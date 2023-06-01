Kyle Meissner

Kyle Meissner, of Cordell, Neher & Co.

Taking time to create estate planning strategies not only helps you put your financial house in order but can potentially save you money. By documenting your wishes and goals, you create a legal framework that the courts, your executor and your loved ones can follow when settling your estate. Without these strategies in place, your family risks going through a lengthy and expensive process, which could alter any wishes you had for your legacy.

Working with an accountant and financial advisor who actively collaborates with your estate planning attorney is critical to help you best prepare for unexpected situations and proactively plans for ways to save on estate taxes in the future.



