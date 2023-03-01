Martin Straub

Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

Hopefully your Network Administrator or external IT company hasn’t told you “they’ve got you covered” when you’ve asked about the security of your network. Nowadays, there is no such thing as a completely secure network. Cyber-criminals know that the weakness in any system is the people and thus, most cyber-threats and attacks prey on social engineering and human behavior.

If you’ve recently filled out a cybersecurity insurance application, you may have noticed a question about cybersecurity awareness training. Or, better yet, your insurance company may have provided links and free resources that included self-directed cybersecurity awareness training. Why? Insurance is a risk-mitigation business, and insurance companies have quickly learned that one of best defenses against threats are educated and cyber-aware end-users.



