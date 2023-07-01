Lindsey Weidenbach

Lindsey Weidenbach

<br>Attorney at Gatens Green Weidenbach, PLLC

We love our pets. A lot of the time, they are treasured members of our family and our companions through life. The love of a pet can be life-altering. Some among us even love our pets more than our own family members (I know, it’s shocking but true). If you are like me, and your pets are your world, you may want to take that next step and protect your pets should you die before they do. I’m here to show you how.

Pet trust



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?