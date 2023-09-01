Kris Johnson

Association of Washington Business

Inflation is cooling, but gas prices are spiking. Mortgage rates rose above 7% in August for the first time in 22 years, and they might not be done going up. Fears of an imminent recession have diminished, but not disappeared. The labor market remains tight despite the rising inflation numbers. And for certain sectors, especially manufacturing, supply chain disruption is still a huge challenge.

If you’re a business owner, all of this adds up to uncertainty and anxiety.