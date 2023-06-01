Kris Johnson

Kris Johnson

Association of Washington Business

Brace yourself. Your paycheck in July will probably be a little smaller.

That’s when the state will begin collecting premium payments for its long-term care insurance program, called WA Cares. Employers and employees might be feeling déjà vu. In January 2022, the payroll tax briefly went into effect before it was paused for 18 months so legislators could make changes to the new program.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?