operating an existing business, the importance of a plan cannot be overstated. Whether operating a retail store, running a restaurant, managing a lumber yard or operating a medical clinic, the need for a plan is vital. The only difference in a plan for an existing business and a startup is the amount and type of data. The startup will be required to do projections based on industrial averages and information drawn from local sources, while the existing business has a track record that can be examined through tax returns and monthly financial statements.

