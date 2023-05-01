Kris Johnson

In March, the Washington Supreme Court voted to uphold the state’s capital gains tax, passed by the Legislature in 2021. The ruling eliminates one of Washington’s key economic advantages and moves us closer to an income tax, which voters have repeatedly rejected — like, 10 times. And the tax will only reduce investment in Washington and slow economic growth.
The court ruled a 7% tax on capital gains of more than $250,000 is an excise tax, not an income tax, sidestepping precedent that has long barred an income tax in Washington. Their decision opens the door to local capital gains taxes. In Seattle, they’re already considering their own.
Since the court’s ruling, Washington fell from 15th to 28th place on arankingof state business tax climates from the Tax Foundation, a tax policy group. Will businesses here scale back investments, or focus their growth outside the state? Only time will tell.
Employers consider many factors when deciding where to locate or expand, including tax policy. Washington is fortunate to have key strengths including low-cost, renewable power, a high quality of life and an educated and skilled workforce.
But the court’s decision means we just lost one of our long-held competitive advantages — the lack of a capital gains tax. The new tax could lead to lost opportunities and jobs. We may never know.
The tax applies to individuals who sell long-term investments such as stocks, bonds and businesses, exempting retirement plans and real estate. For many business owners, their retirement plan is the sale of their business, which would be subject to the new tax.
There’s a deduction for sales of qualified family-owned small businesses, but there are several requirements. To qualify, a business must have worldwide revenues of no more than $10 million in the previous year. It’s clear that both small- and medium-sized businesses that don’t qualify for the deduction will be impacted.
The ruling is particularly concerning for the state’s technology sector, which has seen explosive growth in the past decade and driven growth throughout Western Washington. After the ruling, startup founders toldGeekWirethe tax makes Washington a less attractive place to launch a business.
The tax may also hit farms. The law exempts income from real estate transactions, including farmland, but may apply to a share in an entity that owns farmland, theCapital Pressreported. Legislators failed to clear up this issue when drafting the law.
The capital gains tax is the result of years of efforts to ease the tax burden on lower- and middle-income residents and make the wealthy pay more. But we haven’t heard of any proposals yet to lower taxes for businesses and residents. It’s unclear how a capital gains tax will put money back in the pockets of ordinary taxpayers. Where are the proposals to lower the sales tax? Or property taxes? Or the business and occupation tax? It simply adds more tax revenue at a time when the state does not need it.
The capital gains tax is expected to raise half a billion a year, including $1.1 billion next biennium. In the past five years, the Legislature has raised 22 other taxes that will collectively raise $40 billion over 10 years.
We have seen extraordinary spending growth in recent years. In times of revenue surplus, lawmakers have increased spending instead of building up reserves to guard against an economic slowdown. It’s reasonable to think they will continue to boost state spending as capital gains collections come in.
The court’s ruling is disappointing. It does nothing to help businesses thrive in Washington while adding an unnecessary tax.
Kris Johnson is president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s chamber of commerce and manufacturers association.
