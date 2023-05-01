cropped martin photo May2021.jpg

Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

No matter the industry or size of your business, technology is likely an integral part of your daily operations – at a minimum you rely on it for tracking sales, completing payroll and other administrative activities. More likely it is also a strategic part of your operations – to track leads, donors, or manage your organization’s critical data and process. 

Because of its important role, businesses typically have someone accountable for most IT decisions. For smaller organizations, this might be the business owner, the organization’s executive director, or the employee who fell into the role because they are most competent with computers. Unfortunately, such an approach often leads to undesirable results. Although the IT “works,” there are often hidden costs, such as the lost time and productivity associated with taking on a role that isn’t necessarily their strength. (Imagine trying to take on a kitchen remodel with no knowledge of plumbing beyond fixing a leaking faucet!) Not only can this be frustrating, it also results in unproductive time reading countless reviews when new equipment or software is needed, trying to figure out which Googled solution might solve a current problem, and remembering the exact steps needed to add or remove user accounts after employee turnover. Additionally, the lack of deeper understanding of cyber threats also puts the organization at risk when networks and critical data or accounts aren’t properly secured.



