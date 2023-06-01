cropped martin photo May2021.jpg

Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

As businesses increasingly rely on hosted services such as Microsoft 365, the risk of security threats looms large. Cyberattacks can result in significant losses, including financial, reputational, and operational. To address this issue, Microsoft has developed a powerful security analytics tool called Microsoft 365 Secure Score. Essentially a “scorecard,” the user-friendly interface shows your organization’s score (1-100) together with a list of detailed suggestions and helpful links. The score provides such a useful one-stop overview that many insurance companies have begun to ask customers to include this score on their cyber insurance applications.

The dashboard (security.microsoft.com/securescore) is available to any organization that uses Microsoft 365 business products and is beneficial to assess a wide range of configured security, such as user access controls, data protection and device management. Not only does it provide actionable recommendations to improve security, it also includes a real-time check sheet that can be used to track your progress or make note of recommendations that may be impractical or inefficient for your organization to implement.



