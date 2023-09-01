cropped martin photo May2021.jpg

Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

Recently Microsoft announced some of the most significant changes to Outlook since its inception in the late 1990s. Any changes to Microsoft’s flagship email software are likely to be closely scrutinized by those of us who spend a significant part of our day composing emails and managing our calendars. Before diving into the changes and their impact, a bit of Outlook history can help add some perspective.

First off, it’s interesting to note that over the years, Outlook has referred to at least five different (and at times, very different) products. Although Microsoft has developed some outstanding products in their history, naming the products in such a way as to differentiate and avoid confusion as to their purpose has never been one of their strengths. 