Nathan Cacka

For many business owners, tax season can be daunting – especially when you’re completing your federal tax return for your business for the first time. From compiling financial documents to filling out lengthy forms, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are the most important steps to follow and reminders about what to keep track of. 

Depending on your chosen business entity type, you will need to complete the following IRS forms. These forms show how much money your business earned in a tax year and how much money you paid in taxes. Remember: An activity qualifies as a business if your primary purpose for engaging in the activity is for income or profit and you are involved in the activity with continuity and regularity.