cropped martin photo May2021.jpg

Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

Your business may be ready for a more cost effective and flexible phone system, but all the jargon, acronyms and decisions can make finding the right solution a challenge. Not only have modern phone systems changed significantly in the recent years, but hybrid and remote work environments have increased the importance of flexible telephone solutions.

Even the term “telephone” is a bit misleading as phone hardware may no longer even be a requirement of newly implemented systems.