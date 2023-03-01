Kris Johnson

Kris Johnson

Association of Washington Business

Washington’s housing affordability crisis hurts every corner of the state. We’ve all heard stories. Nurses and grocery store employees can’t afford to live where they work. Young people are priced out of their hometowns. First-time homebuyers can’t afford a down payment. Seniors struggle to downsize in retirement.

We need solutions at scale for a crisis this big. Legislators have an opportunity this session to pass a historic package of housing legislation. Bipartisan support is helping move dozens of proposed bills to the finish line.