Kris Johnson

Kris Johnson

Association of Washington Business

In March, the Washington Supreme Court voted to uphold the state’s capital gains tax, passed by the Legislature in 2021. The ruling eliminates one of Washington’s key economic advantages and moves us closer to an income tax, which voters have repeatedly rejected — like, 10 times. And the tax will only reduce investment in Washington and slow economic growth. 

The court ruled a 7% tax on capital gains of more than $250,000 is an excise tax, not an income tax, sidestepping precedent that has long barred an income tax in Washington. Their decision opens the door to local capital gains taxes. In Seattle, they’re already considering their own.



